Worst-case scenario (국문)

Diverse analysis and assumptions have arisen since a fleet of B-1B Lancer strategic bombers and F-15C Eagle fighters flew over international waters off the North Korean coast at night over the weekend. The flight across the Northern Limit Line on the East Sea drew extraordinary attention because it was the first dramatic show of force by the U.S. military since the end of the 1950-53 Korean War.
Military analysts say that the bombers’ stealthy flight to conduct a drill to precisely strike North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s bunker and other nuclear and missile bases constitutes an ultimatum from U.S. President Donald Trump that he cannot allow Kim Jong-un to fire missiles anywhere any longer. The U.S. aircraft’s flight was made without South Korean fighter jets’ escorts, as it was a solo mission of the U.S. forces relying on two B-1B bombers from Guam and fighters jets from Okinawa Air Base in Japan. That raises concerns about the United States bypassing South Korea at times of crisis.
But the mission could be another military option the United States has, because it could be one of the ways for America to swiftly finish a war by averting the possibility of China stepping in. If Washington mobilizes the U.S. Forces Korea under the head of the Combined Forces Command — who also serves as the commander of the UN forces in South Korea — it could offer justification for China to intervene.
To confine the conflict to the one between Washington and Pyongyang, a U.S. Forces’ solo maneuver is unavoidable. That also could serve as the most effective deterrent against North Korea, which is inches away from testing an intercontinental ballistic missile capable of hitting the U.S. mainland. The unilateral military campaign could be what U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis meant by “a military option that would not put Seoul at grave risk.”
But even if the United States strikes North Korea, there still remains a possibility of the North retaliating against the South. No matter how much damage a U.S. precision strike may incur in the North, a huge loss of life in the South is unavoidable. South Korea must augment its alliance with the United States and put maximum pressure on North Korea. Seoul also must maintain the upper hand in conventional weapons. Leaders of this country must have a keen sense of the tense situation before it’s too late.
JoongAng Ilbo, Sept. 26, Page 30
미 B-1B 편대의 북한 공해 단독비행
중국 개입 차단하는 속전옵션 가능성
보복 피해 최소화할 철저한 대비 필요
‘죽음의 백조’라 불리는 B-1B 전략폭격기와 F-15C 전투기, KC-135 급유기 등으로 구성된 미 공군기 편대가 지난 주말 심야에 동해 북방한계선(NLL) 북쪽을 비행한 사실을 두고 각종 분석과 추측이 난무하고 있다. “21세기 들어 NLL 넘어 최북방으로 비행한” 미군의 무력시위라는 점 이외에도 미 국방부가 작전 사항을 직접 발표했다는 점에서 비상한 관심을 끈 게 사실이었다.
북한이 가장 두려워하는 폭격기가 원산 앞바다까지 날아가 김정은 벙커와 핵·미사일 기지에 대한 정밀타격 훈련을 한 것은 “리틀 로캣맨이 사방에 미사일을 쏘아대는 걸 가만 둘 수 없다”는 도널드 트럼프 미국 대통령의 언급이 빈말이 아님을 경고하는 ‘최후통첩’이라는 분석도 나온다. 한국 공군의 호위 없이 괌 공군기지에서 이륙한 B-1B가 일본 오키나와 공군기지에서 발진한 미 전투기들의 호위를 받은 미군 단독작전이라는 점에서 또 한 번 ‘코리아 패싱’의 우려가 나오기도 한다.
하지만 그보다 미국이 가지고 있는 또 하나의 군사옵션이라는 해석이 더 설득력을 갖는다. 중국의 개입 가능성을 사전 차단해 속전속결로 끝내기 위한 전략의 하나라는 것이다. 유엔군 총사령관이기도 한 한미연합사령관의 지휘를 받는 주한 미군을 동원할 경우 국제전 성격으로 확대돼 정전협정의 당사자인 중국에 개입의 명분을 제공할 수 있다. 유엔군 사령관의 임무 중 하나가 한반도 비무장지대에서 군사적 충돌을 억제하는 것이기 때문이다.
따라서 상황을 북한의 도발에 따른 미국과 북한 두 나라의 문제로 한정하기 위해서는 주한미군의 참여 없는 미국의 독자작전이 불가피한 것이다. 이는 미국 본토를 사정거리에 두는 대륙간탄도미사일(ICBM)의 실거리 발사 시험만 남겨두고 있는 북한에 대한 가장 실효적인 억지책일 수 있다. 제임스 매티스 미 국방장관이 말한 “서울을 중대한 위험에 빠뜨리지 않는 군사옵션”이 바로 이것일 수도 있다. 게다가 북한이 한국에 핵 공격을 하지 않을 것이라고 믿는 한국의 일부 진보진영의 비판에서 최대한 벗어날 수 있는 것이다.
하지만 문제는 미국이 독자적인 군사작전으로 북한을 타격하더라도 북한의 보복은 한국을 겨냥하게 될 가능성이 작지 않다는 것이다. 미국의 정밀타격이 북한에 치명적 피해를 입혀 북한의 공격을 최소화하더라도 인구가 밀집된 수도권 일대의 막대한 인명피해가 불가피하다. 따라서 우리는 코리아 패싱을 두려워하기 앞서 이 같은 군사옵션에 철저한 대비를 해야 한다. 북한의 핵 장착 ICBM이 완성될 경우 우리가 아무리 말려도 미국이 가만 있지 않을 게 분명하기 때문이다.
우선 한·미 동맹을 더욱 공고히 하고 치밀한 군사공조로 북한을 압박해야 한다. 또 만일의 경우 북한의 공격을 예방하고 피해를 최소화할 수 있도록 철저하고 신속한 대응태세를 갖춰야 한다. 가능한 한 압도적인 재래식 대응무기 체계를 상비해야 하는 것은 두말할 나위가 없다. 지도부의 냉정한 현실인식도 필요하다. 그것이 오히려 북한의 무모한 도발을 막는 길이다.