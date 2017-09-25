Onward and upward (국문)
통상임금 후폭풍 기아차 잔업 중단, 생산성 끌어올려야
Sept 25,2017
Kia Motors, South Korea’s second largest automaker, has decided to stop working beyond the daily work hours during weekdays and cut extra work hours on weekends. It said that the move was aimed at promoting workers’ welfare, but actually is aimed to reduce labor costs amid sluggish sales in China and other cost burdens from the company’s defeat in a court battle with the union over the application of broader base wage terms, which will force the company to pay back 400 billion won ($353 million).
Despite the union’s victory in court, reduced overtime work would cut salaries per employee by 1.1 million won a year. A weekend work cut also would reduce income by 1.16 million won to 4.62 million won per worker. The reduced work hour and output would naturally lead to a loss of jobs. By the end of the year, Kia would be producing as many as 127,000 fewer cars.
The management and union must fight the challenges together by improving productivity, which is the only way for the company to survive without having to cut wages. Its hours-per-vehicle — the barometer for auto worker’s productivity — is 26.8 hours for domestic factory workers for Hyundai Motor versus 14.7 hours of their peers in Hyundai Motor’s Alabama factory. They also lag behind 17.7 hours for factory workers at Hyundai’s Beijing factory and 20.7 hours in its India factory.
The carmaker may decide to close down domestic production lines if high labor-cost and low-productivity continues. This is why there are rumors that GM would pack out of Korea despite it repeated denial.
The management of Hyundai Motor and Kia Motors should promise of job security while the union vows to raise their productivity. We hope Kia’s decision to stop overtime work leads to improving productivity at domestic assembly lines of our car industry.
JoongAng Ilbo, Sept. 23, Page 30
기아자동차가 잔업을 전면 중단하고 주말 특근도 축소하기로 했다. 정부의 근로시간 축소 정책에 호응하고 근로자들의 건강과 삶의 질을 높이기 위해서라고 한다. 하지만 속내는 비용을 줄이자는 것이다. 기아차는 지난달 31일 통상임금 소송에서 패소해 3분기 영업이익 적자가 확실시된다. 손실 충당금 부담도 커졌다. 이런 상황에서 통상임금의 1.5배를 줘야 하는 잔업·특근을 줄여 인건비 부담을 낮추려는 것이다.
통상임금 소송에서 승리한 노조는 오히려 손해를 보게 됐다. 평일 잔업 축소로 기아차의 1인당 임금은 연간 110만원 정도 감소한다. 주말 특근 축소도 임금을 연 116만~462만원 줄게 하는 요인이다. 국내 생산이 줄어들면 일자리도 감소한다. 연말까지 잔업 중단으로 4만1000대, 특근을 포함해 최대 12만7100대 생산이 감소할 수 있다고 한다. 물론 회사로서도 달갑지 않은 상황이다.
이를 슬기롭게 극복하려면 노사가 합심해 생산성을 높이는 수밖에 없다. 임금을 줄이지 않으며 회사 성장을 계속할 수 있는 유일한 길이다. 이런 면에서 현대·기아차는 개선의 여지가 많다. 자동차 회사 생산성의 척도로 꼽히는 HPV(차 한 대를 생산하는 데 드는 노동시간)를 보면 현대차 국내 공장이 26.8시간으로 미국 앨라배마 공장(14.7시간)에 비해 두 배 가까이 높다. 중국 베이징 공장(17.7시간), 인도 첸나이 공장(20.7시간)에 견줘봐도 뒤떨어진다. 이런 고임금·저생산성 구도가 계속되면 회사 측이 국내 공장을 유지할 이유가 없어진다. 회사 측의 부인에도 불구하고 한국GM 철수설이 꾸준히 제기되는 것도 이 때문이다.
현대·기아차 노사는 고용 안정성을 보장하되 생산성 향상에 노력하겠다는 상호 약속과 믿음을 구축해야 한다. 열심히 일하지 않고 더 받겠다는 이기심은 당장의 손실뿐만 아니라 미래 세대의 일자리 고갈로 이어질 뿐이다. 기아차의 잔업 중단이 한국 자동차산업의 생산성 향상으로 이어지는 계기가 되길 바란다.