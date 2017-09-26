Tension rising over bakeries’ hiring practices

Jung Hong, a representative for Paris Baguette contractors, holds a press conference Monday after a closed-door emergency meeting with seven contractors on the government’s order for Paris Baguette to directly hire some 5,300 contracted bakers at its stores across the country. [YONHAP]

The Korean government and bakery chains are at loggerheads over the application of a labor law that could affect the employment status of thousands of bakers around the country.In dispute is whether the bakers, who are hired by recruitment agencies but work at bakery chains like Paris Baguette and Tous Les Jours, fall under laws regulating contractors or franchises. Since the bakeries have outsourced staffing to recruitment agencies, the government argues they should fall under contractor regulations, which stipulate that companies like Paris Baguette can’t issue direct orders to workers hired by agencies.The Ministry of Employment and Labor claims Paris Baguette did just that and has ordered the chain to directly hire the bakers.Meanwhile, the companies are arguing that these workers should fall under laws regulating franchises, which recommend that franchisors help franchisees improve their operations.SPC Group, which owns Paris Baguette, says under such conditions, it’s allowed to issue directives like how bakers should control inventory and when to bake certain breads.The Korea Employers Federation said Sunday that applying contractor rules, which were originally meant for manufacturing, to service franchises was “problematic.”“Manufacturers and franchises have a totally different working ecosystem,” the federation said in a statement. “It is questionable how the ministry pulled its trigger at Paris Baguette, who is a mere third party in this whole issue. Bakers were told what to do by the store owner,” not Paris Baguette.With negative sentiment mounting in Korea Inc. toward the ministry’s decision, the government issued a statement Sunday citing a precedent involving Hyundai Motor and Kia Motors in which a court ruled against the automakers.In the case, the Seoul High Court found that Hyundai and Kia hired outsourced workers and gave them direct orders while contractors covered their wages. The automakers have since appealed to the Supreme Court, where the case is pending.Those in the franchise industry say the government is comparing apples to oranges.“In the case of Hyundai Motor, the outsourced employees worked inside the assembly line along with other regular employees,” a source in the franchise industry said. “They [the outsourced workers] were given the same orders and had to follow the same policies as regular Hyundai Motor staff, and the profit and losses incurred by these workers were taken by the automotive company.“However, for Paris Baguette,” he said, “the outsourced workers worked at separate stores, not the headquarters, and the losses and profit incurred by them were taken by the franchise owner, not SPC Group.”SPC Group and its contractors said they would take legal action.“It was us who persuaded the franchise headquarters to improve working conditions for bakers,” a group of Paris Baguette contractors said Monday after an emergency closed-door meeting. “It is absurd for them to say we have illegally dispatched workers and order us to close down the business we have cultivated for the past 10 years.”BY JIN EUN-SOO [jin.eunsoo@joongang.co.kr]