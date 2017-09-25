A seasoned singer’s growing pains : On stage, Han Young-ae says she still feels 17

[ISTARMEDIA]

“Baram,” the title of Han Young-ae’s concert tour, translates to wish and wind, and is also the name of a track from her 2014 album “Shakypo.” [GENIE MUSIC]

The classic rock singer Han Young-ae is sometimes known in Korea by the nickname “witch” for her husky voice and distinct rasp that is at once off-putting and spellbinding.But listen more closely, and one finds her lyrics are softer than her voice. “Please help me move on one step forward,” she cries in one of her songs. The emotional weight of her words is comparable to han, that indescribable Korean feeling of torment, yearning and resentment.The 60-year-old singer has been touring the country since Sept. 9, starting from the coastal city of Yeosu in South Jeolla.“After the first stop was decided, an image of wind blowing in Yeosu suddenly came to my mind,” Han said in an interview with the JoongAng Ilbo last week. “So I decided to title the tour ‘Baram,’ which has two meanings: wind blowing in nature and wish for something to be accomplished.”“Baram” is also the title of a track off her sixth album, “Shakypo,” which was released in November 2014.“I still feel the emotions I had back when I was 17,” Han said. “It is not a young girl’s emotions per se, but something like thoughts of why butterflies fly quietly and how the sun shines on me so pleasantly.“The feelings of that time always conquer my stage and empower me to continue singing,” she said.Although “Baram” is now the title of her tour, she was afraid to include the eponymous track back when she was preparing the album. “It was like a very typical ballad song,” Han said, “so I had no clue how to sing it in a novel way.“However, the performance director encouraged me by saying that the song could only be sung by me,” she recalled, “so I listened to the track again, and I teared a bit because it reminded me of when I was young.”Eventually, Han fully digested the song. “Whenever you feel tired, turn back,” the lyrics say. “I am always behind you like shadows.” The words strike a similar tone to the album’s title track, “Shakypo.”The album was released in 2014, but it continues to have staying power, much like Han herself. A song from her 1992 album, “Tuning,” echoed through Gwanghwamun Square during the protests last year that ousted President Park Geun-hye and during annual commemoration events for the Sewol ferry tragedy in the spring.On “Shakypo,” Han said, “Now [my state of mind] has become more comfortable than before, but at the time of releasing the album, even after releasing it, I could barely sing tracks with a cheerful tone.”While she was preparing the song to celebrate 40 years since her debut, the artist felt her mind had already been worn. She compares the feeling to growing pains.“If one has no place to rely on, one falls into despair,” she said. “Even to hold onto the edge, one should have at least some determination to recover and sing hopeful songs. So tracks like ‘Shakypo’ that feature lyrics like ‘Don’t give up your dream, a miracle can happen’ suits more a year or two after its release than right afterward.”Han, who debuted as a theater actress, believes the stage is like a mirror that reflects how she has lived and how she feels, which she says pushes her to improve and move forward.The singer noted her 1993 performance at the 63 Building’s conventional hall as the toughest one of her career.“When I was singing ‘Sorrow,’ the audience was noisy and pointing at the ceiling,” she recalled. “I followed their gaze toward the ceiling and saw the lights had overheated and were catching fire. I was worried for a moment, but the staff was already taking action, so I continued singing. The audience then settled and followed me again. That day, I learned a lot from the mature audience.”After the incident, Han developed a new habit. Whenever she has spare time before a show, she double-checks the stage and seating arrangements.“I think they’re habits from when I was in plays,” Han said. “Because I am the one who completely controls the place, I should face the stage.”What does the artist have in store for the next stage of her life? “I like mixing things, so I included ballad, reggae and electronic music in my last album. Therefore, for my next music, I will sing songs with only one or two instruments. I hope it doesn’t take as long as 15 years,” she said, laughing.BY MIN KYUNG-WON [hong.youkyoung@joongang.co.kr]“긴 머리카락이 힘을 주는 것 같아요, 삼손처럼”“제겐 아직도 17살 때의 감성이 있어요. 그렇다고 소녀적 감성은 아니지만 학교 뒷동산에 올라 나비는 왜 소리 없이 날아오르나, 햇빛은 왜 이리도 나를 행복하게 비춰주나 하는 나만이 갖는 판타지가 있었죠. 그때의 정서가 평생 내 무대를 지배하고 제가 노래할 수 있는 힘이에요.”19일 서울 정동에서 만난 가수 한영애는 마녀보다는 소녀 같았다. 남다른 아우라를 내뿜으며 한을 토해내듯 노래하는 그녀가 지금도 무대에 설 때마다 “나를 조금 더 발전시켜줘”라고 말을 건네는 모습을 누가 상상이라도 했을까. 그를 따라 다니는 수식어 ‘소리의 마녀’는 중의적 의미를 담고 있을지도 모른다.지난 9일 여수를 시작으로 다음 달 7일 서울 세종문화회관 M씨어터, 11월 3~4일 경기 문화의전당 소극장으로 전국 투어에 나선 한영애는 이번 공연에 ‘바람’이란 부제를 붙였다. 그는 “첫 공연지가 결정되면서 ‘여수에 부는 바람’이란 단어가 불현듯 떠올랐다”며 “자연에서 불어오는 ‘바람(wind)’과 무언가 이뤄지길 바라는 ‘바람(wish)’이라는 두 가지 뜻을 모두 담았다”고 말했다. 2014년 11월 발매된 6집 ‘샤키포’의 수록곡 명이기도 하다.지금은 공연 타이틀로 승격한 ‘바람’이지만 음반을 준비할 때만 해도 그가 가장 도망 다녔던 곡이다. “너무 전형적인 발라드여서 도저히 새롭게 표현할 자신이 없더라고요. 그런데 공연 디렉터가 나만 할 수 있는 이야기라고 해서 다시 들어보니 어릴 적 생각이 나서 눈물이 나더라고요.” 그렇게 바람은 그녀의 것이 됐고, ‘언제든 힘이 들 땐 뒤를 봐요/ 난 그림자처럼 늘 그대 뒤에 있어요’라는 메시지는 희망의 주문을 외는 타이틀곡 ‘샤키포’보다 더욱 강력한 주문이 됐다.사실 시간이 흘러 더 큰 생명력을 얻게 된 노래가 이번이 처음은 아니다. 1992년 발매한 3집 수록곡 ‘조율’은 25년이 지나 지난 겨울 촛불집회나 올 봄 세월호 참사 기억문화제 등에서 울려퍼지며 다시금 주목을 받게 됐다. “‘나는 가수다2’로 준 히트했다면 이번에 전국구 노래가 됐다.”그는 ‘샤키포’에 대해 “지금은 많이 편안해졌지만 당시엔 앨범을 내고도 희망찬 노래를 하기 어려웠다”고 고백했다. 40주년 기념 공연에 맞춰 음반을 발매했지만 가라앉은 마음을 일으키기가 쉽지 않았던 탓이다. “사람이 기댈 데가 없으면 절망하잖아요. 지푸라기라도 잡고 싶은 심정이 생겨야 희망을 말할 수 있는 건데 ‘너의 꿈을 버리지마 기적은 일어날 거야’(‘샤키포’) 같은 이야기는 오히려 1~2년이 지난 뒤에야 할 수 있는 노래더라고요.그는 이 모든 과정을 ‘성장통’에 비유했다. 무대란 내가 어떻게 살아왔는지 무슨 생각을 하는지가 그대로 보이는 거울과도 같아서 계속 성장하도록 만들고 발전하도록 도와주는 곳이란 뜻에서다. 그는 그 통증을 가장 세게 맛본 무대로 1993년 63빌딩 컨벤션홀에서 열린 ‘아.우.성’을 꼽았다. “‘비애’를 부르는데 관객들이 웅성웅성하더라고요. 시선을 따라 천장을 보니 조명이 과열돼 불이 났더라고요. 그래서 순간 고민했는데 이미 스태프들이 뛰어가고 있더라고요. 그래서 전 계속 노래를 했죠. 그러니 관객들도 저를 믿고 따라와줬고. 우수한 관객 덕에 많이 배웠어요.”그래서 지금도 틈날 때마다 공상을 하고 무대와 객석 배치를 꼼꼼히 체크한다고 했다. “연극을 하던 버릇이 남아있어서 그런 것 같아요. 시쳇말로 맞장 뜬다고 하죠. 이 공간을 장악해야 하니까. 눈앞에서 오선지가 펼쳐지고 그 음표 사이의 거리가 굉장히 멀어지면서 시공간이 확장될 때가 있거든요. 그 공간감이 주는 느낌을 좋아해요.”혼성 그룹 해바라기로 데뷔해 신촌블루스 등을 거친 그는 6년간 연극 무대에 섰다.그녀의 다음 계획은 무엇일까. “다양하게 섞는 걸 좋아해서 지난 앨범엔 발라드·레게·전자음악 더 넣어봤으니 이제 악기 1~2개에 담백하게 부르는 노래를 한번 해봐야겠다 싶어요. 15년까지 걸리진 않겠죠. 하하.”민경원 기자