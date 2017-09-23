Jo Kwon of 2AM leaves JYP Entertainment

Jo Kwon of the male ballad group 2AM left JYP Entertainment after 16 years, and is currently searching for a new agency. JYP Entertainment posted on its official webpage on Friday that “JYP Entertainment and Jo Kwon will end the contract,” and that they wish for Jo Kwon’s bright future.Prior to the official statement, an anonymous market insider said, “Jo Kwon had been a trainee for seven years from 2001 and made his debut in 2008 with JYP Entertainment.” Then he added, “Recently Jo Kwon discussed his direction as a singer with the agency, and decided to make a new step forward and leave.”According to the same source, it was a hard decision for Jo Kwon as JYP Entertainment is like a home for him, but the discussion went well.With Jo Kwon’s decision, all four members of 2AM wrapped up their contracts with their past agency, JYP Entertainment.Jo Kwon was the only member who renewed the contract with JYP when the exclusive contract ended in 2015. Lim Seul-ong moved to Sidus HQ, Jeong Jin-woon to Mystic Entertainment and Lee Chang-min to Big Hit Entertainment.The members said they decided to move to different agencies because each of them respects each others’ decisions, adding, “2AM has not split yet.”By Hong You-kyoung