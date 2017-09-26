Singer, basketball star, cartoonist team up

Hyerim of Wonder Girls, left, former basketball player and a current television personality Seo Jang-hoon, middle, and web cartoonist Kim Poong come together as emcees of speech-relay show, “Shoulders of Giants” from Channel A according to News1, a local news outlet. “Shoulder of Giants” will premier in October. The program will have experts from several fields share their knowledge and experience on one common topic, which will vary every episode.As speakers, author Cho Seung-yeon, who specializes in world culture; professor, critic and aesthetician Chin Jung-kwon; professor of parasitology, Seo Min; and political analyst Kim Ji-yoon have been selected.Gong Hyo-sun, the producer of “Shoulder of Giants,” told News1, “The program will be in a different format from that of previous speech programs. It will surely fulfill the audience’s curiosity of various fields.” He said the title, “Shoulder of Giants,” comes from what Isaac Newton wrote on a letter to his fellow scientist, “If I have seen further, it is by standing upon the shoulders of giants.”Meanwhile, Seo created laughter by saying in the first shooting, “The production crew selected me as the name of the program.” Seo Jang-hoon is 207 centimeters (6 feet 8 inches), and is currently making his appearance on JTBC’s talk show, “Knowing Bros.”By Hong You-kyoung