Exporting reactors (국문)
원전 수주 돕겠다던 문 대통령, 사우디 입찰부터 챙겨야
Sept 23,2017
Saudi Arabia is readying to launch a tendering process for its first nuclear reactors next month under a policy to build 17 reactors by 2032 to save fossil fuel resources. Korea is among the candidates invited to the explanation session for the $20 billion contract commission to construct the two nuclear power plants with combined generating capacity of 2.8 gigawatts.
Saudi Arabia has decided to add nuclear power after seeing its Gulf neighbor the United Arab Emirates seeking electricity through atomic energy with the help of Korea. Korea is building reactors in the UAE based on its third-generation design APR-1400, advanced pressurized water nuclear reactor. The same design builds the Shin Kori 5 and 6 reactors whose construction has been suspended at the order of President Moon Jae-in, who envisions a completely nuclear-free nation.
The nuclear phase-out plan has dealt a heavy blow to the reactor industry and its hard-won international recognition. Few would offer to buy reactor technology shunned by its own country. Moon maintains that the government will support the industry’s overseas campaign regardless of the phase-out plan at home. But the energy ministry sent a working-level official to the recent seminar hosted by the Saudi government explaining its tender. China sent a deputy prime ministerial level chief of commerce to meet the Saudi crown prince who is spearheading the Vision 2030 energy program.
It is not easy to win a multibillion-dollar reactor even with full state backing. South Korea was disappointed in procurements by Jordan in 2010 and Turkey in 2011. Beating bigger contenders from the U.S., Japan, France, China, and Russia is hard. Korea is vying to replace Toshiba in nuclear projects in Britain, but that may not be easy due to China’s courting.
We must not let go of the $265 billion reactor market that easily. The president must show his full support in the Saudi deal.
JoongAng Ilbo, Sept. 22, Page 38
세계 최대 원유 수출국인 사우디아라비아가 원자력발전소 건설에 팔을 걷어붙였다. 산업 다각화와 고도화를 위한 ‘경제비전 2030’을 세우면서다. 이를 뒷받침하려면 화석연료 고갈에 대비해 미래 에너지원(源)을 원전 중심으로 재편해야 한다고 본 것이다. 이를 위해 2032년까지 원전 17기를 건설하기로 한 사우디아라비아는 1.4GW급 원전 2기 건설에 대한 국제 설명회를 최근 열었다. 다음달 건설비 200억 달러(약 22조원)가 소요되는 입찰을 앞두고서다.
사우디아라비아의 이런 계획은 한국이 주도해 온 아랍에미리트(UAE)의 원전 건설이 결정적 계기가 됐다. 한국은 독자적 기술로 개발해 UAE에 수출한 3세대 원전 APR 1400을 신고리 5, 6호기에도 사용할 예정이다. 한국형 원전이 국내외에서 신뢰를 쌓아가는 참이었다.
하지만 탈원전이 찬물을 끼얹고 있다. 자국에서 포기하려는 원전을 수주할 나라는 없기 때문이다. 더구나 문재인 대통령이 탈원전을 추진하면서 “해외 원전 수주는 지원하겠다”고 했지만 현실은 어떤가. 지난 18일 국제 설명회에 산업통상자원부는 서기관을 대표로 보냈다. 반면 중국은 상무부총리가 사우디 왕세자를 직접 만났다. UEA 원전 건설을 계기로 한국이 차려놓은 중동의 원전 건설 잔칫상을 자칫 중국에 내줄지도 모르게 된 것이다.
원전 수주는 사실 국가적 총력을 다해도 어렵다. 한국은 2010년 요르단, 2011년 터키 원전 수주에 잇따라 실패했다. 미국ㆍ일본ㆍ프랑스ㆍ중국ㆍ러시아 등 원전 강국의 벽을 넘기 쉽지 않아서다. 최근엔 도시바의 철회로 영국에 기회가 생겼지만 역시 한국의 탈원전 선언에 따라 중국이 가로챌 기회를 엿보고 있다.
세계 시장 규모 300조원의 원전시장을 이렇게 어처구니 없이 포기할 수는 없다. 문 대통령은 이제라도 원전 수주에 총력을 다하는 모습을 보여야 할 것이다.