A surprise return after decade away : Suh Min-jung’s breakthrough role on 2006’s ‘Unstoppable High Kick’ made her a fan favorite

Suh Min-jung, 10 years ago, during an interview with Ilgan Sports. [ILGAN SPORTS]

Left: Suh Min-jung as a high school teacher in “Unstoppable High Kick!” Center: Suh and her husband pose for photos at their wedding. Right: Suh singing on MBC’s “King of Mask Singer” in June. [JOONGANG ILBO]

Actor Suh Min-jung is remembered for her role as the high school teacher who all the students had a crush on in the 2006 sitcom “Unstoppable High Kick!” After a long hiatus, Suh has mustered up the courage to come back to the entertainment industry, much to the delight of her fans. Her big return was in June when she made an unexpected appearance on MBC’s “King of Mask Singer,” a popular singing program. Her comeback was even more surprising because 10 years ago, she was famous for her poor singing skills.She hit the peak of her popularity after the sitcom ended, but she got married right away and left the entertainment business. She went to the U.S. with her husband and came back to Korea only once a year.That all changed this summer, who Suh popped up on seemingly every popular television show including “Oppa Thinking,” “Radio Star,” “Happy Together,” “Same Bed, Different Dreams - You are My Destiny,” and “Please Take Care of My Refrigerator.” In her appearances, she told stories about the last 10 years of her life.Suh went back to the U.S. on Sept. 2, but before she departed, Ilgan Sports, an affiliate of the Korea JoongAng Daily, had the chance to grab the last interview of her busy summer. The following are edited excerpts.At first, I was afraid. There are more people that I haven’t met than people I have in this industry, so I thought I could never show up in television again. I also didn’t have the confidence. Coincidentally, actor Choi Min-yong who also starred in “High Kick” appeared after 10 years and that gave me the courage to do so as well. So I decided that it was the right time to return as well.I kept refusing the offer. The staff members had a hard time because of me. Choi told me, “This is the only show that you could go to. You should do it.” But as you all know, I can’t sing, so I was naturally reluctant. However I talked to the producer on the phone and decided to have faith. My husband also told me to pick a fun song rather than a sad ballad.I’m just thankful that people think that way. I was flattered that the people on the show said that my voice was pure.The last 10 years have been a rush. I felt lonely for about two years but then my daughter was born and I was so busy raising my child. Suddenly, 10 years have passed. In my free time, I like to watch Korean TV shows late at night. I watch TV alone after everyone is asleep, with a glass of wine. I feel the happiest then.I cannot say I regret it, because I have my daughter now. When I feel lonely or stressed out I look at my daughter and feel happy again. I spend the most time with her. She is young, but she is somewhat mature for her age. When I’m feeling low she asks, “Mom, are you sad? Do you miss grandmother?” She also thanks me for raising her for 10 years. I may have nostalgia over my retirement, but I don’t look back.I believe in fate. I was cast for the drama “Love and Ambition,” and since I was appearing on many TV variety shows at the time, they wanted me to quit the shows for a while. So I gave up all the shows for the drama. But then, I was turned down for the drama role. I felt that I really didn’t have what it takes to be an entertainer. Then, I was given a small role on the sitcom “Unstoppable High Kick!” and also met my husband-to-be. I didn’t know the sitcom would be a hit and become a long-running series, so I told him, “Let’s get married two months after my role ends.”I debated over my career as an entertainer for a while after the sitcom became popular. I thought my role would be over after two months, but the filming went on and there were even talks that it was going to be made into a movie. It was a difficult choice, but my husband had been waiting for me ever since I was a nobody. So I got married.That sitcom is one of the biggest gifts of my life. My daughter is a gift, but so is “High Kick.” I never knew I would play the role for so long, and I only had the chance to do it because the viewers loved me and the show so much. It also gave me the opportunity to show up on TV after 10 years of being gone. If it hadn’t been for that show, I would have been forgot10 long ago.I was so happy to meet everyone on “Radio Star.” I haven’t seen them since after my wedding, and I am so thankful to my “High Kick” family members, Park Hae-mi and Jeong Jun-ha.They were eager to participate since we are practically family, so it is natural that we show up together. I was so thrilled to come back after my long, overdue absence and I want to express my gratitude for everyone who helped me have a wonderful summer vacation.BY HWANG SO-YOUNG [lee.jaelim@joongang.co.kr]'뉴욕댁' 서민정(38)이 뜨거운 여름을 보냈다. '거침없이 하이킥'(이하 '하이킥') 속 '꽈당 민정'으로 모두의 기억 속에 남아있던 그는 용기 내 팬들 곁으로 돌아왔다. 첫 복귀 신고식은 MBC '일밤-복면가왕'. 10년 전 음치로 활약하던 그가 음악 예능으로 복귀했다. '하이킥' 이후 최고의 전성기에 올랐지만 곧바로 결혼하고 연예계를 은퇴, 미국으로 떠난 서민정은 이후 1년에 한 번씩 한국에 들렀지만 연예활동을 하진 않았다. 평범한 일상으로 돌아가 한 가정의 아내이자 한 아이의 엄마로 살아갔다.그랬던 그녀가 화려한 여름휴가를 보냈다. '복면가왕'을 시작으로 '오빠생각' '라디오스타' '해피투게더3' '동상이몽2-너는 내 운명' '냉장고를 부탁해' 등의 예능에 출연해 시청자와 마주했다. 10년간 묵혀둔, 방송에 대한 갈증을 속 시원히 풀고 지난 2일 미국으로 돌아갔다. 그와의 마지막 인터뷰는 취중토크가 장식했다.-2007년 취중토크를 한 후 딱 10년 만에 다시 만났어요."10년 전 입은 옷까지 생생하게 기억이 나요. 연두색 재킷에 왕관 달린 머리띠를 했었어요. 그게 벌써 10년이나 흘렀네요. 그땐 젊을 때라 술을 잘 마실 때였어요."-취중토크와 재회하니 어떤 기분인가요."정말 감사했어요. 진짜 유명하신 분들만 초대되는 인터뷰 아닌가요. 10년 만에 돌아왔는데 초대해줘 설레기도 하고 떨리기도 해서 종일 바나나 하나 밖에 못 먹었어요."-10년 만에 복귀한 소감은요."처음엔 많이 두려웠어요. 만났던 분들보다 못 만난 던 분들이 훨씬 더 많으니까 다신 TV에 못 나올 거라고 생각했어요. 자신도 없었고요. 우연의 일치로 '하이킥'을 같이 했던 (최)민용 오빠가 10년 만에 돌아와서 용기를 줬어요. 그래서 출연하게 됐어요."-10년 전과 후 어떤 점이 가장 달랐나요."멀리 떨어져 평범한 주부로, 아이 엄마로 살았어요. 평범한 아줌마인데 현장에 서 있는 것도 신기하고 반겨주시는 것도 너무 신기했어요. 그 순간이 정말 감사하고 묘했어요. 이런 걸 누려도 되나 하는 생각이 들더라고요."-음악 예능으로의 복귀가 상당히 쇼킹했어요."계속 안 나간다고 했었어요. 제작진이 나 때문에 많이 힘들어했어요. 민용이 오빠가 '네가 나갈 수 있는 건 이것밖에 없어. 꼭 나가'라고 했는데 노래를 못 하니까 무섭더라고요. 무섭다고 하니 오빠가 '넌 10년이 지났는데도 왜 이렇게 소심하냐'고 하더라고요. PD님과 통화해보니 믿음이 생겼어요. 남편도 '진짜 네가 거기 나가는 건 아닌 것 같다'고 했었는데 고민 끝에 출연하기로 결심했죠. 진지한 발라드보다는 재미있는 노래가 좋을 것 같다는 남편의 조언에 따라 곡을 선정했어요."-노래 실력은 이전보다 좋아진 것 같더라고요."그저 감사해요. 근데 어디 가서 함부로 얘기 못 하겠어요. 좋게 평가해주신 것 같아요. 다들 새로운 목소리다, 목소리가 너무 순수하다는 등 좋은 얘기를 해줘 기분이 좋았어요."-연애 1년 만에 결혼했죠."후다닥 결혼했어요. 미국에서 살다 보니 그렇게 많이 준비할 것도 없었어요. 남편이 원래 살던 집에 들어가서 살았거든요. 멀리 사니까 싸워도 친정엄마한테 하소연할 수 없고 근처에 친구가 있는 것도 아니니 잘 안 싸우게 되더라고요. 해외에 사니 뭉칠 게 가족밖에 없어요. 결혼 생활 10년이 되다 보니 이젠 어느 선만 안 넘으면 싸울 일이 없다는 걸 서로 알아요. 그래서 그 선을 넘지 않으려고 하죠. 서로를 불쌍히 여기면서 살아요. 시댁은 캐나다에 있어요."-갑작스런 연예계 은퇴에 대한 후회는 없나요."후회한다는 말을 할 수 없어요. 딸이 있잖아요. 외로울 때, 힘들 때 딸을 보면 좋았어요. 의지가 많이 되고요. 둘이서 제일 많은 시간을 보내요. 딸이 어른스러운 부분도 있거든요. 내가 기운이 없으면 '엄마 슬퍼? 할머니 보고 싶어서 그래?'라고 물어요. 10년 동안 자기 키우느라 고생했다고 하기도 하고요. 은퇴에 대한 아쉬움은 있지만 후회는 하지 않아요."-미국 생활 10년은 어땠나요."진짜 빨리 지나간 것 같아요. 외로움을 느낀 1, 2년의 시간이 있었고 이후엔 딸 낳고 키우느라 정신이 없었어요. 그러다 보니 10년이 지났네요. 개인적인 시간은 밤늦게 한국 TV를 보는 거예요. 다 잠들고 난 뒤 물컵에 남은 와인 한잔 따라 마시면서 홀로 TV를 봐요. 그때가 제일 행복해요."-그런 만큼 '하이킥'에 대한 기억이 애틋했을 것 같아요."인생에서 제일 큰 선물 중 하나에요. 딸도 그렇지만 '하이킥'도 그래요. 솔직히 2달 정도 하다 없어질 수 있는 역할이라는 걸 알고 들어갔기 때문에 오래 하게 될 줄 몰랐어요. 많이 사랑해준 덕분에 끝까지 할 수 있었어요. 10년 뒤에 돌아와서 TV에 나올 수 있는 것도 '하이킥' 덕분이죠. 아니었으면 벌써 잊혔을 거예요."-'하이킥' 식구들과 '라디오스타'를 통해 만났죠."너무 좋았어요. 결혼식 때 만나고 못 봤는데. 바쁜 스케줄 속에서도 함께 해준 (박)해미 언니, (정)준하 오빠한테 정말 감사해요. '하이킥 식구인데 우리 뭉쳐야지!'라면서 흔쾌히 출연해 편하게 방송할 수 있도록 도와줬어요. 또 해미 언니가 공연에 초대해줘서 재밌게 관람하고 왔어요."-한국에서의 시간 되돌아보니 어떤가요."'복면가왕' PD님이 다른 건 필요 없고 '하이킥' 서 선생 역을 할 때 자주 입던 스타일의 의상 한 벌만 준비해서 오라고 해서 정말 옷 한 벌 사서 공항에 앉아 있었어요. 두렵고 무서워서 '다시 못 간다고 전화할까' 고민하던 시간이 있었는데 지금은 그 떨렸던 순간마저 너무나 그립네요. 항상 행복한 시간은 너무 빨리 지나가는 거 같아요. 반갑게 맞아주고 많은 응원과 격려 보내줘 정말 감사해요. 늘 행복하세요."황소영 기자