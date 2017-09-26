Those who fight over history (국문)
과거가 정치의 핵심이 된 이상한 나라
Sept 26,2017
The liberal and conservative parties are at war in defense of their past presidents. The ruling Democratic Party vowed to file charges against Rep. Chung Jin-suk of the Liberty Korea Party for his claim that former President Roh Moo-hyun jumped to his death after a big fight with his wife who was under investigation for bribery.
The opposition in the liberal camp — the People’s Party and Justice Party — have joined the chorus of criticism against Chung. But the Liberty Korea Party has come to Chung’s defense and demanded the investigation into bribery of the former first lady and the president’s son be renewed.
We are dumbfounded to see the rivaling politicians wrangle vehemently over an issue from more than a decade ago, especially at a time of such war-like tension. Chung was indecent to bring about the tragic death of a former president and imply a family scandal.
But the ruling party has pushed the opposition too far by labeling former presidents and their achievements as “evils of that past” that must be hunted down and punished. The Democratic Party accused the administration of President Lee Myung-bak for blacklisting cultural figures, and Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon has sued the former president for abuse of power and obstructing public duties while Lee was mayor of Seoul.
The prosecution, National Intelligence Service and the rest of the administration are entirely engrossed with clampdown on “past evils.” The Ministry of Unification has formed a so-called “reform committee” to re-examine policies on North Korea under past conservative governments.
The Ministry of Education has launched a committee to revisit the nationalization of history textbooks under President Park Geun-hye. Are current affairs so relaxed that the government can afford to focus resources on past affairs? What about the rift that procedures are causing in the bureaucracy? The new committees are entirely filled with left-leaning figures.
If former presidents have done wrong, they must be investigated and punished. Most of the accusations that the ruling party is making have been investigated under past governments and been cleared. The clampdown on past ills might instead be interpreted as a political vendetta against past conservative governments. President Moon Jae-in can hardly expect cooperation from the opposition when the actions of his administration are rankling them.
JoongAng Ilbo, Sept. 25, Page 38
여야가 전전(前前) 정권(이명박·MB)과 전전전 정권(노무현)의 과거사를 놓고 진흙탕 싸움을 벌이고 있다. 더불어민주당은 24일 고(故) 노무현 전 대통령에 대해 "부부싸움 끝에 목숨을 끊었다"고 주장한 정진석 자유한국당 의원을 맹공하며 법적 책임을 묻겠다고 나섰다. 국민의당과 정의당도 정 의원 비난에 가세하며 판을 키웠다. 이에 맞서 한국당은 "노 전 대통령 부인과 아들이 수백만 달러를 받은 게 허위사실인가"라고 반박하며 사건을 재수사해야 한다고 주장했다.
자칫 전쟁까지 비화할 안보위기에도 아랑곳없이 10년 전 과거사를 펼쳐 놓고 죽기 살기로 싸우는 정치권의 구태에 어안이 벙벙하다. 비극적 최후를 맞은 전직 대통령에 대해 '부부싸움' 운운한 정 의원의 태도는 바르지 못하다. 그렇다고 과거 보수 정권을 애초 '적폐'로 몰며 사전 각본이라도 짠 듯 일사불란하게 칼날을 들이대는 여권 행태도 문제다.
민주당이 '문화계 블랙리스트' 작성 혐의로 MB 수사를 요구한 직후 박원순 서울시장은 MB를 고소했고, 검찰은 즉각 수사에 착수했다. 권력기관인 검찰과 국가정보원뿐 아니라 거의 모든 행정 부처가 적폐 청산에 매달리는 것도 우려스럽다. 통일부가 외부 인사들로 짜인 '혁신위원회'를 만들어 보수 정권들의 대북 정책을 점검하기로 한 데 이어 교육부는 박근혜 정부의 역사 국정교과서 추진 과정을 추적하는 진상조사위원회를 출범시킨다. 부처마다 편 갈라 과거사나 파헤치고 있을 만큼 한가한 시국인가. 또 부처 내 분열과 이반은 어쩔 텐가. 위원회를 주로 진보 성향 인사로 채운 점도 걱정이다.
전직 대통령이라도 큰 죄를 지은 혐의가 있다면 수사가 마땅하다. 그러나 요즘 여당이 의도하는 MB 수사는 같은 보수 정권인 박근혜 정부 때 파헤쳤다가 '혐의 없음'으로 결론 난 것들이 대부분이다. 그저 보수 정부 손보기를 위해 적폐 청산을 부르짖는다면 정치보복 논란에서 자유롭지 못할 것이다. 이래 놓고 대통령이 야당 대표들 초치해 협치를 당부한들 제대로 먹히겠는가.