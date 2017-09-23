Time to Restrict the President’s Power to Wage Nuclear War

For the first time in a generation, there is widespread anxiety about the possibility of nuclear war, stimulated by the extreme tensions between North Korea and the United States. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has advised Americans that they can sleep safely at night, a reassurance that most people probably wish they did not need to hear. Mr. Tillerson offered his soothing counsel to deflate media hype about recent threats and counterthreats exchanged between Pyongyang and Washington. His words also reflect profound unease about the temperament and judgment of the two leaders who could trigger inadvertent war: President Trump and Kim Jong-un.동북아에서 핵전쟁의 불안이 꿈틀거린다. 미국과 북한의 도를 넘은 치킨게임 탓이다. 렉스 틸러슨 미 국무장관은 얼마 전 “미국인들은 밤에 편안히 자도 된다”고 말했다. 미 언론들이 “핵전쟁이 곧 터질지 모른다”고 불안을 조장하자 국민을 안심시키려고 이런 말을 한 것이다. 그러나 이는 ‘의도하지 않은 핵전쟁’을 능히 벌일 수 있는 도널드 트럼프 대통령과 김정은의 위험한 성향에 대해 미국인들이 깊은 불안을 품고 있음을 역설적으로 보여준 발언이다.Mr. Trump and Mr. Kim appear to believe that bombast serves their domestic needs. Both seem to think that they can dominate and intimidate through the direst of threats. However, words can easily have consequences that neither leader seems to grasp.트럼프와 김정은은 서로 말 폭탄을 쏟아내는 게 각각 미국과 북한의 국익에 도움이 된다고 믿는 듯하다. 그러나 말은 예상치 못한 결과(전쟁)로 이어질 수 있다는 걸 두 사람 다 깨닫지 못하고 있다.Should we be living in a world where two leaders can stumble into a nuclear holocaust? North Korea’s accelerated pursuit of nuclear weapons clearly requires a much-enhanced containment and deterrence policy by the United States and its allies to prevent Mr. Kim from undertaking ever-riskier options. But what can be done to constrain the actions of an American president whose stability is now openly questioned, even by the Republican chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Bob Corker of Tennessee? To limit the possibilities of an almost unimaginable conflict, there is a need to pursue a long overdue legislative remedy.두 강성 지도자의 대립으로 자칫 ‘핵 참살’이 일어날 수도 있는 세상에서 우리는 살아야 하나? 장거리 미사일 발사에 이어 제6차 핵실험까지 거침없이 강행한 김정은의 기세를 접하면서, 미국과 동맹국들은 지금보다 훨씬 강력한 봉쇄 정책을 쓰지 않으면 북한 위협을 막기 어렵다는 것을 깨닫기 시작했다. 문제는 트럼프의 불안정한 심리 상태다. 공화당 중진들조차 “대통령이 무슨 일을 저지를지 모른다”고 우려하는 상황이다. 트럼프의 충동적 행동(군사 공격)을 막을 조치가 시급하다. 미의회는 상상조차 할 수 없는 북•미 전쟁의 가능성을 줄이기 위해 오랫동안 미뤄온 입법 조치에 나서야 한다.Under Article I of the Constitution, only Congress can declare war. Yet during America’s numerous wars since World War II, presidents have never sought such authorization. The major reason? Nuclear weapons. There was widespread agreement that the president needed maximum flexibility to respond to a Soviet attack and that involving Congress would cause undue delays in a moment of crisis. As a result, the president has had essentially unchecked power to wage war, including launching a nuclear strike.미 연방 헌법 제1조는 오직 미 의회만이 전쟁을 선포할 수 있다고 규정했다. 그러나 제2차 세계대전 이후 미국이 치른 많은 전쟁에서 미 대통령들은 의회의 허락 없이 독자적으로 개전(開戰) 결정을 내리곤 했다. 그게 가능했던 건 핵무기 때문이다. 소련의 공격에 대응하려면 대통령에게 최대한의 재량권이 주어져야 했다. 의회가 그 재량권을 제약하면 국가적 절체절명의 위기 순간에 결단이 지연될 수 있다는 공감대가 있었다. 그 결과 대통령은 누구의 견제도 받지 않고 홀로 핵 공격을 포함한 각종 전쟁 결정을 내릴 수 있었다.However, strategic planners understood the risks of enabling a single officer in a silo in North Dakota, perhaps under the most stressful conditions imaginable, to initiate a nuclear strike. The nuclear command-and-control system therefore entailed a “two key” system requiring simultaneous actions by two officers to activate a launch.미군은, 전쟁 발발의 초조감이 극심한 상황에서 핵 미사일 발사 버튼을 누르는 책임을 노스다코타주의 핵무기 기지 장교 1명에게만 지우지 않았다. 반드시 2명의 장교가 동시에 버튼을 눌러야 미사일이 발사되게 한 것이다.The time is long overdue to introduce comparable checks at the highest levels of the executive branch. The strategic circumstances faced by the United States today are altogether different from those during the Cold War. Despite heightened tensions triggered by Russian revanchism in Ukraine and elsewhere in Central and Eastern Europe, the real risk of nuclear war emanates from a rogue actor, and North Korea heads the list. Almost casual presidential invocations of fire and fury have rendered circumstances far more dangerous.미 대통령에게도 비슷한 견제 조치를 도입해야 한다. 이미 오래 전에 했어야 할 일이다. 지금의 세계는 냉전시대와는 전적으로 다르다. 핵전쟁의 위험을 야기하는 나라는 러시아가 아니라 불량국가들이다. 그 선두가 북한이다. 이런 나라를 겨냥해 ‘화염과 분노’를 떠드는 트럼프 대통령은 상황을 훨씬 더 위험하게 만들고 있다.The United States should in no way diminish its ability to respond to a nuclear or conventional attack by North Korea against United States territory or the territory of an ally. However, we should put in place a system of constraints to ensure that a preventive or pre-emptive nuclear strike by the United States must be evaluated through a careful, deliberative process.물론 북한이 미국이나 동맹을 공격할 경우 이를 억지할 미국의 전투력을 약화시키면 안 된다. 그러나 핵 예방공격이나 선제공격은 다르다. 대통령이 상황을 신중하게 판단한 다음 결정을 내릴 수 있도록 그의 개전 권한을 제한하는 시스템을 도입해야 한다.Congress should therefore amend the War Powers Act to cover the possibility of preventive or pre-emptive nuclear strikes. This would ensure that the president could not simply provide the codes to his military aide carrying the nuclear “football” and launch such an attack on his own authority. Legislation should provide for a small group of officials, possibly including the vice president, the secretary of defense, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and the four leaders of the House and Senate, to give unanimous consent to any such nuclear strike. It would ensure that multiple sets of eyes, equipped with stable emotions and sound brains, would be able to prevent such a nuclear strike undertaken without appropriate deliberation.다시 말해, 미 대통령에게 무소불위의 개전 권한을 부여한 ‘전쟁권한법(War Powers Act)’의 개정에 의회가 나서야 한다. 대통령 외에 부통령과 국방장관•합참의장, 상하원 지도자 등 4명이 만장일치로 합의해야 핵 예방공격이나 선제공격을 할 수 있도록 규정하는 일이 그것이다. 외교안보 고위 관계자 여러 명이 대통령의 전쟁 결정 과정을 감시하게 해 성급한 핵 공격을 예방하는 시스템이다. 행정부와 입법부 지도자가 합의해야만 최후의 수단으로 핵무기를 사용할 수 있게 하면 핵전쟁 운운하는 북한과 미국 지도자의 경솔한 언사로 인해 불안에 빠진 동맹(한국, 일본)을 안심시킬 수 있을 것이다.This proposal would raise difficult constitutional questions. All presidential administrations have deemed the War Powers Act to be unconstitutional. Giving officers appointed by the president and subject to his direction formal veto power over military decisions could be problematic and precedent setting. If so, confining the veto power to the congressional leadership might be a preferable alternative.그러려면 미 헌법상의 난제부터 풀어야 한다. 대통령에 의해 임명됐고 그의 명령을 따라야 하는 외교안보 고위 관료들에게 대통령의 전쟁 결정에 대한 거부권을 부여한다면 논란의 소지가 있다. 잘못된 선례를 남길 우려도 있다. 그렇다면 거부권을 의회 지도부로 한정하는 대안을 고려해야 할 것이다.Even during the Cold War, there was great risk in ceding to one person the ability to kill millions in a flash. There is no good reason to enable an American president to retain absolute authority in circumstances completely unlike those faced during the Cold War.Assurances that nuclear weapons remain an option of absolute last resort, to be considered only after the concurrence of leaders from the executive branch and from the Congress, would also calm the nerves of United States allies deeply troubled by loose talk about the resort to nuclear weapons.어쨌든 핵무기를 동원해 순식간에 수백만 명을 살상할 만한 권한을 대통령 1인에게 부여해 온 미국의 시스템은 냉전 시절에도 엄청난 위험을 안고 있었다. 하물며 냉전시대와 크게 달라진 지금 대통령 한 사람에게 여전히 핵전쟁에 대해 절대 권한을 줘야 할 이유는 결코 없다고 본다.This is not to suggest that President Trump nurses some secret desire to launch a nuclear attack. However, the United States needs to act very prudently in dealing with an isolated and uniquely adversarial state. For its part, Congress has the power to prevent hair-trigger responses or impulsive actions that could lead to nuclear war.이 글은 트럼프가 핵전쟁 야욕을 불태우고 있다는 주장을 하고자 함이 아니다. 다만 미국과 유별난 적대 관계에 있는 나라(북한)를 다룰 때는 신중히 행동할 필요가 있다는 뜻이다. 핵전쟁으로 이어질 수 있는 충동적 행동을 예방할 힘은 의회에 있다.제프리 베이더 전 백악관 아시아 선임보좌관The New York Times OpinionSEPT. 12, 2017