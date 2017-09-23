Captains of industry

President Moon Jae-in, center, poses with leading Wall Street tycoons after holding a meeting at the InterContinental Hotel in New York on Wednesday. From left; Jang Ha-sung, Blue Hosue policy chief of staff; Choi Jong-ku, Financial Services Commission Chairman; James Forese, Citigroup CEO; David Rubenstein, Carlyle Group Chairman; Lloyd Blankfein, Goldman Sachs Chairman; Dan Quayle, Cerberus Capital Chairman; Leon Black, Apollo Chairman; President Moon; Daniel Pinto, JPMorgan CEO; Wilbur Ross, U.S. Commerce Secretary; Henry Kravis, KKR Chairman, Stephen Schwarzman, Blackstone Chairman, and Kim Dong-yeon, Korean Finance Minister. [YONHAP]