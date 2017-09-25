Ease the fear (국문)

The possibility of military conflict on the Korean Peninsula is growing after strategic American bombers flew near the sensitive demilitarized zone in a show of force. The move came after North Korea’s foreign affairs minister, Ri Yong-ho, in a speech to the UN General Assembly on Saturday, threatened pre-emptive action should the United States display any signs of attack. In response, President Trump tweeted, “If he echoes thoughts of Little Rocket Man, they won’t be around much longer!”
Military tension is mounting rapidly. The United States sent B-1B bombers east of North Korea’s coast to demonstrate determination to strike at any time, and that’s not all. Earlier, infantry soldiers from South Korea and the United States engaged in a joint drill to remove weapons of mass destruction, including nuclear bombs, missiles and chemical weapons. The American military reportedly replaced new soldiers with veterans who have experience fighting in the Middle East.
Under such a volatile situation, North Korea’s foreign minister made a belligerent-than-ever speech at the UN. He threatened to take merciless pre-emptive action if Washington shows even a slight sign of military attack or mission to kill Kim Jong-un. His remarks are a reaction to Trump’s vow to “totally destroy North Korea.” Earlier, Kim threatened to take unprecedentedly strong counteraction in his first statement as chairman of the Workers’ Party.
Since war can break out even with verbal provocations, it is not desirable for the leaders of both countries to engage in such attacks. A war of words only helps increase the risk of real war. The South Korean government must act prudently after watching the situation carefully.
The first step is maximizing pressure on Pyongyang with the United States. Our government must refrain from taking unexpected steps like its proposal of humanitarian aid to North Korea.
The government must also reduce economic risks. If security shakes in the peninsula, it will have a huge impact on our economy, including a drastic reduction of foreign investment and trade.
Above all, if other countries don’t send athletes to the PyeongChang Winter Olympics in February, it’s a disaster. After France announced a plan not to participate in the Games unless South Korea ensures the safety of its athletes, Austria and Germany followed suit. If Europe’s powerhouses don’t participate in the Games, other countries can be swayed. The government must ease people’s concerns and prevent the fear from spreading.
JoongAng Ilbo, Sept. 25, Page 38
북, " 공격 기미 시 선제공격" 말폭탄
트럼프, "그들은 오래 못 갈 것" 응수
평창 올림픽 불참 기류 진화 나서야
미국 전폭기가 휴전선에서 무력시위에 나선 가운데 북한이 선제 공격을 위협하는 등 한반도 내 무력충돌 위험이 고조되고 있다. "공격 기미가 있으면 선제 행동에 나서겠다"는 이용호 북 외무상의 지난 23일(현지시간) 유엔 연설이 전해지자 도널드 트럼프 대통령도 즉각 트위터로 반격했다. "그가 '리틀 로켓맨'(김정은)의 생각을 되읊은 것이라면 그들은 오래가지 못할 것"이라는 응수였다. 갈수록 북·미 간 공방이 격화하는 모습이다.
군사적 긴장 수위도 심상치 않다. 미 초음속 전략폭격기 B-1B 랜서는 24일 동해쪽 휴전선 최북단에서 무력시위를 벌였다. 마음만 먹으면 언제든 북한을 때릴 수 있음을 과시한 셈이다. 이뿐만이 아니다. 지난 19일에는 한·미 양국 보병이 핵폭탄과 미사일·화학탄 등 대량살상무기(WMD)의 제거 훈련을 벌였다. 또 중동에서 전투 경험이 풍부한 병사들로 주한미군을 바꾸고 있다는 소식도 들린다. 다양한 군사적 압박이자 언제 일어날지 모를 무력 충돌에 대비한 조치다.
이런 가운데 이용호 외무상은 유엔총회에서 어느 때보다 호전적인 연설을 했다. "우리 지도부 참수나 군사적 공격 기미를 보이면 가차 없는 선제 행동을 취하겠다"고 위협한 것이다. 스스로 밝혔듯, 이 같은 발언은 "북한을 완전 파괴하겠다"는 트럼프 대통령의 유엔 연설을 겨냥한 것이다. 김정은 노동당 위원장이 자기 명의의 첫 성명을 통해 "사상 최고의 초강경 대응에 나서겠다"고 협박한 것과 같은 맥락이다. 북·미 최정상 간에 전례 없는 무시무시한 말폭탄이 오가고 있다.
과거사를 훑어보면 전쟁은 오만 이유로 일어난다. 적대국 지도자 간의 감정 악화는 평화 유지 면에서 결코 바람직하지 않다. 김정은·트럼프 간 말폭탄으로 한반도 무력충돌 가능성이 늘면 늘었지 줄어들 리 없다. 정부는 엄중한 상황을 직시해 어느 때보다 신중하게 행동해야 한다. 당장 최우선 과제는 한·미 간 압박 공조에 최대한 전념하는 것이다. 느닷없이 인도적 대북 지원책을 발표하는 것처럼 한·미 공조에 김을 빼는 조치는 삼가야 한다.
'북한 리스크'에 따른 불이익을 줄이는 것도 시급하다. 한반도 안보 불안은 우리 경제에 막대한 손해를 끼칠 게 뻔하다. 당장 외국인 투자가 위축되고 무역 거래가 줄 가능성이 있다.
특히 평창 겨울올림픽이 넉 달 앞으로 다가온 상황에서 외국 선수단이 불참하면 큰일이다. 나중에 부인하긴 했지만 프랑스 당국은 며칠 전 "안전보장이 없으면 평창 올림픽에 불참할 수 있다"고 했다고 한다. 뒤를 이어 오스트리아·독일도 어제 불참 가능성을 내비쳤다는 소식이다. 스포츠 강국인 유럽 주요국들이 오지 않으면 다른 국가도 동요할 게 뻔하다. 심리적 도미노로 인해 대거 불참 사태가 벌어지지 않도록 당국은 즉각 초기 진화에 나서야 한다.