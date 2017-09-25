For each nation’s interests (국문)

President Donald Trump’s speech to the UN General Assembly on Sept. 19 had a message as significant as “no choice but to totally destroy North Korea.” He announced his America First doctrine, saying, “As long as I hold this office, I will defend America’s interests above all else.” CNN reported, “No American president has ever spoken to the world like this” and called it “global Trumpism.”
However, his declaration was different from the 140-character tweets he sends out every morning. The White House released a statement titled “Outlining an America First Foreign Policy” after the speech. America First means America will put its citizens, values and concerns first. Trump reiterated that he would make foreign policy decisions based on outcomes, not ideology. The United States would remain an international leader, but it would also encourage the nations of the world to do their part in the fight against global terrorism and other shared threats.
In the address, Trump praised the Marshall Plan, which offered $14 billion to rebuild Western Europe after World War II, as the biggest accomplishment in U.S. foreign policy. But he skipped the values that America had pursued: democracy and human rights, values that have led the Western alliance over the last seven decades.
Instead, Trump said, “We do not expect diverse countries to share the same cultures, traditions or even systems of government. But we do expect all nations to uphold these two core sovereign duties: to respect the interests of their own people and the rights of every other sovereign nation.” He advised that just as he would defend America’s interests above all else, other countries should pursue their own. Trump added that all countries needed to cooperate against threats of rogue states like North Korea and Iran based on the foundation of each country prioritizing its own interests.
At the summit last week with President Moon Jae-in, Trump’s doctrine led to an agreement on security cooperation against the North Korean threat, including the purchase of high-tech American-made weapons. But on free trade, it is unclear whether an agreement can be reached. During the meeting, Trump told Moon that the United States was discussing the trade deficit and free trade agreement and would watch the negotiation results. There are rumors that Peter Navarro, director of the White House National Trade Council and a close aide to Trump, proposed abolishing the Korea-U.S. free trade agreement instead of the larger North American free trade pact that includes Canada and Mexico.
Some say that the United States’ trade representative, Robert Lighthizer, a champion of Section 301, is calling for a unilateral revision of the Korea-U.S. free trade agreement to immediately lower tariffs on American agricultural products and delay tariff abolition in the United States by 5 to 10 years.
Korea’s trade minister, Kim Hyun-chong, had a meeting with Lighthizer on Sept. 20 and plans to visit Washington again on Sept. 26 for another meeting. As Trump has advised, the Korea-U.S. free trade agreement and its ratification should be free from domestic politics and instead be focused on pursuing jobs and national interests.
JoongAng Ilbo, Sept. 23, Page 30
*The author is a Washington correspondent for the JoongAng Ilbo.
JUNG HYO-SIK
도널드 트럼프 대통령의 지난 19일 유엔 총회 연설에서 북한에 대한 "완전한 파괴"만큼이나 의미심장한 대목이 있었다. "나는 언제나 미국의 이익을 최우선에 두겠다"는 미국 우선주의(America First) 독트린 발표였다. CNN은 "세계 정상들이 모인 유엔총회장에서 이처럼 노골적 연설을 한 미국 대통령은 없었다"며 '글로벌 트럼피즘'이라고 명명하기도 했다.
하지만 이번 선언은 매일 아침 트위터 계정에 올리는 140자 메시지와는 달랐다. 백악관은 연설 직후 ‘아메리카 퍼스트 외교정책’이란 제목의 공식 자료를 돌렸다. 아메리카 퍼스트 정책은 ①미국은 다른 모든 주권국가처럼 미국 시민, 미국의 가치와 염려를 가장 우선시하고 ②이념이 아닌 결과에 기반하며 ③미국이 국제사회 리더지만 각 나라들은 테러와의 전쟁, 북한ㆍ이란 위협에 대해 자기 몫을 기여해야 한다는 게 골자다.
트럼프 대통령은 연설에서 제2차 세계대전 후 서유럽 재건을 위해 140억 달러(약 15조9000억원)를 지원했던 마셜플랜(유럽재건계획)을 미국 외교의 최대 업적으로 칭찬했다. 그러나 70년 서구동맹을 이끈 민주주의와 인권 증진이란 과거 미국이 추구했던 가치는 뺐다. 대신 "세계의 독립 주권국가가 미국처럼 살기를 바라지 않는다. 다양한 나라들은 다른 가치와 문화, 다른 꿈을 좇으며 살도록 하겠다" "내가 다른 무엇보다 미국 국익을 최우선으로 수호할 테니 여러분도 자국 국익을 추구하라"고 조언했다. 그러면서 모든 나라가 국익을 최우선하는 기반 위에 북한·이란 등 '깡패국가'의 위협에 대항해선 조화롭게 협력하자고 했다.
트럼프 독트린은 21일 문재인 대통령과 한·미 정상회담에서 '미국산' 첨단무기 도입을 포함한 대북 안보협력에 대한 합의로 이어졌다. 하지만 또 다른 사안인 자유무역협정(FTA) 문제에서도 합의가 이뤄질지 불안하다. 트럼프 대통령은 문 대통령과 두 번째 만남에서도 "우리는 무역(적자)과 무역협정에 대해 논의하고 있으며 어떤 협상 결과가 나올지 지켜볼 것"이라며 FTA 얘기부터 꺼냈다.
“트럼프 대통령의 측근인 피터 나바로 국가무역위원장이 캐나다·멕시코 등 규모가 큰 북미자유무역협정(NAFTA) 대신 한·미 FTA 폐기를 트럼프 대통령에 건의했고, 실제 결정까지 갔었다” “수퍼301조 신봉자인 로버트 라이트하이저 무역대표부(USTR) 대표가 미국 농산물 관세는 즉시 인하하고 미국의 관세 폐지 일정은 5~10년 연기해달라고 일방적인 개정 요구를 한다”는 이야기가 흘러나오는 상황이다.
한국 측 협상 대표인 김현종 통상교섭본부장은 지난 20일 라이트하이저 대표와 통상장관 회담을 한 데 이어 26일께 2차 협상을 위해 워싱턴을 다시 방문한다. 과거 한·미 FTA 체결과 비준 과정에서 국내 정치이념 논란을 벗어나 이번만큼은 트럼프의 조언대로 청년 일자리, 국익만 좇는 협상이 돼야 한다.
정효식 워싱턴 특파원