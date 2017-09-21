Moon’s moment in New York (국문)

In his first address to a United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday, U.S. President Donald Trump made frightening remarks about North Korea. He vowed to “totally destroy” the country if America is forced to defend itself or its allies against the renegade nation’s nuclear weapons. His tough rhetoric on North Korea wasn’t a surprise. In August, Trump threatened to unleash “fire and fury” on the rogue state.
But tension is heightened by the dramatic escalation of U.S. rhetoric. Top security officials from the Trump administration and Trump himself have “spontaneously” used tough words in reaction to the media’s questions or on Twitter. But Trump’s speech at the UN was different as it was not off the cuff. It was worked on at the White House, presumably by many people. In a nutshell, the speech represents the perspective of Trump and his security team.
The content of his speech also marked a drastic departure from the past. If Trump’s “fire and fury” remark was aimed at North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, the “total destruction” he promises involves 25 million North Koreans. We are astonished at the stunning extension of his targets.
The foreign media’s reactions to Trump’s bombshell remarks were mixed. Some said he went too far and others said he was addressing hawks at home. Security experts gently advised South Koreans not to take them at face value.
But no one can rule out the possibility of the United States heading into a full-fledged war with North Korea to wipe it out, as Trump vowed. That’s why we cannot simply look on as if we are spectators.
Our people’s anxiety has been deepening. Seoul must find out what Trump’s remarks really mean. That’s the only way for us to prepare for a worst-case scenario. If necessary, our government must explain the background of Trump’s address and how to deal with it.
In such a potentially volatile situation, President Moon Jae-in asked UN Secretary General António Guterres to help arrange a meeting with Kim Jong-un to resolve the North Korean nuclear threat. Did Moon really do the right thing when many countries are severing their diplomatic ties with Pyongyang? Moon’s plea for dialogue can serve as a critical impediment to the decades-old alliance between Seoul and Washington. Moon must clear growing public concerns in his address at the UN tonight.
JoongAng Ilbo, Sept. 21, Page 34
트럼프, 유엔 연설에서 최고 강경발언
일부에선 "미국 내 우파를 의식한 발언"
정부, 대국민 설명 방안도 고민해야
도널드 트럼프 미국 대통령이 지난 19일(현지시간) 유엔총회 연설에서 '북한 완전 파괴'라는 무시무시한 말을 쏟아냈다. 전쟁 발발을 무엇보다 걱정하는 우리로서는 머리가 쭈뼛 선다. 트럼프 대통령은 이날 "미국과 동맹국을 방어하기 위해서라면 북한을 완전히 파괴하지 않을 수 없다"고 경고했다. 물론 북한을 향한 그의 거친 표현은 이번이 처음은 아니다. 지난 8월 초에는 "북한이 위협을 계속하면 화염과 분노에 맞닥뜨릴 것"이라고 위협했다.
그럼에도 잔뜩 긴장할 수밖에 없는 건 이번 발언이 형식과 내용 면에서 그전과는 비할 수 없는 탓이다. 그간 미 수뇌부가 쏟아낸 정제 안 된 발언들은 기자의 질문에 답하거나 트위터에 띄우는 형식이었다. 하지만 유엔 연설문은 다르다. 전문가들의 의견을 담은 초안이 오랜 윤독을 거쳐 다듬어져 나온 게 이번 연설문이다. 트럼프 개인은 물론 미 외교안보라인의 전체적 사고가 함축될 수밖에 없다. 또한 자신의 추종자가 대부분인 트위터 팔로어를 향한 메시지와 전 세계 정상에게 한 연설은 그 격과 무게가 같을 수 없다.
내용에서도 판이하게 달랐다. '화염과 분노'가 김정은을 목표로 한 반면 '완전한 파괴'는 북한 주민 전체를 의식한 표현이다. 자성남 유엔 주재 북한 대사가 곧바로 자리를 떴고, 유엔 총회장에서 연설을 들은 모두가 경악한 까닭도 여기에 있다.
이번 연설을 두고 외국 언론에선 "지나치다"는 반응과 함께 미국 내 우파를 의식한 국내용이란 분석도 없지 않다. 따라서 액면 그대로 믿어선 안 된다는 전문가들의 충고도 적잖다.
하지만 그의 초강경 발언대로 이제 북한을 완전히 파괴하기 위한 전면전은 절대 없을 거라고는 누구도 장담할 수 없게 됐다. 우리에게 이번 연설이 엄청난 충격으로 다가오는 이유도 이 때문이다.
요즘 국민이 느끼는 불안의 강도는 미 수뇌부들의 발언 수위에 비례해 증폭되고 있다. 국민의 생명을 책임진 정부로서는 이번 발언의 진의가 무엇인지부터 정확히 파악해야 한다. 그래야 합리적인 대응책을 준비할 수 있을 것이다. 필요하면 정부가 나서 트럼프 발언의 배경 등을 국민에게 설명하는 방안도 고민해야 한다.
한편 문재인 대통령은 안토니우 구테흐스 유엔 사무총장에게 북핵 해결을 위한 대화 중재를 요청했다고 한다. 유엔 정상들과 오찬에서도 북핵의 평화적 해결을 호소했다. 대북 강경론이 판치는 속에서 대화의 필요성을 역설하는 것은 중요하다. 하지만 전 세계가 북한을 압박하는 가운데 국제적 흐름과 동떨어진 요청을 한 게 적절했는지는 의문이다. 자칫 한·미 간에 또다시 엇박자가 난다는 인상을 줄 수도 있다.
트럼프 대통령의 강공책만큼이나 문 대통령의 유화책에도 불안한 시선이 없지 않은 게 사실이다. '코리아 패싱'을 우려하는 목소리도 사라지지 않고 있다. 그런 만큼 문 대통령은 오늘 밤 예정된 첫 유엔총회 연설 등을 통해 이 같은 불안을 말끔히 씻어내야 한다.