Desperately seeking work (국문)

I recently attended a meeting of college students preparing to join a media company, and the members, mostly seniors and graduates, introduced a pledge to “break out” of the study group. When I asked one member how long he had been with the group, he said, “You should be a member for at least a year and up to three years.”
But not everyone gets a job when they leave. When an aspiring journalist fails to get an offer at a media company two or three years after graduating from college, it is not easy to get another job, and many feel frustrated. The study group preparing for their dreams is not an open space of hope but a closed space they want to escape. Getting a job is a desperate goal.
“Whenever my daughter fails to get an offer, I am torn,” a friend of mine once told me. He is an executive at a government-funded research institute that’s known for solid job security. He had few worries other than the little inconvenience of working away from the family during the week as the company had relocated.
But whenever he talks about his children, he becomes agitated and worried. His daughter graduated from a prestigious university with a degree in business management. He had hoped that she would get a job at a top company, but after many failed attempts, she is still looking for a job a year and a half after graduation.
She has lowered her expectations from the top 10 conglomerates to companies with middle standing, but she still hasn’t gotten an offer. My friend complained that it costs more money now than her college years because she is taking private classes to improve her résumé.
One executive at a large conglomerate I talked to said he is closely watching government policy. When I asked about his recruitment plan, he asked back, “How can we decide the number of new hires when we don’t know how to expand our business?” He is agonizing over workforce management because he feels government policies like increasing the minimum wage and reducing contract employment are burdensome to his operation.
The executive seems discouraged because the government is not favorable toward large corporations anymore. They are reluctant to expand their workforce, aggravating the job situation. In August, the unemployment rate of young people aged 14 to 29 was 9.4 percent, the highest since 10.7 percent in August 1999.
The government wants to shift the economic paradigm from big business to ordinary people, but the people are suffering from unemployment. Many experts say it is companies that create jobs and expanding the civil service might not create real jobs.
However, large companies are reluctant, and small and medium-sized enterprises cannot afford to hire. Without fundamental solutions to revive the economy, the effect of a government budget is limited. As Korea Inc. remains hesitant to hire, young people are growing more anxious. They are desperately seeking jobs.
# “이른 시일 안에 탈출하겠습니다!” 얼마 전 언론사 입사를 꿈꾸는 대학생 모임에 참석했다. 대학 4학년 이상인 이들은 자기소개를 하며 한결같이 “(모임에서) 탈출하겠다”는 표현을 썼다. 여기 몸담은 기간이 얼마나 되느냐고 한 학생에게 물었다. “최소 1년은 있어야 해요. 길게는 3년까지 활동하기도 하지요.” 그렇다고 모두 취직해 나가는 건 아니라고 했다. 졸업 후 2~3년이 지나도 언론사 합격이 안 되면 다른 회사 취직하기도 어려워 앞이 막막하다고 했다. 꿈을 이루기 위해 준비하는 스터디 모임이 희망의 열린 공간이 아니라 어떻게든 벗어나야 할 닫힌 공간으로 느껴질 정도로 이들에게 취업은 절박했다.
# “딸아이가 떨어질 때마다 속이 타들어갑니다.” 최근 만난 지인은 자녀 이야기가 나오자 멈칫하더니 이렇게 털어놨다. 소위 ‘철밥통’이라는 정부 산하기관 연구소의 간부였다. 직장의 지방 이전으로 주중에 가족과 떨어져 사는 게 불편할 뿐 큰 고민거리는 없었다. 그런데 자녀 이야기를 할 때면 얼굴은 잿빛이 되고 입술이 파르르 떨렸다. 딸은 지난해 이른바 명문대의 경영학과를 졸업했다. 번듯한 대기업 취직을 기대했지만, 연거푸 실패해 졸업 1년 반이 지난 지금도 구직 중이다. 눈높이를 10대 대기업그룹에서 중견기업으로 낮췄지만 소용없었다. 스펙을 쌓느라 학원도 여러 군데 다녀 대학 시절보다 돈이 더 든다고 푸념했다.
# “정부 입장을 아직 알 수 없어서 사업 계획을 확정하지 못하고 있어요.” 한 대기업의 고위 임원은 요즘 정부 눈치를 살핀다. 신입사원 모집 계획을 묻자 "사업을 어떤 식으로 확장할지 결정되지 않았는데 신입사원 채용 규모를 정할 수 있겠느냐"고 반문했다. 여기에 최저임금 인상, 비정규직 제로 등 경영 부담이 되는 정부 정책이 쏟아지면서 인력 운용에 대한 고민이 크다고 했다. 정부가 대기업에 우호적이지 않다는 생각에 잔뜩 움츠러든 기색이었다. 불확실한 사업환경 탓에 대기업이 인력 확충을 주저하며 일자리 사정은 더욱 나빠지고 있었다.
# 올 8월 청년실업률(14~29세)은 9.4%로 외환위기 직후인 1999년 8월(10.7%) 이후 가장 높았다. 정부는 대기업 중심의 경제 패러다임을 사람 중심으로 바꾸겠다고 한다. 그런데 ‘사람’이 실업으로 고통받고 있다. 세금 들이는 공무원 확대로는 진정한 일자리 창출이 어렵고 일자리는 기업이 만든다고 그토록 많은 전문가들은 지적한다. 하지만 대기업은 불안해하고 중소기업은 여력이 없다. 경제활성화를 위한 근본 대책 없이 정부예산 투입만으로는 한계가 분명하다. 우물쭈물하는 사이 청년의 시름은 깊어간다. 젊은이들이 절규한다. 일자리를 달라!
김창규 이노베이션랩장