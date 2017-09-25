BTS ‘Love Yourself’ makes it to 14 in U.K.

Boy band BTS’ latest EP “Love Yourself: Her” charted in 14th place on the British Official Albums Chart, the charts company said Saturday.It marks the first time the band has entered the chart since it reached No. 62 with “Wings” last October.“DNA,” the main track from “Love Yourself: Her,” took the 90th spot on the Official Singles Chart, making it the second Korean act ever to make the chart after Psy, according to the Official Charts Company, which compiles various official British records charts.Upon its release Tuesday, the new EP topped iTunes albums charts in 73 countries, including the United States, Britain, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada and Japan, while the main song landed at No. 1 on iTunes’ top songs charts in 29 nations. “DNA” also became the fastest K-pop music video to reach 20 million views on YouTube.Yonhap