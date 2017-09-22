An effort to ease concerns (국문)

President Moon Jae-in’s debut at the United Nations ended without a major hitch. In an address to a General Assembly meeting on Thursday, he underscored the need for “strong sanctions and pressure” on North Korea while stressing the importance of peace in the Korean Peninsula, as expected. Moon said that Seoul has been consistently highlighting the need for such a hawkish approach to bringing North Korea to negotiations. He also expressed appreciation for the UN Security Council’s tougher sanctions. Yet Moon did not skip a plea for maintaining peace on the peninsula, adding that his government and the international community should resolve the North Korean threat peacefully.
Many observers expected Moon to prioritize peace over pressure in his speech, given his persistent call for dialogue. But he ended up striking a delicate balance between the two paths. Moon accentuated a need for stronger reactions to the North’s belligerency until it gives up its nuclear program even while emphasizing a need for talks so as not to deepen the tension or trigger a military clash by accident.
President Moon’s “watered-down” speech owes much to U.S. President Donald Trump’s frightening remarks on Tuesday. Trump warned that the United States will have “no choice but to totally destroy North Korea” if it is forced to defend itself and its allies. Moon’s diluted address could be aimed at easing growing concerns about the decades-old Korea-U.S. alliance.
Nevertheless, the Moon administration’s last-minute decision Thursday to provide $8 million in humanitarian aid to North Korea can hardly avoid criticisms at home and abroad. We don’t oppose such philanthropic relief itself. Who would blame his administration for offering food and medicine to thousands of malnourished children and pregnant women in North Korea? But the problem is timing.
Given the possibility that Pyongyang and Washington will find a diplomatic breakthrough in the deadlock, some security experts point out a need for Seoul to continue to extend helping hands to the impoverished nation. But the Kim Jong-un regime is still engrossed in developing nuclear weapons which could kill millions in South Korea. On Wednesday, North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho went so far as to attack Trump’s UN speech with inconceivable insults.
Signs of schisms in the traditional alliance between Seoul and Washington are everywhere after the launch in May of the liberal government in South Korea. The government must think again when it fixes its North Korea policy.
JoongAng Ilbo, Sept. 22, Page 38
문 대통령, 압박·평화 함께 강조해
미국 입장 고려한 수위조절 적절
지금은 대북 지원 밝힐 상황 아냐
문재인 대통령의 21일(현지시간) 첫 유엔총회 연설이 무난하게 마무리됐다. 예상대로 '평화'를 강조하면서 강력한 '제재와 압박'의 필요성도 부각했다. 문 대통령은 "북핵 실험 후 우리 정부는 북한을 대화의 테이블로 이끌어내기 위해 더욱 강력한 제재와 압박이 필요하다는 점을 적극 밝혀 왔다"고 말했다. 그러면서 "유엔 안보리가 이전보다 훨씬 강력한 대북제재를 결의한 것을 높이 평가한다"고 덧붙였다. 이와 함께 한반도의 평화를 지키자는 호소도 빠뜨리지 않았다. 문 대통령은 "우리 정부와 국제사회는 북핵 문제를 평화적인 방법으로 해결하기 위해 모든 노력을 다하고 있다"고 설명했다.
그동안 문 대통령이 대화를 통한 북핵 문제 해결을 줄기차게 강조해온 만큼 이번에도 '압박'보다 '평화'에 무게가 실릴 것이라는 관측이 적잖았다. 그럼에도 문 대통령은 양쪽 간 균형의 추를 맞춘 연설을 했다. 연설 후반부에서 "북한이 스스로 핵을 포기할 때까지 강도 높고 단호하게 대응해야 한다"면서도 "지나치게 긴장을 격화시키거나 우발적인 군사적 충돌로 평화가 파괴되는 일이 없게 해야 한다"고 지적한 것 역시 같은 맥락이다.
문 대통령이 균형 잡힌 연설을 한 것은 지난 19일 국제적 논란이 될 정도로 북한을 강력히 비난했던 도널드 트럼프 미국 대통령의 유엔 연설을 의식했기 때문으로 보인다. 사흘 전 트럼프 대통령은 "미국과 동맹을 방어해야 한다면 북한을 완전히 파괴하는 것 외에 다른 선택이 없을 것"이라고 경고한 바 있다. 이런 터라 이번 연설은 한·미 동맹 사이에서 엇박자가 나오는 것 아니냐는 우려를 불식시키기 위한 수위조절의 결과로 봐야 할 것이다.
하지만 문 대통령의 연설과 대조적으로 21일 남북교류협력추진협의회가 800만 달러 규모의 인도적 대북 지원을 하기로 결정했다. 북핵 위기에 맞서 제재와 압박을 강화하는 국제적 흐름과 동떨어진 판단이 아닌지 걱정스럽다. 우리는 인도적 차원의 대북 지원을 줄곧 지지해 왔다. 굶주리고 병든 어린이와 임산부를 돕자는 데 누가 반대하겠는가. 다만 지금이 이런 결정을 내릴 적기인지는 의문이다.
지금도 북핵 문제를 두고 북·미가 전격적인 타협을 할 가능성이 없지 않은 형편이다. 이럴 경우를 대비해 대북 지원 사업을 중단해선 안 된다는 주장도 일리는 있다.
그럼에도 여전히 김정은 정권은 우리의 목숨을 빼앗아갈 핵무기 개발에 폭주하고 있다. 심지어 20일에는 이용호 북한 외무상이 쌍욕이나 다름없는 "개소리"라는 표현을 써 가며 트럼프 대통령의 유엔 연설을 헐뜯었다. 그런 판에 북한을 돕겠다니 국제사회가 어떻게 생각하겠는가.
한·미 동맹 간에 균열이 생기는 것 아니냐는 소리가 곳곳에서 나오는 판이다. 남북교류협의회가 대북 인도적 지원을 결정했지만 실제 집행은 최대한 늦출 필요가 있다. 정부는 앞으로 대북 정책을 결정하거나 발표할 때 국내외 상황을 잘 살펴 가며 현명하게 대처해야 할 것이다.