Labor battle spills into bakeries

Tensions are growing between the service industry and government over President Moon Jae-in’s push to convert the country’s millions of contract workers into permanent employees.The latest battle is playing out in Korea’s bakeries, where much of the workforce is outsourced to recruitment agencies tasked with managing staff. A government order for bakery chain Paris Baguette to directly hire these workers has others in the industry worried that they, too, might be next.The country’s labor laws don’t allow franchisors to give direct orders to workers hired by contractors, but the Ministry of Employment and Labor said Paris Baguette has done just that and on Thursday ordered the bakery chain to directly hire some 5,300 workers at its stores nationwide.If Paris Baguette does not comply with the government’s order within 25 days, it will have to pay a penalty that’s expected to reach up to 53 billion won ($47 million).If it complies, industry sources say it’s not going to be easy hiring a workforce that will effectively double the size of the company’s staff.The ministry’s order has other bakery chains on edge. Like Paris Baguette, they have a similar employment structure, and they fear the government will go after them as well.“It seems the government has not taken into account the industry’s system,” a spokesman for SPC Group, the owner of Paris Baguette, said. “It is quite unsettling.”The spokesman said the company plans to take legal action against the government.In a statement Thursday, the ministry noted that the headquarters of Paris Baguette had set standards for hiring, evaluating and promoting outsourced workers in violation of labor laws.In addition to hiring the workers directly, the government ordered Paris Baguette to pay 11 billion won in back wages to the employees.For their part, the contractors of Paris Baguette are just as frustrated about the government order.“If the bakers are directly hired by SPC Group, then we contractors, who have been working with franchisees for the past 10 years, have to close our doors overnight,” said Jung Hong, a representative of contractors for Paris Baguette. “This is nonsense. We are going to take legal action until the end.”“Imagine how inconvenient it would be to not be able to give orders to bakers even when you are the owner of the store,” said one industry source who requested anonymity. “And if they get directly hired by the franchisor, it would raise the cost of running the bakery. Who knows if it might end up raising the price of bread sold there?”SPC Group said it was considering ways to resolve the issue, while a spokesman for Tous Les Jour said it has been complying with labor laws regarding outsourced workers.Since taking office in May, President Moon has been pushing for more labor-friendly policies including the goal of raising the minimum wage to 10,000 won per hour. Businesses for their part are concerned that this will increase costs.BY JIN EUN-SOO [jin.eunsoo@joongang.co.kr]