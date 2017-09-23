High and mighty

The Fair Trade Commission is the state authority responsible for ensuring law and order in the economy. The business community naturally would fear its chief above anyone else. New chief Kim Sang-jo is particularly dreaded. As an activist, he was dubbed the “chaebol sniper” for his devotion to challenging family-run corporate empires. Even the mightiest conglomerate heads cannot talk back to Kim now that he is authorized to carry out industrial restructuring to level the playing field and give breaks to smaller companies.But someone has publicly challenged his mighty power. Lee Jae-woong, who founded Korea’s second largest internet portal, Daum Communications, called Kim arrogant on social media. He withdrew his harsh comment after Kim publicly said he humbly accepted the criticism. But I do not think the fiasco should be let go so lightly.Kim irked the IT community after he publicly discounted Lee Hae-jin, founder of internet portal Naver, by comparing him unfavorably to Steve Jobs of Apple. He claimed that Lee does not deserve respect like Jobs because he did not have any vision for the future. Without innate disrespect for Korean entrepreneurs, Kim could not have made such an insensitive comment. Lee of Daum, who was among the pioneers of Korean IT ventures, lashed out at Kim for insulting a fellow entrepreneur who single-handedly built a company into a leading internet player in Korea and Japan.Kim’s condescending behavior has been controversial in the past. As a witness in the trial of Lee Jae-yong, the vice chairman of Samsung Electronics accused of bribing former President Park Geun-hye, Kim testified at length so that his testimony could have a “positive effect” on Samsung Group and the Korean economy.He said Lee’s succession to power at Samsung Group will be complete only when his management capabilities win approval from the markets. Kim then compared Lee to Hyundai Motor heir Chung Eui-sun, whom he claimed has proven his management capability to some extent. Who has given him the authority to make judgments on the ability and legitimacy of heirs to family-run corporate empires?When Kim took office two months ago, he vowed to “wipe the tears” of weaker economic stakeholders. He was referring to small and mid-sized enterprises, the franchises and mom-and-pop stores. But in the business world, there are no permanently strong or weak players. Lee Jae-yong, having been on trial, and Lee Hae-jin, who pleaded with the FTC not to include Naver in the so-called chaebol category, are weak in another context as they are at the mercy of the authorities. An establishment or individual with domineering ways cannot truly wipe the tears of anyone.Maybe Kim is a busybody by nature. Many agree Kim is knowledgeable, studious and thinks logically and reasonably. But such a character also runs the risk of a person appearing all-knowing. In FTC meetings, Kim often speaks his opinion first. He lectures those who differ with his views. His predecessors kept their views to themselves so that their decisions did not influence the judgment of others in reviewing or making regulatory decisions.Kim’s position is too significant to make excuses for personal foibles or excesses. The role of the antitrust agency has gotten heavier with the task to achieve both chaebol reforms and to enhance the rights of the smaller stakeholders. There are high expectations about Kim’s changes to the Korean business sector. Every comment he makes can cause ripples in the business community. His words are closely watched. He must comport himself more delicately.Former deputy prime minister Lee Hun-jai once said that reforming the chaebol is like taming a wild horse. Over-eagerness can make a rider fall to the ground. Horsemanship requires familiarization and befriending an animal. Otherwise, the horse will bolt.By Yi Jung-jae, a columnist of the JoongAng Ilbo공정거래위원장은 ‘경제 검찰’의 수장이다. 재계의 누구라도 그의 눈치를 볼 수밖에 없다. 김상조 위원장은 더 특별하다. 재야 시절에도 ‘재벌 저격수’ ‘재계의 저승사자’로 불렸다. 그런 김상조에게 아무리 간 큰 재계 인사인들 대놓고 ‘공박’하기는 쉽지 않을 것이다. 그런데 그런 일이 벌어졌다.다음 창업자 이재웅이 김상조에게 “오만하다”고 한 것이다. 물론 이재웅은 다음날 급히 말을 주워 담았다. 김상조도 “질책을 겸허히 수용한다”고 물러서면서 이 일은 한편의 해프닝으로 끝나는 듯하다. 하지만 나는 그래선 안 된다고 생각한다.애초 이번 일은 김상조가 이해진 네이버 창업자를 스티브 잡스와 비교해 평가절하한 게 발단이었다. 김상조는 이해진에 대해 “잡스처럼 우리 사회에 미래 비전을 제시하지 못했다”며 “지금처럼 가다간 수많은 민원의 대상이 될 수밖에 없다”고 했다. 기업인을 한 수 아래로 취급하지 않으면 할 수 없는 말이다. 이재웅이 “맨몸으로 최고 인터넷 기업을 일으킨 기업가를 이렇게 평가하는 것은 오만”이라고 발끈할 만했다.김상조의 ‘오만’은 이번뿐이 아니다. 그는 지난 7월 이재용 삼성 부회장 뇌물 사건의 증인으로 출석했을 때도 ‘증인 이상’의 말을 했다. 그는 “내 증언이 길게 보면 삼성과 한국 경제 발전에 긍정적 계기가 될 것”이라고 자평했다.이재용의 경영권 승계에 대해서는 “(지분 승계만이 아니라) 시장에서 정당성과 경영 능력을 인정받아야 경영권 승계가 끝나는 것”이라며 “정의선 현대차 부회장이 경영 능력 입증은 더 앞섰다”고 평가했다. 누가 그에게 재계 후계자들의 자질과 승계의 정당성을 제멋대로 평가할 전능의 잣대를 쥐여줬는가.김상조는 두 달 전 취임 일성으로 “을의 눈물을 닦아주겠다”고 했다. 그가 말한 을은 물론 재벌이 아니다. 중소기업, 가맹점주, 골목상권이다. 하지만 갑을 관계는 상대적이다. 늘 바뀐다. 영원한 갑도, 영원한 을도 없다. 재판 중인 이재용이나 대기업집단 지정을 막고자 그를 찾아온 이해진은 공정위원장의 처분만 기다리는 입장이란 점에서 또다른 ‘을’이다. 완장 권력을 빌미로 그런 ‘을’들을 사정없이 몰아붙이는 건 갑질이 아니면 뭔가. 그러면서 진짜 을의 눈물은 잘 닦아줄 수 있겠나.어찌 보면 이 모든 게 김상조 개인의 ‘넓은 오지랖’ 문제일 수 있다. 공정위 안팎의 평가도 비슷하다. 많은 이가 김상조에 대해 ①공부를 많이 했다 ②대안을 생각하고 고민한다 ③논리적•합리적이다라고 말한다. 다만 지나치게 가르치려 드는 게 문제”라고 입을 모은다. 김상조는 공정위 회의에 앞서 자신의 의견을 먼저 얘기하거나 심판이 끝난 뒤 자주 참석자들을 가르치려 든다고 한다. 결정에 영향을 미치지 않기 위해 입을 다물었던 대부분의 전임자와는 많이 다르다.그렇다고 김상조의 ‘오만’을 ‘입 탓’으로만 돌려 면죄부를 주기엔 그의 자리가 주는 무게가 너무 무겁다. 공정위는 재벌 개혁과 경제적 약자 보호라는 시대적 요구를 한 몸에 받고 있다. 특히 재벌 개혁은 김상조에게 거는 기대가 크다. 그의 말 한마디, 행동 하나가 재계와 경제에 주는 신호가 된다. 같은 말이라도 누구의 입에서 나왔느냐에 따라 말값이 달라진다. 김상조의 말값은 지금 재계엔 천금(千金) 이상일 것이다. 더 이상 스스로 말값을 깎아먹지 말기 바란다.이헌재 전 경제부총리는 “재벌 개혁은 야생마 길들이기와 같다”고 했다. 아마추어처럼 제멋대로 올라타려다간 낭패 보기 십상이란 얘기다. 쓸데없는 오만과 객기로 야생마의 화부터 돋워 놓는 건 더더욱 숙수의 자세가 아니다. 재벌 개혁은커녕 야생마의 꼬리 하나도 못 잡을 수 있다.이정재 중앙일보 칼럼니스트