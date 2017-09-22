Too few China Hands (국문)

China’s territory stretches 5,500 kilometers (3,418 miles) from the Pamir Mountains in the West to the Ussuri River in the East. Reflecting this geographical characteristic, maps of China are produced in a rectangle with long horizontal sides. In the rectangle, the South China Sea is inserted in a box in the corner.
When Chinese President Xi Jinping became president in 2012, he advocated a slogan to make a rich and great country and summed it up in the phrase “Chinese Dream.” The 100 years of the Opium War was defined as a chaotic and shameful past, and the Chinese Dream was intended to recreate the great nation in the 100 years from 1949, when the Chinese Communist Party came into power.
The map distributed since 2014 reflects the national development strategy. The South China Sea in the small box in the corner is now included in the rectangular map. The map is sending out the message that the South China Sea is within China’s influence as much as mainland China.
The basis of the Chinese Dream is the ambition to have China’s hegemony acknowledged, at least in East Asia. The Guam base North Korea threatens to strike is the stronghold of U.S. Navy and Air Force that supports American hegemony in the Asia-Pacific region. Therefore, it is the priority target in the region of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA).
China claims that the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (Thaad) system deployed in South Korea is a threat, as it can detect the location of the PLA’s strategic missile if China launches it in case of emergency. It breaks the strategic balance between the United States and China. Beijing adheres to this even when Seoul explains that Thaad only defends against North Korea’s nuclear and missile threats and will be withdrawn if the North Korean nuclear program is removed.
On the other hand, Beijing’s position reveals how it feels about North Korea’s nuclear program. They fundamentally oppose Seoul’s solution of linking Thaad with the North Korean nuclear threat because Beijing believes Thaad is related to China’s immediate interests. When the internal power structure is settled at the 19th Party Congress, Xi can afford to focus on Thaad and North Korea.
It will be a turning point for the deadlocked Korea-China relations.
A diplomat experienced in China affairs said that Seoul must take advantage of the watershed event even though Chinese diplomats instinctively dislike unpredictable and unstable situations.
However, the Blue House offices of security and policy, which oversee diplomacy and economy, lack a professional workforce specializing in China. One junior official has been dispatched from the Foreign Ministry’s Department of Northeast Asia to the Blue House.
As China approaches South Korea in both hawkish and dovish ways to pursue its core interests, Seoul needs the backing of professional working-level experts in order to see through China’s intentions and not be flustered.
JoongAng Ilbo, Sept. 21, Page 34
*The author is a deputy political news editor of the JoongAng Ilbo.
CHEONG YONG-WHAN
중국의 영토는 동서가 길다. 서쪽 파미르 고원에서 동쪽 우수리강까지 직선 거리로 5500㎞에 달한다. 중국의 지도는 이런 특성을 반영해 가로 직사각형으로 제작됐다. 직사각형이기 때문에 남중국해는 귀퉁이에 박스를 만들어 별도 처리했다.
2012년 집권한 시진핑 주석은 부강하고 위대한 중국을 슬로건으로 내걸고 이를 ‘중국몽(中國夢)’이라는 단어에 응축했다. 아편전쟁부터 100년은 정신 없고 창피했던 과거로 규정하고 중국공산당이 권력을 잡은 1949년부터 100년은 부국강병을 재현하는 게 중국의 꿈이라는 것이다. 2014년부터 배포된 지도에는 이런 국가 발전 전략이 녹아 있다. 귀퉁이 박스에 갇혀 있던 남중국해는 세로 직사각형 지도 속으로 들어왔다. 이 지도를 보면 중국 대륙 못지않게 남중국해가 중국의 세력권이라는 메시지가 느껴진다.
중국몽의 바탕엔 최소한 동아시아에서 중국의 패권을 인정받겠다는 욕망이 깔려 있다. 북한의 포격 엄포로 주목을 받고 있는 괌 기지는 아시아·태평양 지역에서 미국 패권을 뒷받치는 해·공군력의 거점이다. 따라서 미군과 전략 균형을 맞추기 위한 인민해방군의 역내 최우선 전략 타격 목표는 괌 기지가 될 수밖에 없다.
한반도에 배치된 고고도미사일방어(THAAD·사드) 체계는 유사시 인민해방군 전략 미사일의 발사 후 위치를 잡아낼 수 있다는 점에서 치명적이란 게 중국 측 주장이다. 미·중 간 전략 균형을 깬다는 것이다. 우리 정부가 사드는 북핵·미사일 방어용으로 북핵이 제거되면 철수한다고 조건을 달았는데도 요지부동이다.
뒤집어 보면 북핵에 대한 중국의 속내가 엿보인다. 사드 철수는 중국의 사활적 이익이 걸린 문제인 반면 북핵 해결은 요원하다고 보기 때문에 사드와 북핵을 패키지로 묶는 우리의 해법을 원천적으로 반대하는 것은 아닐까. 다음달 19차 당대회에서 내부 권력의 향배가 정리되면 시진핑(習近平) 중국 주석도 사드든 북핵이든 좀더 집중할 여지가 생긴다. 이때가 교착에 빠진 한·중 관계의 변곡점이 될 것이다.
문제는 외교안보와 경제의 컨트롤타워인 청와대 안보실·정책실에 중국 전문인력이 없는 황량한 현실이다. 외교부 동북아국에서 4급 행정관 한 명 파견된 실정이다. 중국 업무에 잔뼈가 굵은 한 외교관은 “중국 외교관들은 예측이 안 돼 불안정한 상황을 본능적으로 싫어하는 것 같다”며 “축적된 경험을 바탕으로 일단 전략 판단이 내려지면 일관되게 메시지를 관리해야 하는 게 대중 외교의 표준”이라고 말했다.
진용을 정비한 중국은 핵심이익이란 프레임으로 한국에 강온 양면에서 접근할 텐데 이런 중국의 의도를 꿰뚫고 허둥대지 않으려면 전문적인 실무 진용의 뒷받침은 기본이다.
정용환 정치부 차장