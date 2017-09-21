Clash of the bureaucrats (국문)

During a presentation by government officials in the administrative city of Sejong, the Fair Trade Commission’s chairman, Kim Sang-jo, stood out from the get-go.
“Mr. President, please look at my face,” he said, “not the documents.” Unlike other ministers who thoroughly read prepared statements as to not make any mistakes in front of the president, Kim spoke with confidence and asked the president to focus on him. He made his presentation without a script.
Kim’s unique reporting style has local bureaucrats buzzing. Those impressed by his presentation said, “He is an expert indeed and comprehended the job at once.” Some thought he was showing off, while others were of the opinion that Kim’s briefing was spectacular. But reports from other Fair Trade Commission officials were less generous. In short, it was a one-man show not supported by teamwork.
Kim likes to call himself an “accidental civil servant,” a high-level official who held other careers before joining the government. His counterparts are career bureaucrats, the “always civil servants.” Kim must be wary of this dichotomous aspect of bureaucracy by objectively looking at himself.
The “accidental civil servants” and “always civil servants” differ in business style and motivation. The accidental civil servants are goal-oriented, while always civil servants value process. The accidental civil servants think the always civil servants are snobby. The always civil servants think the accidental civil servants are idealistic.
One example of this contrast came during the retirement ceremony of Fair Trade Commission Chairman Kang Chul-kyu, who came to the position through academia. Employees selected the 10 best projects during his term, and Kang hoped his signature “Three-Year Market Reform Plan” would top the list.
Instead, employees chose moving the Korea Consumer Agency from the Ministry of Strategy and Finance to the Fair Trade Commission as his best accomplishment. Kang then realized that “bureaucrats valued this kind of thing.”
The latest controversy about “bypassing Finance Minister Kim Dong-yeon” is largely about a contest between two groups. It is nothing new. At the beginning of an administration, the accidental civil servants advocate reform and change policies. But as time goes by, the always civil servants expand their influence with the justification of stable state administration.
However, their rivalry is more than simple disharmony for citizens. In the beginning, policies are likely to go through trial and error, and later, administrative goals could float adrift. It is the duty of the manager to urge the two groups to be healthy stimuli for each other and maintain balance between the two groups so that rivalry doesn’t evolve into discord.
“대통령님, 지금부터는 자료 말고 제 얼굴을 봐 주십시오.”
지난달 25일 정부세종청사에서 열린 주요 경제부처 업무보고. 참석자들 사이에 가장 관심을 모은 인물은 김상조 공정거래위원장이었다. 그의 보고는 시작부터 다른 이들과 달랐다고 한다. 대통령 앞에서 자칫 실수라도 할까 준비된 자료를 꼼꼼히 읽어 가는 다른 장관들과는 달리 그는 특유의 자신감 넘치는 어조로 대통령에게 자신을 봐 달라고 주문했다. 그러고는 원고 없이 주요 현안을 프레젠테이션 형식으로 풀어 나갔다고 한다.
독특한 업무보고 방식은 단숨에 관료사회에 화제가 됐다. “역시 전문가답게 금방 업무를 파악했더라”는 긍정적 평가 한편으론 “과시하는 듯한 느낌이었다”는 반응도 나왔다. 흥미로운 평가 중 하나는 “위원장의 브리핑은 화려했는데, 공정위 다른 관료들의 보고는 좀 따로 논다는 느낌이 들더라”는 것이다. 한마디로 조직력이 뒷받침되지 않은 ‘원맨쇼’ 같았다는 것이다.
김 위원장은 즐겨 자신을 ‘어공’이라고 칭한다. ‘어쩌다 공무원’을 줄인 말로 학자 등 외부 출신의 고위 관료를 가리키는 속어다. 반면 ‘늘상 공무원’인 직업관료는 ‘늘공’이다. 아마도 그는 스스로를 ‘타자화’해 관료주의의 타성에 젖는 걸 경계하고 있는 것일 테다.
어공과 늘공은 일하는 스타일과 동기부여 방식이 다르다. 어공이 목표 지향적이라면, 늘공은 상대적으로 과정과 수단을 중시한다. 어공은 늘공이 속물적이라 하고, 늘공은 어공이 뜬구름만 잡는다고 생각한다.
참여정부 시절의 상징적인 에피소드가 있다. 교수 출신이던 강철규 공정거래위원장의 이임식에서 깜짝 이벤트가 벌어졌다. 직원들이 위원장 재임 시 ‘10대 업무’를 선정해 발표했다. 강 위원장은 내심 가장 역점을 뒀던 ‘시장개혁 3개년 계획’이 첫머리에 오를 것이라고 기대했다. 하지만 ‘최고의 업적’으로 선정된 건 기획재정부 산하에 있던 한국소비자원을 공정위 관할로 가져온 것이었다. “공무원들은 이런 일을 매우 중요시한다는 걸 겨우 깨달았다”는 게 그의 멋쩍은 회고다.
최근 ‘김동연 부총리 패싱’ 논란도 어찌 보면 두 집단 간 신경전 성격이 짙다. 그리 새삼스러운 일은 아니다. 통상 정권 초반에는 개혁과 변화를 내세운 ‘어공’이 정책을 주도한다. 하지만 시간이 갈수록 안정적 국정 관리를 명분으로 ‘늘공’이 세를 불린다. 그러나 이를 국민 입장에서 풀어 보면 단순한 갈등의 의미를 넘어선다. 정권 초반엔 정책이 시행착오를 겪을 위험이, 후반엔 국정 목표가 표류할 위험이 커지기 때문이다. 서로 건전한 자극을 주되 신경전이 갈등으로, 그리고 동상이몽으로 이어지지 않도록 균형을 잡아 가는 건 결국 최종 관리자의 몫이다.
