Mascots at the UN

President Moon Jae-in, left, presents United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres with Soohorang and Bandabi dolls, the mascots of the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games, at the UN headquarters in New York on Monday. During a meeting, Moon asked for the UN leader’s active efforts to resolve the security crisis on the Korean Peninsula.[YONHAP]문재인 대통령(왼쪽)이 월요일 미국 뉴욕 유엔본부에서 안토니우 구테흐스 유엔 사무총장을 만나 2018년 평창 동계올림픽 마스코트인 수호랑과 반다비를 선물하고 있다. 이 자리에서 문 대통령은 한반도 안보위기 해결에 유엔 사무총장이 적극 나서줄 것을 요청했다.[연합]