Why We Believe Obvious Untruths

How can so many people believe things that are demonstrably false? The question has taken on new urgency as the Trump administration propagates falsehoods about voter fraud, climate change and crime statistics that large swaths of the population have bought into. But collective delusion is not new, nor is it the sole province of the political right. Plenty of liberals believe, counter to scientific consensus, that G.M.O.s are poisonous, and that vaccines cause autism.명백한 거짓을 믿는 사람이 우리 주변에 왜 이렇게 많은 걸까요? 투표권 없는 사람이 대거 투표했다는 부정 선거 의혹부터 기후 변화는 날조라는 주장, 왜곡된 범죄율 수치에 이르기까지 트럼프 행정부는 수많은 거짓을 퍼뜨리는데, 정작 많은 사람이 이를 사실이라고 곧이곧대로 믿고 있어 문제가 매우 심각합니다. 이러한 집단적 망상은 사실 새로운 것이 아니며, 정치적으로 보수적인 우파들 사이에서만 나타나는 문제도 아닙니다. 정치적으로 진보로 분류될 만한 사람 중에도 과학적인 근거를 도무지 받아들이지 않는 이들이 많습니다. 유전자 재조합 생물(GMO)이 인체에 유해하다고 믿거나 백신을 접종하면 자폐증에 걸릴 확률이 높아진다고 믿는 이들이 그렇죠.The situation is vexing because it seems so easy to solve. The truth is obvious if you bother to look for it, right? This line of thinking leads to explanations of the hoodwinked masses that amount to little more than name calling: “Those people are foolish” or “Those people are monsters.”정답이, 진실이 뻔히 보이는데도 거짓이 활개를 치는 모습은 좀처럼 이해하기 어려운 현상 중 하나입니다. 조금만 생각하면 명명백백한 사실이 바로 드러나지 않던가요? 사실 이런 종류의 생각을 거듭하다 보면 거짓에 현혹된 대중을 “우매”하거나 “고집불통인 괴물”로 폄하할 수밖에 없게 되기도 합니다.Such accounts may make us feel good about ourselves, but they are misguided and simplistic: They reflect a misunderstanding of knowledge that focuses too narrowly on what goes on between our ears. Here is the humbler truth: On their own, individuals are not well equipped to separate fact from fiction, and they never will be. Ignorance is our natural state; it is a product of the way the mind works.남을 손가락질하고 나면 우리의 기분은 좀 나아질 수 있겠지만, 이런 사고는 상황을 지나치게 단순화해 오해를 낳기도 합니다. 사실 우리가 생각하는 지식이라는 것이 대단히 좁은 의미의 정보를 바탕으로 얻은 파편적인 산물에 불과하기도 합니다. 사실과 거짓을 스스로 판별하는 능력을 온전히 갖춘 개인은 없습니다. 그런 능력은 아무리 노력해도 갖추기 어렵기도 합니다. 인간은 원래 무지합니다. 마음이 작동하는 방식을 따르다 보면 그럴 수밖에 없기도 합니다.What really sets human beings apart is not our individual mental capacity. The secret to our success is our ability to jointly pursue complex goals by dividing cognitive labor. Hunting, trade, agriculture, manufacturing — all of our world-altering innovations — were made possible by this ability. Chimpanzees can surpass young children on numerical and spatial reasoning tasks, but they cannot come close on tasks that require collaborating with another individual to achieve a goal. Each of us knows only a little bit, but together we can achieve remarkable feats.인간이 특별한 건 혼자서 사고를 거듭해 진실에 당도할 수 있는 개개인의 정신적 능력 때문이 아닙니다. 인간이 뛰어난 성과를 낸 비결은 오히려 인지 노동을 나누어 복잡한 목표를 한꺼번에 추구할 수 있는 능력에 있습니다. 사냥, 교환, 농업, 제조업을 비롯해 지금껏 인류가 세상을 바꿔 온 혁신은 바로 이런 능력이 없었다면 가능하지 않았을 것입니다. 침팬지는 간단한 산수나 공간 추론 문제를 어린아이보다 잘 풀지 모르지만, 목표를 달성하기 위해 다른 개체와 힘을 합치고 일을 나누어 맡아야만 하는 과제에서는 절대 인간을 넘지 못합니다. 우리가 개개인으로서 아는 건 별로 없지만, 여러 사람이 모이면 엄청난 성과를 내는 이유도 마찬가지입니다.Knowledge isn’t in my head or in your head. It’s shared.지식이라는 건 내 머릿속에, 혹은 다른 이의 머릿속에 있지 않습니다. 지식은 모두가 나누어서 갖고 있습니다.Consider some simple examples. You know that the earth revolves around the sun. But can you rehearse the astronomical observations and calculations that led to that conclusion? You know that smoking causes cancer. But can you articulate what smoke does to our cells, how cancers form and why some kinds of smoke are more dangerous than others? We’re guessing no. Most of what you “know” — most of what anyone knows — about any topic is a placeholder for information stored elsewhere, in a long-forgotten textbook or in some expert’s head.간단한 예를 몇 가지 들어보겠습니다. 지구는 태양 주위를 돕니다. 우리는 이 명백한 사실을 알지만, 우리 중에 천문학 관측과 계산을 통해 이를 실제로 증명할 수 있는 사람이 몇이나 될까요? 담배는 암을 유발합니다. 하지만 정확히 담배를 피우면 우리 세포가 어떻게 파괴되는지, 암이라는 건 어떻게 생기는 건지, 왜 어떤 담배가 다른 종류의 담배보다 특히 더 나쁜 건지 설명할 수 있으신가요? 아마 이 질문에 자신 있게 그렇다고 답할 수 있는 분은 많지 않을 겁니다. 당신이 어떤 주제에 관해서든 “아는 것”의 실체는 다른 데 저장된 정보를 겉핥기 식으로 빌려온 것입니다. 당신만 그런 게 아니라 누구든 마찬가지입니다. 오랫동안 까마득히 잊고 지낸 교과서 속 어느 구절이든, 어떤 전문가의 머릿속에 정리된 지식을 차용한 것이든, 지식이란 게 원래 그렇습니다.One consequence of the fact that knowledge is distributed this way is that being part of a community of knowledge can make people feel as if they understand things they don’t. Recently, one of us ran a series of studies in which we told people about some new scientific discoveries that we fabricated, like rocks that glow. When we said that scientists had not yet explained the glowing rocks and then asked our respondents how well they understood how such rocks glow, they reported not understanding at all — a very natural response given that they knew nothing about the rocks. But when we told another group about the same discovery, only this time claiming that scientists had explained how the rocks glowed, our respondents reported a little bit more understanding. It was as if the scientists’ knowledge (which we never described) had been directly transmitted to them.지식은 이런 식으로 널리 퍼져 있습니다. 사람들이 지식을 나누어 가진 공동체에 속하면 실제로 모르는 것도 안다고 착각하게 되는 이유도 여기에 있습니다. 최근 우리는 한 가지 실험을 진행했습니다. 반짝반짝 빛나는 바위가 발견됐다는 식의 이야기를 지어낸 뒤 이를 새로운 과학적 발견으로 포장해 사람들에게 들려주었습니다. 아직 과학자들이 바위가 반짝이는 이유는 찾아내지 못했다는 부연 설명과 함께 바위가 빛나는 현상이 이해가 가느냐고 물어보면 사람들은 전혀 이해할 수 없는 현상이라고 답했습니다. 이 바위가 도대체 어디서 난 물건인지도 모르는 사람의 자연스러운 반응이기도 합니다. 다른 실험 참가자들에게는 과학자들이 반짝이는 바위의 비밀을 밝혀냈다고 일러줬습니다. 그러자 바위가 왜 반짝이는지 알 것 같다고 말하는 사람이 나타났습니다. 과학자들이 뭐라고 설명했는지 알려주지 않고 그저 과학자들이 비밀을 밝혀냈다고만 했는데도, 마치 있지도 않은 과학자들의 지식과 설명이 실험 참가자들에게 전송된 것 같았습니다.The sense of understanding is contagious. The understanding that others have, or claim to have, makes us feel smarter. This happens only when people believe they have access to the relevant information: When our experimental story indicated that the scientists worked for the Army and were keeping the explanation secret, people no longer felt that they had any understanding of why the rocks glowed.이해할 것 같은 느낌이라는 건 전염성이 큽니다. 남들이 가진, 혹은 갖고 있다고 주장하는 무언가를 이해하면 우리가 왠지 더 똑똑한 것처럼 느껴집니다. 이는 다만 우리가 관련 정보를 얻을 수 있는 상황에만 해당되는 이야기입니다. 앞선 실험에서 반짝이는 바위의 비밀을 밝혀낸 과학자들이 군 소속이라 이들의 연구는 보안상 기밀에 부쳐졌다고 알려주자 사람들은 다시 바위가 반짝이는 이유를 통 모르겠다고 답했습니다.The key point here is not that people are irrational; it’s that this irrationality comes from a very rational place. People fail to distinguish what they know from what others know because it is often impossible to draw sharp boundaries between what knowledge resides in our heads and what resides elsewhere.사람이 합리적이지 않은 존재라는 말을 하려는 게 아닙니다. 반대로 이러한 비합리성이 대단히 합리적인 기제에서 비롯된다는 걸 강조하려는 겁니다. 사람들이 자신이 아는 것과 남이 아는 것을 정확하게 구분하지 못하는 이유는 실제로 해당 지식이 내 머릿속에 있는지 아니면 다른 어딘가에 있는지 칼로 두부 자르듯 나눌 수 없기 때문입니다.This is especially true of divisive political issues. Your mind cannot master and retain sufficiently detailed knowledge about many of them. You must rely on your community. But if you are not aware that you are piggybacking on the knowledge of others, it can lead to hubris.의견이 갈리는 정치적인 사안에서는 더욱 그렇습니다. 우리의 마음은 여러 사안에 관해 충분히 자세한 정보와 지식을 오롯이 담아낼 수 없습니다. 공동체의 지식에 기댈 수밖에 없습니다. 다만 공동체가 지식을 공유한 덕분에 내가 아는 게 많은 것처럼 느껴질 뿐이라는 명확한 사실을 망각하면 그때부터 우리는 자만에 빠지는 겁니다.Recently, for example, there was a vociferous outcry when President Trump and Congress rolled back regulations on the dumping of mining waste in waterways. This may be bad policy, but most people don’t have sufficient expertise to draw that conclusion because evaluating the policy is complicated. Environmental policy is about balancing costs and benefits. In this case, you need to know something about what mining waste does to waterways and in what quantities these effects occur, how much economic activity depends on being able to dump freely, how a decrease in mining activity would be made up for from other energy sources and how environmentally damaging those are, and on and on.예를 들어 최근 트럼프 정부와 의회가 광산 폐기물을 하천에 버리지 못하게 한 규제를 철폐하려 하자 격렬한 반대 목소리가 잇달아 터져 나왔습니다. 이 규제를 없애는 건 분명 나쁜 정책일 수 있습니다. 하지만 정책의 결과를 예측하고 평가하는 건 대단히 복잡한 일입니다. 사안을 분석하고 판단하는 데 필요한 전문지식을 홀로 갖춘 사람은 없습니다. 환경 정책이라는 것이 결국 비용과 혜택을 예측하고 평가해 균형 잡힌 결론을 도출하는 일입니다. 광산 폐기물 가운데도 어떤 것이 얼마나 버려지면 어떻게 하천을 오염시키는지, 폐기물 관련 규제가 다양한 경제 주체에 어떤 영향을 얼마나 끼치는지, 쇠퇴하는 광업을 대체할 에너지원을 개발하고 사용하는 과정에서 환경에 주는 부담은 또 얼마나 될지를 비롯해 이 규제와 관련해 따져봐야 하는 사안을 나열하자면 끝이 없습니다.We suspect that most of those people expressing outrage lacked the detailed knowledge necessary to assess the policy. We also suspect that many in Congress who voted for the rollback were equally in the dark. But people seemed pretty confident.아마 규제 철폐에 격렬히 반대했던 사람 중에 이 정책을 냉정하게 평가하는 데 필요한 지식을 제대로 갖추고 있던 사람은 거의 없었을 것입니다. 심지어 규제를 철폐하자는 법안에 찬성표를 던진 국회의원들도 이를 정확히 몰랐을 겁니다. 그런데도 많은 사람은 확신에 찬 모습으로 주장을 폅니다.Such collective delusions illustrate both the power and the deep flaw of human thinking. It is remarkable that large groups of people can coalesce around a common belief when few of them individually possess the requisite knowledge to support it. This is how we discovered the Higgs boson and increased the human life span by 30 years in the last century. But the same underlying forces explain why we can come to believe outrageous things, which can lead to equally consequential but disastrous outcomes.이러한 집단적 망상은 인간의 사고가 왜 강력한지, 또한 동시에 얼마나 심각한 결함을 가졌는지 보여줍니다. 어떤 믿음을 뒷받침할 만한 근거를 설명하는 데 필요한 지식을 가진 사람 몇 명만 있으면, 수많은 사람에게 그 믿음을 퍼뜨릴 수 있습니다. 힉스 입자가 발견되고, 지난 한 세기 동안 인간의 수명을 30년이나 늘릴 수 있었던 이유도 바로 여기에 있습니다. 하지만 같은 이치로 우리는 전혀 터무니없는 주장을 믿기도 합니다. 설사 그 결과가 재앙에 가까울 만큼 말도 안 되는 주장도 그래서 때로 폭넓은 지지를 받습니다.That individual ignorance is our natural state is a bitter pill to swallow. But if we take this medicine, it can be empowering. It can help us differentiate the questions that merit real investigation from those that invite a reactive and superficial analysis. It also can prompt us to demand expertise and nuanced analysis from our leaders, which is the only tried and true way to make effective policy. A better understanding of how little is actually inside our own heads would serve us well.인간이 원래 개개인으로 놓고 보면 무지하다는 사실은 삼키기가 어려워서 그렇지 몸에는 좋은 약과도 같습니다. 약을 제대로 삼키면 건강해질 수 있는 것처럼, 이 간단한 사실을 정확히 이해하고 받아들이면 결국 우리의 삶도 나아질 것입니다. 개인은 아는 것이 많지 않다는 사실을 인정하면, 여러 사람의 지혜와 전문성을 모아 엄밀히 따져봐야 하는 사안과 추후 결과 정도만 확인하고 넘어가면 되는 사안을 잘 구별할 수 있게 됩니다. 또한, 지도자에게 전문성과 정교한 분석 능력을 요구해 결과적으로 믿을 수 있는 효과적인 정책을 만들어낼 수 있게 됩니다. 지식은 배타적으로 소유할 수 없습니다. 우리 머릿속에 든 것은 결국 거의 없다는 사실을 정확히 이해해야 합니다.PHILIP FERNBACH and STEVEN SLOMANThe New York Times CurationMARCH 3, 2017