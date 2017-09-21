Film Academy welcomes new members

Jeanne Tripplehorn has been a professional actress for more than 25 years. But as a new member of the film academy, she’s almost as giddy as her first day on set.“I’m already involved in all these different committees,” she said. “I love film so much... so to be invited to become a member of the academy is the greatest honor I could have.”Tripplehorn was among the guests at a private reception Monday for the newest members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The organization invited a record class of 774 new members in June - 39 percent female and 30 percent non-white, representing 57 countries - as part of an ongoing effort to diversify its ranks. The group previously had around 6,200 members. Academy chief Dawn Hudson said the new membership class reflects a “re-envisioning of the academy as a truly international institution.”“You make our academy better, stronger, smarter, more open,” she said as she welcomed hundreds of new members to the organization’s headquarters in Beverly Hills, California. Director Tom Ford, “La La Land” composer Justin Hurwitz and actors Terry Crews and Rodrigo Santoro were among the artists who turned out to celebrate their new membership status.AP