[앵커브리핑] '어떤 말은 죽지 않는다' (Some words don’t die out)

뉴스룸의 앵커브리핑을 시작하겠습니다.This is today’s Anchor Briefing.영국 보수당의 앤 마리 모리스 하원의원은 한 행사장에서 흑인을 낮춰 부르는 nigger 라는 단어를 사용했다가 곤욕을 치렀습니다.Conservative parliamentarian Anne Marie Morris had to pay the price dearly for her words after she used the racist slur “nigger” at an event in London.시민의 비판이 들끓어 발언 공개 한 시간 만에 사과를 해야 했고, 급기야 총리는 모리스 의원에게 당원자격정지 처분을 내렸습니다.She had to apologize one hour after her remark due to people’s outrage, and the Prime Ministerher party membership for her rash comment.*criticism: 비판, 비난*suspend: 유예하다사실 이런 사례는 영국에서 그리 희귀하진 않습니다.Actually, cases like this are not unfamiliar in England.총리 관저 앞 경관과 말싸움을 하다 상대를 향해 '평민'이라 칭했다는 의혹을 받은 여당 원내대표도 자리를 내려놓아야 했습니다.After using the word “plebs” to a policeman guarding the Prime Minister’s official, representative of the ruling party Andrew Mitchell also had to step down from his position.*residence: 거주지그러니까 그것은 단어 하나가 빚어낸 결과들이었지요.And those were theof someone using just one word.*outcome: 결과"저의 발언으로 행여 마음 상한 분들이 계시다면 심심한 유감을 표합니다"“I express my deep regret for those who wereby my words.”*offend: 기분 상하게 하다추미애 민주당 대표가 이른바 '땡깡' 발언에 대해 사과했습니다.Choo Mi-ae, chairwoman of the ruling Democratic Party, apologized for calling the People’s Party “irrationally hard-headed.”상대는 국민의당. 헌법재판소장 후보자의 임명동의안을 부결시키고 난 뒤 "국회결정권을 우리가 가졌다"고 그 당의 대표가 호언했던 당입니다.Her remarks was intended to denounce the People’s Party, after Ahn Cheol-soo, chairman of the People’s Party, boasted, “We have the power in the National Assembly to make decisions,” after the party rejected the motion to endorse the Constitutional Court chief justice nominee.지금은 사법부의 명운마저 쥐고 있다고 하니 지지율 수위를 달리고 있는 집권 여당의 대표라 한들 사과하지 않고서는 달리 방법이 없었겠지요.As the judicial branch’s fate lies in the hands of the People’s Party, no matter how high their approval rating is, the ruling party’s chairwoman had no choice but toan apology.*offer: 권하다사실 '땡깡'이란 표현은 공당 사이에 오갈 만한 표현은 아니었습니다.To be truthful, the expression “irrationally hard-headed” wasn’t a phrase commonlyby political party leaders.*utter: 발언하다그런데 불거진 논란 사이로 드는 생각.A thought suddenly comes to mind through this mess.'땡깡' 이란 단어 하나로 실랑이를 벌이기엔 우리 정치권에 난무하는 말과 말들은 차마 여기서 입으로 옮겨드리기에도 민망한 수준이 아니던가…Isn’t it embarrassing to make such a fuss over the expression “irrationally hard-headed” when there are already too many words in the realm of politics that are even moreto be mentioned live on TV news?*ludicrous: 터무니없는정치란 말로 하는 것이라면서 그 말들의 수준이 어떠했던가…They say politics isthrough words, but think about howthe words were until today.*accomplish: 성취하다*half-witted: 얼빠진오죽하면 그런 말의 전쟁 뒤에 이어졌던 육탄전으로 인해 국회선진화법까지 만들어냈던 것이 우리의 국회였습니다.After what came out of one’s mouth led to actual, our National Assembly had to enact “The National Assembly Advancement Act.”*skirmish: 충돌"말은 사람의 입에서 태어났다가 사람의 귀에서 죽는다. 하지만 어떤 말들은 죽지 않고 사람의 마음속으로 들어가 살아남는다"Words are born in someone’s mouth and die in others’ ears. But some words are remembered andin others’ memories.*sear: 그슬다시인 박준은 최근에 내놓은 산문집에서 이렇게 말했습니다.A poet Park Joon said in a recent book of essays that he published:하물며 정치인 여러분들이 그동안 쏟아놓으신 말들은 사람들의 마음속에 어떻게 살아남을 것인지“I wonder how the words that politiciansspilled out are remembered in people’s minds.”*ruthless: 가차없이모쪼록 '땡깡'이란 말이 우리 정치에서 사과가 필요한 마지막 말이기를…I truly hope that the expression “irrationally hard-headed” will be the last remark that our politicians have to apologize for.오늘의 앵커브리핑이었습니다.That is all for today’s anchor briefing.Broadcast on September 18, 2017Translated for September 19, 2017Translated and edited by Lee Jae-lim and Brolley Genster.