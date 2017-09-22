Innovate and invest (국문)
도시바 품은 SK하이닉스… '반도체 코리아' 이어가야 한다
Toshiba is reportedly ready to hand over its prized flash memory business to a consortium led by Bain Capital and multinational technology giants including SK Hynix. The U.S.-Japanese-Korean consortium has beaten equally formidable groups including Toshiba’s memory partner Western Digital.
Toshiba was the first to develop the nonvolatile memory chip that is now in ever-growing demand due to widening applications of big data and automation. Its memory business is the world’s second biggest after Samsung Electronics.
SK Hynix, whose mainstay is volatile memory that requires power to store memory, can strengthen its NAND business through its share in the Toshiba consortium. SK Hynix is the world’s second largest in dynamic random access memory, but fall out of the top five for NAND flash.
But SK Hynix has limited voting power due to antitrust issues. It will have a secondary stake by lending money to Bain, which will get the biggest share of 49.9 percent. The chipmaker, however, would gain a favorable position in the ongoing super cycle in the semiconductor industry due to evolution toward automation and digitalization. It would be invited to Toshiba’s rich supply chain that includes U.S. smartphone and computer giants Apple and Dell. It would not have to fret about patent infringements through its stake in Toshiba.
The two chipmaking entities also could collaborate in research and development in flash memory. Its market share won’t be helped since SK Hynix is not directly involved in the acquisition. But Korea’s reputation as a chip powerhouse would be cemented.
SK Hynix’s steadfast pursuit of the Toshiba business also would deal a blow to China trying rigorously to build its semiconductor and display industry. To stay ahead in the cutting-edge business of chip and display making, enterprises must not stop innovating and investing.
Korea Inc. could weather trade protectionism and retaliation through innovations and competitive products.
SK하이닉스가 포함된 '한·미·일 연합'이 일본 도시바메모리를 확보했다는 소식이다. 도시바의 합작 회사인 미국의 웨스턴디지털(WD)과 통 크게 30조원을 베팅한 대만의 훙하이그룹을 물리치고 이뤄낸 쾌거다. 도시바는 낸드플래시를 최초로 개발해 원천 기술을 가진 회사다. 세계 낸드플래시 시장 2위에 올라 있다. 도시바를 품으면서 SK하이닉스는 그동안 약점으로 꼽히던 낸드플래시 분야를 보완할 수 있게 됐다. SK하이닉스는 D램에서는 세계 2위지만 낸드플래시에서는 4~5위권이다.
글로벌 반도체 시장에서 경쟁하고 있는 일본의 견제로 도시바 지분을 간접적으로 확보한 점은 아쉬운 대목이다. SK하이닉스는 도시바 반도체사업의 지분 49.9%를 보유할 베인케피털에 현금을 대출하는 형식으로 도시바 지분을 확보했다. 대호황이 이어지는 수퍼사이클에 들어선 반도체 분야에서 SK하이닉스가 유리한 고지를 선점했다고 볼 수 있다. 도시바가 애플과 델이라는 안정적 공급처를 확보하고 있는 만큼 서로 협력할 분야도 많을 것으로 기대된다. 원천기술을 갖게 돼 특허 분쟁을 피할 수도 있다. 특히 낸드플래시에서 협업이나 공동 연구개발(R&D)로 기술 경쟁력을 높일 여지가 충분하다. SK하이닉스가 도시바 메모리를 직접 인수하는 것이 아니어서 당장 시장점유율 변화는 없겠지만 삼성전자를 필두로 한 '반도체 코리아'의 영향력은 한층 커질 것이다.
'반도체 굴기'를 외치며 대규모 투자를 하고 있는 중국의 추격을 늦출 수 있게 된 것도 성과다. 낸드 분야에서 한국의 기술 우위를 한동안 유지할 수 있게 됐다. 반도체와 디스플레이의 기술 우위를 유지하기 위해선 기업가 정신을 발휘해 끊임없는 혁신에 도전하는 수밖에 없다. 중국의 치졸한 사드 보복을 이겨내는 정공법도 결국 우리만의 제작 기술로 품질 좋고 가격 경쟁력 있는 제품을 만드는 것이다. '반도체 코리아'의 위상은 꼭 지켜내야 한다.