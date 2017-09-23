U.S. says diplomacy isn’t its only option

In response to North Korea’s sixth nuclear test and the recent launch of a Hwasong-12 intermediate-range ballistic missile, two U.S. B-1B strategic bombers and four F-35B stealth fighters fly over the Korean Peninsula to perform a joint bombing drill with four South Korean F-15K fighters Monday morning. [YONHAP] 북한의 6차 핵실험과 중장거리 탄도미사일(IRBM) 화성-12형 발사에 대응해 미국의 B-1B 전략폭격기 2대와 F-35B 스텔스 전투기 4대가 월요일 오전 한반도로 날아와 한국의 F-15K 전투기 4대와 공동 모의 폭격훈련을 하고 있다. [연합]

Korea JoongAng DailyTuesday, September 19, 2017Washington has nearlyits diplomatic options with North Korea, and the next step is military options, warned U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley in an interview Sunday - which could lead to the destruction of the country.*exhaust: 다 써버리다, 고갈시키다미국의 외교적 대북 옵션이 거의 소진되었고, 다음 단계는 북한을 파괴시킬 수 있는 군사적 옵션이 있다고 니키 헤일리 주유엔 미국 대사가 일요일 인터뷰에서 경고했다.Haley said that President Donald Trump’s “fire and fury” threat last month to North Korea was “not an empty” and that the U.S. military will “take care” of the situation should diplomacy fail.*threat: 협박, 위협헤일리는 지난달 트럼프 대통령이 말했던 “화염과 분노”라는 대북 협박 발언은 빈말이 아니며 외교가 실패하면 미군이 상황을 “관리”할 것이라고 말했다.“We have pretty much exhausted all the things that we could do at the [United Nations] Security Council at this point,” said Haley on CNN’s “State of the Union” ahead of the opening of the UN General Assembly’s 72nd session in New York this week.이번 주 제72차 유엔총회 개막에 앞서 CNN 인터뷰에서 헤일리는 “지금 이 시점에서 유엔 안보리에서 우리가 할 수 있는 모든 것들을 거의 다 써버렸다”고 말했다.“We wanted to be responsible andall diplomatic means to get their attention first,” she said. “If that doesn’t work, General Mattis willit,”U.S. Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis.*go through~ : ~를 살펴보다, ~를 검토하다*refer to~ : ~에 대해 언급하다*take care of~ :~를 돌보다, ~를 신경쓰다헤일리는 “우리에게도 책임이 있다. 먼저 북한의 관심을 끌기 위해 모든 외교적 수단들을 다 검토할 것이다. 그러나 외교적 수단이 실패하면, 매티스 장군이 맡을 것이다”고 말했다. 매티스 장군은 짐 매티스 국방장관을 지칭한 것이다.“There’s a whole lot of military options on the table,” Haley, though she added that war is not wanted. “If North Korea keeps on with this, if the United States has to defend itself or defend its allies in any way, North Korea will be destroyed.”*underscore: 밑줄 치다, 강조하다*reckless behavior: 무모한 행동헤일리는 “아주 많은 군사 옵션들이 테이블 위에 있다”고 강조했다. 그러나 전쟁을 원하지는 않는다고 덧붙였다. “만약 북한이 계속 무모하게 행동한다면, 만약 미국이 미국을 방어해야 하거나 어떻게든 동맹국들을 방어해야 한다면, 북한은 파괴될 것이다.”The 15-member UN Security Counciladopted the latest sanctions resolution on North Korea one week agothe regime’s sixth nuclear test on Sept. 3. It includes a cap onimports into North Korea.*unanimously: 만장일치로*in response to~ :~에 대응하여*crude oil: 원유북한이 9월3일 감행한 6차 핵실험에 대한 대응으로 유엔 안보리 15개 이사국들은 일주일 전에 만장일치로 대북 제재 결의안을 채택했다. 새 결의안은 대북 원유수출을 제한했다.번역: 이무영 정치사회부장(lee.mooyoung@joongang.co.kr)