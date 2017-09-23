Path to self-destruction (국문)

North Korea’s nuclear provocations appear to be reaching the point of no return. Responding to U.S. President Donald Trump’s address to the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on Thursday said he will take a strong response to Trump’s tough talk. Unprecedentedly, Kim announced the plan himself.
On the same day, North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho told reporters in a Manhattan hotel that the strong response could refer to a test of a hydrogen bomb in the Pacific Ocean. If Ri’s words are true, North Korea could fire an intercontinental ballistic missile topped with an atomic weapon toward the Pacific and detonate it over the ocean in the near future.
The North’s threat could be put into action. A retired South Korean Army general who served as head of national defense intelligence said that our military intelligence authorities expected North Korea to launch an ICBM loaded with a nuclear warhead into the Pacific to test the power and precision of the new weapon, part of the long journey toward the completion of its nuclear weapons development.
The former Army general underscored that a North Korea under dictator Kim Jong-un’s iron-fisted rule cannot ignore whatever instructions he delivers.
But if North Korea really detonates a hydrogen bomb over the Pacific, it will have huge repercussions. Above all, that’s a brazen violation of international maritime law on the peaceful use of oceans. Nuclear fallout from the explosion of a hydrogen bomb will spread into the upper atmosphere to pollute the air and contaminate all types of fishery resources. That’s not all. If any aircraft or vessels pass by at the time of a nuclear blast, they can suffer inconceivable damage.
North Korea’s nuclear provocation poses an immediate danger to the world. The United States cannot simply look on when the North fires a nuclear warhead-armed ICBM capable of reaching the U.S. mainland. Uncle Sam is sick and tired of the regime in Pyongyang threatening Washington with words and at other times with actions.
The latest threat is not the first of its kind. In early August, North Korea announced a plan to fire intermediate-range ballistic missiles into the waters off Guam, where U.S. strategic weapons are based. Kim’s threat to fire an ICBM carrying a warhead will only lead him to his own demise. We hope Pyongyang ends its nuclear development and comes to the negotiating table if it wants to survive.
JoongAng Ilbo, Sept. 23, Page 30
북한의 핵 도발 발언이 막장으로 치닫고 있다. 유엔총회 연설에서 도널드 트럼프 미국 대통령의 “북한 완전 파괴” 발언에 맞서 어제 북한 김정은 국무위원장은 “사상 최고의 초강경 대응조치 단행”으로 응수했다. 그것도 전례 없이 김 위원장이 직접 발표했다. 북한 이용수 외무상은 같은 날 뉴욕 맨해튼 호텔에서 김 위원장의 말을 “역대급 수소탄 시험을 태평양상에서 하는 것으로 되지 않을까”라고 말했다. 이 외무상의 말대로라면 북한은 머지않은 시기에 태평양으로 수소탄을 실은 대륙간탄도미사일(ICBM)을 발사해 태평양 상공에서 수소탄을 터뜨린다는 얘기다.
북한의 초강경 발언은 실현될 가능성이 작지 않은 것으로 보인다. 국방정보당국 책임자를 지낸 예비역 장성은 “북한은 핵 프로그램을 완성하기 위해 태평양으로 핵 장착 ICBM을 날려 보낼 것으로 예상되고 있었다”고 말했다. 이 책임자에 따르면 김 위원장 스스로 내뱉은 말이어서 실천하지 않을 수 없다는 것이다. 그러나 북한이 태평양 상공에서 수소탄을 터뜨리면 국제사회에 엄청난 파장을 던지게 된다. 일차적으로는 해양법에 규정된 “해양의 평화적 이용”을 정면 위반하는 것이다. 수소탄 폭발 과정에서 나오는 방사능 낙진은 대기로 확산되고 어족자원을 오염시킨다. 행여 수소탄이 폭발할 때 인근을 지나는 항공기나 선박이 있으면 큰 피해를 본다.
더구나 북한의 핵무기는 어디를 향할지 예측할 수도 없다. 수소탄을 장착한 북한의 ICBM이 미 본토를 향하면 미국도 그냥 보고만 있을 수 없는 일이다. 북한이 그동안 미국을 위협하는 발언을 숱하게 해왔기 때문이다. 북한은 지난 8월 초에도 미국령 괌을 포위사격하겠다고 발표한 적도 있다. 태평양상에서의 수소탄 실험은 김 위원장 자신의 운명을 재촉하는 길이 될 것이다. 이제라도 북한은 핵 개발을 중단하고 ‘자멸의 길’로 들어서지 않기 바란다.