Burning the house to kill the mice (국문)

When I ask Japanese correspondents in Seoul how life in Korea differs from life in Japan, they often say, “Senior reporters who know Korea well have advised that we shouldn’t look at Korea with Japanese standards or from a Japanese perspective.” Once they start feeling uncomfortable living in Seoul, they suffer more.
They experience scenes that are hard to fathom in Japan — people talking loudly on the phone, commuters not apologizing when they bump into each other, taxi drivers playing the radio on high volume — so they try to respect cultural relativity as much as possible. My face boils when I hear these stories.
But lately, Japanese correspondents are finding the political relativity more surprising than cultural relativity. Amid North Korea’s provocations, the administration in Seoul is pushing for the eradication of “long-standing evils.” It is a spectacle for Japanese reporters unaccustomed to reshuffles when the administration changes. I am not sure how to respond to specific questions like “Who decides what ‘long-standing evils’ are?” and “Is someone who thrived during the Lee Myung-bak administration, but not under Park Geun-hye, considered evil or not?”
The foreign policy and security teams are not free from the hunt for “long-standing evils.” The Blue House censured the defense minister for insulting one of its top advisers. Is the minister part of the long-standing evil?
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which handles diplomacy and deals with North Korea’s threats, is about to make some appointments for mission chiefs and department heads, and the organization is beset by speculation. Do people who served key positions under presidents Lee and Park fall into the category of long-standing evils? Are those who worked for Lee and Park but then picked up by this administration competent? Is it okay to have a family member who worked with Lee? Will those people who were excluded during the liberal Roh Moo-hyun administration be relegated to trivial positions? And what about the rumor that 30 percent of envoy positions will be occupied by those who contributed to Moon Jae-in’s election victory?
The foreign minister is fully supported by the administration, but someone inside the Blue House criticized her for inviting former foreign ministers who were on the other side of President Moon during the campaign. I am concerned that the administration’s hunt for long-standing evils could burn the house instead of getting rid of the mice, all the midst of a historically unprecedented security crisis.
JoongAng Ilbo, Sept. 22, Page 38
*The author is deputy political news editor at the JoongAng Ilbo.
SEO SEUNG-WOOK
일본 언론의 서울 특파원들에게 ‘한국과 일본 생활이 얼마나 다른지’를 물어보면 이런 답변이 자주 돌아온다. “한국을 잘 아는 선배들이 ‘절대로 일본의 잣대나 시각으로 한국을 봐선 안 된다’고 조언했다”고.
도쿄와는 너무 다른 서울 생활(예를 들어 지하철에서 큰 소리로 전화 통화를 하고 다른 사람과 부딪쳐도 사과 한마디 없는 사람들, 손님이 있든 없든 라디오 볼륨을 최대한 높이고 달리는 '소음 택시'들처럼 일본에선 접하기 어려운 이색 체험)을 불편해하기 시작하면 본인만 괴로우니 ‘문화적 상대성’을 최대한 존중하려 한다는 뜻이다.
이런 얘기를 들을 때마다 얼굴이 후끈 달아오른다.
그런데 요즘 그들이 더 신기하게 여기는 건 ‘문화적 상대성’보다 한국 사회의 '정치적 상대성'인 것 같다. 전례 없는 북한의 핵ㆍ미사일 도발 속에서도 현 정부가 사력을 다하고 있는 적폐 청산 드라이브 때문이다.
5년마다 10년마다, 정권교체 때마다 피바람을 일으키는 사생결단식 편가르기에 익숙지 않은 일본 기자들에겐 엄청난 구경거리다. "적폐인지 아닌지를 누가 결정하느냐" "이명박 정권 때 잘나갔다가 박근혜 정권에서 못 나갔으면 적폐냐 아니냐"는 디테일한 질문에 대답하기가 민망할 때가 많다.
적폐 사냥의 영향권에선 안보 위기의 최일선에 서 있는 외교안보팀도 자유롭지 않다. 청와대 통일ㆍ외교ㆍ안보특보에게 "상대해서 될 사람이 아니다"는 직격탄을 날렸다는 이유로 청와대는 현직 국방부 장관에게 '엄중 주의 조치'를 내렸다. 수백 통의 격려 문자를 받았다는 장관은 적폐일까 아닐까.
북한 핵ㆍ미사일 외교의 심장부인 외교부도 공관장과 국장급 인사를 앞두고 들썩대고 있다.
‘이명박근혜 정권’ 때 요직을 지냈으면 다 적폐인지, ‘이명박근혜 정권’에서 잘나갔음에도 청와대에 픽업된 사람들은 실력이 그만큼 출중한 건지, 가족들 중에 '이명박 정권 부역자'가 있어도 괜찮은 건지, 과거 노무현 정권에 제대로 찍혔던 인사들은 또다시 한직으로 쫓겨나는지, 과거 공기업 낙하산처럼 공관장 30%에 대선공신들이 줄줄이 임명될 것이라는 소문은 사실인지 등으로 조직 전체가 흔들리고 있다는 것이다.
현 정권이 온 힘을 다해 밀었던 외교장관을 향해서도 청와대 내부에서 "지난 대선 때 문재인 대통령 반대쪽에 섰던 전직 외교장관들을 초청해 식사를 했다는 소문이 있다"고 공격하는 사람이 있다고 한다. 정권 초부터 이어졌던 ‘내로남불(내가 하면 로맨스 남이 하면 불륜)' 시리즈에 이어 고무줄 잣대로 무장한 현 정부의 적폐 사냥 드라이브가 빈대 대신 초가삼간을 태울까 걱정된다. 역사적으로 전례가 없는 안보 위기 속에서.
서승욱 국제부 차장