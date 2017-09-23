K-pop show will host Wanna One and others

There will be a K-pop concert with singers such as Wanna One, WJSN, Lee Seung-chul and Gummy next Friday at a temporary stage in front of Hyundai Global Business Center in Gangnam, southern Seoul, as part of Gangnam Festival 2017, which will begin Tuesday and end on Oct. 1. The festival will take place at nearby COEX, Yeongdong Expressway and Bongeunsa-ro, all in southern Seoul.From Tuesday to Thursday, there will be several fashion shows. On Saturday, there will be several events such as Global Master Chefs’ Food Festival and Big Sale Market in addition to the International Peace Marathon. This year marks the 15th year since the first International Peace Marathon.At Big Sale Market, approximately 400 stores, including shops, restaurants and hotels, will offer discounts of their goods and services.Meanwhile, Lee Seung-chul will sing his popular songs, such as “No One Else.” A collaboration stage with Gummy will also be prepared. There will be no entrance fee for the concert.By Hong You-kyoung