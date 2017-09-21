A strange judgment (국문)
청와대는 안보보다 남북 대화에 손을 들어준 것인가
Sept 21,2017
The presidential office publicly chastised Defense Minister Song Young-moo for his “inappropriate remarks” and for causing confusion in security policy. It was referring to Song’s criticism of the president’s special adviser for security and diplomacy, Moon Chung-in, during a parliamentary committee hearing.
But the Blue House has pointed to the wrong person and direction in its censure. Song said he disagreed with Moon, the adviser, as he made too many off-the-cuff remarks as a scholar and not a presidential adviser. It is true that the way Minister Moon spoke was coarse and unbefitting of a senior public official. Their clash was triggered by a disagreement over wording regarding the military creating a special force against North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.
But their rift goes deeper, as it underscores the military’s frustration with the special adviser emphasizing dialogue even as North Korea has been flirting with the red line by continuing nuclear and missile provocations.
The professor and special adviser has caused unnecessary controversy more than a few times. In Washington, he talked about scaling down of the Korea-U.S. joint military drill and spoke lightly about the row between the two allies over the delay in the full deployment of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (Thaad) system, saying an alliance cannot be broken over such a dispute. Every time his comments raised a stir, he has explained that it was a personal opinion as a scholar and not the position of the government.
The Blue House also toned down his comments as “personal” opinion. But his comments make news because he is an adviser to the president on security.
It cannot be normal for the defense minister to publicly criticize a presidential adviser. The Blue House issued a rare statement to make it public that it had disciplined the defense minister. Of course, the military should have been delicate about forming a special force against Pyongyang leadership. But few would think we should contain ourselves in our language towards Pyongyang when it obviously does not have the slightest respect for us. The fact that the Blue House issued a warning only to the defense minister and not to the adviser could send the wrong message that Seoul is more concerned with realizing a dialogue with Pyongyang than defending the country.
JoongAng Ilbo, Sept. 20, Page 34
청와대가 어제 송영무 국방장관에 대해 엄중 주의 조치했다. 송 장관의 국회 발언이 ‘국무위원으로서 적절치 않은 표현이고 정책 혼선을 불렀다’는 것이다. 하지만 청와대의 옐로카드는 대상과 방향 모두에 문제가 있다. ‘국무위원으로서 적절치 않은 표현’이란 문정인 대통령 통일외교안보특별보좌관에 대한 송 장관의 비판을 염두에 둔 것으로 보이지만 왜 이런 발언이 나왔는지를 먼저 따져봐야 한다.
송 장관은 문 특보에 대해 ‘학자 입장에서 떠드는 느낌이지만 안보특보로 생각되지 않아 개탄스럽다’고 말했다. 국무위원의 국회 답변으론 품위를 잃은 거친 어조다. 그러나 이런 감정싸움 수준의 발언이 나온 건 ‘참수부대’ 창설을 둘러싼 두 사람의 말싸움이 직접적 계기다. 좀 더 근본적으론 레드라인을 넘나드는 북한의 도발에도 대북 대화를 강조하는 문 특보에 대한 군과 정부의 불편한 기류가 있다.
문 특보 발언 논란은 어제오늘의 일이 아니다. '한·미 연합훈련 축소'를 거론하는가 하면 ‘사드 때문에 깨진다면 그게 무슨 동맹이냐’고도 했다. 문제가 생길 때마다 ‘교수로서의 생각일 뿐 문재인 정부의 생각은 아니다’라고 뒤로 물러섰다. 청와대도 늘 ‘개인적 견해’라고 선을 그었다. 하지만 그의 말이 주목을 끄는 건 그가 학자여서가 아니다. 대통령 안보특보가 안보에 관련된 말을 하기 때문이다.
현직 국방장관이 대통령 안보특보의 안보 인식을 공개적으로 개탄하는 건 누가 봐도 정상적인 일이 아니다. 이런 정상적이지 않은 일에 청와대는 송 장관을 야단쳤다. 물론 ‘참수부대’란 용어는 좀 더 다듬어야 할지 모른다. 하지만 군의 단호한 대응 태세를 놓고 '북한을 자극하는 용어여서 아주 잘못됐다'는 식이라면 공감할 사람은 많지 않다. 청와대가 송 장관에게만 엄중 주의 조치를 내린 것은 안보보다 남북 대화만 중시하는 게 아니냐는 오해를 피하기 어렵다.