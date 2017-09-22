2017.9.22 Now Playing

Action, adventure, comedy/141/EnglishKingsman is back, with even more powerful enemies. Kingsman is an independent international spy organization with the ultimate mission to protect the world while remaining completely hidden. However, after its headquarters is completely demolished by an international crime organization named “The Golden Circle,” the future of the institution is in question. Eggsy and Merlin follow the “Doomsday Protocol” and find the keyword “U.S. Kentucky.”In Kentucky, they discover a fellow spy organization called Statesman. The elite agents from the both organizations have to collect their wits and strength to defeat the all-powerful Golden Circle and its CEO, Poppy, who is involved in a sinister business deal in an attempt to dominate the world.The movie is directed by Matthew Vaughn, who directed the previous Kingsman film “Kingsman: Secret Agent,” and brings back actors Taron Egerton, Colin Firth, and Mark Strong, while introducing Channing Tatum and Julianne Moore to the cast.Drama/103/KoreanSong-joon is an anonymous stage actor whose dreams seem to be far from his reach. His days are monotonous and pass by without any notable achievements being accomplished.At a point when his life seems grimmer by the day, he is miraculously cast in the main role of the “The Dark Life,” a world-famous play about homosexuality, and he is shot to the stardom he has always dreamed of. In order to research the character with a different gender identity that he will portray in the show, Song-joon actively attends meetings for the LGBT community and goes to gay clubs. However, due to an unforeseen incident, he comes to another stage of his life in which he realizes that he may have failed to understand those in the LGBT community.Actor Nam Yeon-woo both directs and stars in the film.Documentary/95/KoreanAngdu is no ordinary 9-year-old boy. He is a Rinpoche, or a reincarnation of the Tibetan high monk who lived 1500 years ago. Although Angdu remembers his former life, he starts to forget, little by little, because he fails to receive the proper training that a Rinpoche should go through. His old teacher Urgyan, whose life’s purpose is to serve and follow Angdu, is willing to sacrifice whatever it takes for Angdu to go to Tibet for his education. They become especially close after spending a few winters together, and they scrap whatever money they can to go to Tibet for Angdu to receive the training he needs.A beautiful story about faith and unconditional love blooms for viewers to witness.Drama/119/EnglishThe year is 1979 and Dorothea Fields is a determined single mother in her mid-fifties who runs a boarding house in Santa Barbara, California. She is determined, but grows increasingly worried as her adolescent son Jamie grows rebellious, his mood and attitude differing day by day. She is taken aback when Jamie suddenly asks the question, “Do you think you’re happy?”Feeling that she could not handle Jamie alone, she asks for help from one of the residents of the boarding house, Abbie, a 24-year-old punk photographer, and Jamie’s best friend Julie to guide Jamie to the right path.The film stars Annette Bening and Ella Fanning. Bening is well known for her roles in “Mrs. Harris” and “Mother And Child.” Ella Fanning starred in “Maleficent,” and “We Bought a Zoo.”The movie was nominated for two Golden Globe Awards and Best Original Screenplay at the 89th Academy Awards. The film is directed by Mike Mills, who based the story on his childhood.Documentary, animation, family/92/English“There is a boy who is just like other boys, until one night, he sees from his window, a storm on horizon.”These are the words that Owen Suskind uses to describe the beginning of his experience with autism, which was when he was three years old. His parents were warned that Owen may never talk again, and for a while, Owen didn’t. When they were beginning to lose hope, Owen was watching a Disney animation when he suddenly opened his mouth and said he doesn’t want to grow up like Mowgli or Peter Pan. His parents are overjoyed, and they are able to guide Owen into the real world through the world of Disney, communicating with him through the lines of the animations. The film touches on how Owen, an autistic boy, grows up with the enormous influence of Disney animated films, and the magic they bring to him as they teach him how to read, write, and speak.Animation, action, comedy/101/EnglishLloyd, Jay, Kai, Cole, Zane and Nya are ordinary high school students, but after school they are secret ninjas in training led by Master Wu.They are suddenly given the opportunity to show off their skills and powers when the evil warlord Garmadon invades and tries to conquer their Ninjago city. However, it turns out the evil Garmadon is also Lloyd’s father. In addition to Lloyd’s father, a giant evil cat named Meowthra also threatens the peace of the city. Could Lloyd and his friends defeat the two evils and save the day? And will Lloyd be able to defeat Garmadon, his ultimate enemy and his father?Actor Dave Franco provides the voice of Lloyd. Franco has also starred in the “Now You See Me” series and “Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising.” Martial arts superstar Jackie Chan provides the voice of Master Wu.Drama/123/Japanese“I’ll give you a card for every birthday. That’s a promise,” said Yoshie to her daughter Noriko. And Yoshie kept her promise.She knew that she would not live to see her daughter grow up, so she wrote all of them before she died, and Noriko was able to feel her mother’s presence every birthday.Unlike her cheerful and outgoing mother, Noriko likes to blend into her surroundings. But she matures each year with Yoshie’s birthday cards and the special presents she prepared for Noriko.Yoshie receives her last birthday card from her mother on her 20th birthday.Actress Miyazaki Aoi, who plays Yoshie, is well known for her role in “If Cats Disappeared From the World,” which was popular in Korea, and actress Ai Hashimoto, who plays the role of Noriko, has starred in various films including the “Little Forest” series.Drama/109/KoreanA 40-year-old poet who was born and raised on Jeju Island has no talent in writing poems, and cannot earn money or even produce healthy sperm. He lives with a wife who always criticizes him, yet loves him deeply. The poet contemplates every day what the point of being a writer is, while his wife always asks about having a baby. One day, the poet comes across a teenage boy working at a donut shop. After they meet several times, the poet develops feelings that he never had before.The film has been invited to the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival, and is directed by Kim Yang-Hee.Yang Ik-June plays the poet, and Jeon Hye-jin plays the wife. Jeon recently appeared in “A Taxi Driver,” which has sold more than 11 million tickets.