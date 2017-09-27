Moon So-ri steps behind the lens : ‘The Running Actress,’ her latest film, features three short works

Actress and director Moon So-ri and director Yim Soon-rye pose for a photo together while interviewing with the JoongAng Ilbo. [JOONGANG ILBO]

Top: Moon works behind the camera as the director of “The Running Actress.” Bottom: In a scene from “The Running Actress,” Moon signs her credit loan contract. [JOONGANG ILBO]

Moon So-ri’s latest work, “The Running Actress,” offers a special treat for fans of the actress - the chance to experience her behind-the-camera skills as a director.Released on Sept. 14, “The Running Actress” is a collection of three short movies Moon made while majoring in film production during graduate school. Viewers will be able to glimpse Moon’s life as a long-running actress and her roles as a wife, mother and daughter-in-law.The JoongAng Ilbo had the chance to meet Moon and Yim Soon-rye, the director of “Forever the Moment”(2007) and the upcoming “Little Forest,” both of which star Moon. The following are edited excerpts from the interview.I told Yim I was attending graduate school during dinner at a film festival in April 2013. I was debating my major, so I said to Yim, “I think film theory would be too hard, and I don’t want to major in acting or film production, so I’ll probably go for policy research.”I remember. Didn’t I say, “Don’t you think policy research would be too boring for you?” I recommended film production, but I could see that Moon was hesitating.She has seen directors up close, and it seemed that she knew how difficult film production could be. So I tried to persuade her by saying, “Standing behind the camera is another experience that could also affect your acting. Also, you would only make short films about your surrounding life in the graduate school’s curriculum.”Yes. Yim asked me why I wanted to go to graduate school and I told her that I’ve never studied films properly, so I really want to do it. And she replied, “Film production would be the most interesting part in film studies.”I thought she would excel in film production.You told me before that you wished you had an assistant director just like me.If an actor or an actress has to focus on his or her emotions during the scene, the director has to see everything from a bird’s-eye view and make objective decisions. I’m not lowering the value of acting, but the two subjects require different things. I saw in Moon that she had a knack for it.No. I felt that I was only scratching the surface of film production when I was done with making the first movie. I wanted to push myself further. I guess I wasn’t fully satisfied with only making one movie.Are the movies connected in the order that they were made?Yes. The first film, “The Actress,” is about circumstances that every actress may have faced in their career. The second film, “The Running Actress,” looks more closely at the life of “Actress Moon So-ri” [examining her own life from an outside perspective]. When I finished making the second one, I felt that my life was a series of periods I spent bonding with people I’ve met through movies. With that thought in mind, I made the third movie about the funeral of a fellow director, “The Best Director.”I saw this movie first at the SEOUL International Women’s Film Festival. My first impression of it was that Moon showed the audience the world of the movie industry that she experienced as an actress. The most essential part is to objectify oneself, and I think she accomplished that. Plus the humor. She makes fun of not only herself, but also her mother.I also liked the part in the second film when the mother asked Moon to take a picture together with the dentist to get a discount. It brought out the ubiquitous side that all of us possess: the materialistic side. Wasn’t it hard?It was really tough to balance between reality and fiction. It’s not just about passing on truth, but also considering the audience’s feelings since it’s based on experience, too. It was like a mobile. If I tried to pull to one side the other side was off balance. I tried not to fall into self-pity by trying to look at each scene from various sides.As a director, I noticed the acting of a non-professional actor and a child actor. I was especially impressed with the acting of the young actor. Do you have any special guidance for acting?Since I’m an actress myself, I know what kind of acting an actor or actress would be good at and when he or she feels uncomfortable.Being an actor doesn’t mean you are good at all areas of acting. I tried to guide each actor’s strong points in the direction that I wanted. I explained as much as I could about my intentions and did lots of rehearsals. I shot the scene in which the child was whining about not wanting to go to kindergarten in the early morning, actually waking the sleeping child. It was because it had rained before, so the shooting schedule was all messed up. So the child was actually very sleepy and grouchy. I felt like I was going to get somewhat punished for this.Isn’t it too cruel to do that in front of me?The biggest advantage of her movie is that she wasn’t greedy. I could see that she didn’t have an attitude like, “I’m going to devote all my energies to show everyone my capability as a director,” in the movie.I saw the film and it gave the audience something to think about, like the stereotypes that actresses face. However, there was an impression that the three films lacked consistency since they were made in different periods. Another advantage I pick is, of course, the humor in it.I can joke and make people laugh as much as Yim does off-stage. I think that humor in life is as important as life philosophy, and I believe I cannot live without humor. So I couldn’t give that up in production.The part where her friend said, “Moon, you are the Meryl Streep of Korea,” was funny. The scene when Moon grumbled to her manager when he passed on the long-awaited script late to her made me laugh, too.The funniest scene for me was when Moon was talking to her mother on the phone. After she took a picture with the dentist, she asks her mom, “Dad, too? Why are everyone’s teeth so awful?” However, the audience didn’t laugh as much because they thought the parents had aged so much by raising me.I just want to clarify that it’s much closer to fiction than the director Hong Sang-soo’s film. My memories do not depict objective reality, but I restructured them to make the film. So now even I’m not sure the extent to which the film is reality.So one time, I asked my husband, “Have I ever spoken like I did in the movie?” and he answered, “No.” I mulled that over for a while, and I realized I wrote the lines I wanted to say in real situations. So the movie was born through memory, hope and imagination.Unless it’s director Hong, it’s hard to make your own story into a movie. From the perspective of an audience anticipating Moon’s film, I want to see a film that commands natural, everyday use of language and intonation.After I started film production I never gave much thought to “I’m going to take my work to the film festival. Film production is now my number two goal in life.”She always said as a joke, “I’m never going to involve myself in film production,” or “One director per family is enough.” But she doesn’t have to think that way. In Hollywood, the actors and actresses make or produce work that fits their tastes.I like to see those kinds of active participation. Moon definitely has production capabilities that other directors don’t have. If she can expand to other areas of film as a director, it will also have positive effects in the Korean movie industry.Since I’ve been in this part of the industry for so long, there’s no reason for me to reject film production, acting or anything related to movies as long as I can work and have fun with my fellow coworkers.I’m not the type of person who will always eat brunches and go shopping. It’s now a habit of mine to discuss movies with friends. The advent for premiere of this movie was also suggested by a friend who works in the film distribution, to ask for the support of the Korean Film Council as a low-budget film release.I formed a team for the premiere, had meetings about poster ideas, shared ideas, talked, laughed, produced results and had a drink as a way of celebration. That’s how I live with movies.I personally think that director Moon is much more relaxed than other directors. If she fails as a director, she can always come back as an actress. Who knows, her daughter may grow up to be a fabulous actress someday. She has nothing to lose. I hope that she can continue with production freely without feeling pressure. If she can work with that kind of attitude, the audience will be able to feel that, so it will be more enjoyable and unique than other films.I don’t believe my appearance in movies lessened only because of that reason. My acting may not fit the trend, or my charm as an actress may be less than it was. Whatever the reasons are, I cannot just sit here and complain about it. Also, I’m just not that kind of person. I thought a lot about how I can love movies more, or how I can fix problems beforehand. When I look back, I think several situations overlapped for me to go into film production.In my case, my early works, such as “Waikiki Brothers” (2001), weren’t a hit, so I didn’t get to meet lots of viewers. I considered what I could do to continue making films. The majority of female directors, including myself, tend to prefer films that concentrate on individuals’ deepest thoughts and minds instead of provoking genres. However, those kinds of works have difficulty receiving investment in the current film market.I agree with Yim. I realized something from following several directors’ footsteps. The majority of male directors seem to go in the direction of expanding the size of their work.For instance, if they made a 5 million won [$4,419] budget movie, next time they move on to a 10 million won budget, and then they go abroad for investment. On the other hand, female directors muse over topics or genres that capture their interests rather than focusing on making money, even if they received good results from their earlier works.So I believe the increase in the number of female directors directly influences Korean movies’ diversity. Now that I think of it, Yim’s “Little Forest” isn’t about making money but about the beauty of Mother Nature.It fits my taste. As for what Moon said about female director’s characteristic, that holds true for not only Korea, but the United States, Japan and European countries. In Korea, I think the problem is the atmosphere of the movie market’s production, investment and distribution, which put less weight in the diversity of genres. The supplementary measures in the market for minority audiences to watch the movies they want are strikingly poorer than those of foreign markets. In such circumstances, the place in which female directors can stand is getting smaller. This also goes for male directors who want to make a drama that depicts delicate emotions.Nowadays, I frequently contemplate over how to resolve the gender equality issues in the current film industry. One day, it suddenly came to me, “Finally, I’ve become a feminist.” I believe in the kind of feminism that will have a positive influence on my life and films.What’s painfully crystal clear is that if we only rage over the injustice women are facing today, we would only feel more wretched and lose the power to change reality.To limit the discussion to the film market, I sincerely wish for the increase of females, especially the number of female directors. It’s now time to think deeply about changes and what kind of improvements we can make.BY KIM NA-HYUN [lee.jaelim@joongang.co.kr][매거진M] 문소리(43)가 새로운 영화를 찍었다. 물론 배우로. 그런데 이번엔 연출도 맡았다. ‘여배우는 오늘도’(9월 14일 개봉)는 그가 대학원에서 영화 제작을 전공하며 만든 3편의 단편을 묶은 극영화다. 자신의 경험을 토대로 한 이야기엔 중견 여배우이자 한 가정의 어머니·딸·며느리로 사는 삶이 묻어 있다. 그 애환을 웃음으로 풀어내는 솜씨가 만만치 않다.감독이 된 문소리를 만났다. 임순례(56) 감독도 초대했다. ‘우리 생애 최고의 순간’(2007)부터 ‘리틀 포레스트’(촬영 중)까지, 긴 시간을 함께한 임 감독은 감독 문소리의 첫 번째 지지자다. 대화는 자연스럽게 ‘여배우는 오늘도’로 시작해, 여성 영화인으로 사는 삶에 관한 이야기로 이어졌다.문소리(이하 문) “2013년 4월 한 영화제의 뒤풀이 자리에서 임 감독님께 대학원 진학을 알렸다. 전공을 고민하던 차에 ‘이론은 너무 어려울 것 같고, 연기나 연출은 하기 싫으니 정책 연구를 하려 한다’고 했다.”임순례(이하 임) “기억난다. ‘정책은 따분하지 않겠어?’ 라고 했지(웃음). 연출을 권했는데 소리씨가 머뭇거렸다. 여러 감독을 가까이서 봐왔기에, 연출이 얼마나 힘든지 알고 있는 듯 보였다. 그래서 ‘카메라 뒤에 서 보는 경험이 연기에도 도움이 된다’ ‘대학원에서 만드는 단편은 주변 일상을 가볍게 다루는 정도’라고 설득했다.”문 “맞다. 감독님이 대학원에 왜 가냐고 물어 ‘영화 공부를 정식으로 해본 적 없어 꼭 하고 싶다’고 했다. 그랬더니 ‘연출이 영화 공부 중 제일 재밌을 것’이란 답이 돌아왔다.”임 “연출을 잘할 수 있을 것 같았거든.”문 “예전엔 문소리 같은 조감독 있으면 좋겠다고 한 적도 있었잖아(웃음).”임 “배우는 현장에서 자신의 주관적 감정에 집중해야 하는 반면, 감독은 넓은 시야를 갖고 객관적인 판단을 내려야 한다. 연기를 폄하는 게 아니고, 요구되는 바가 다르다는 말이다. 내가 본 소리씨는 그런 자질을 충분히 갖추고 있었다.”문 “그건 아니었다. 1편을 만들고 연출에 손을 떼려니 발만 담그다 빼는 느낌이었다. 스스로를 연출의 세계에 더 밀어 넣어 승부를 보고 싶었다. 성에 안 찬 거지.”임 “이 영화는 만든 순서대로 이어져 있나?”문 “응. 1편 ‘여배우’가 여성 배우로서 겪어 봄직한 상황을 다룬다면, 2편 ‘여배우는 오늘도’는 그보다 더 깊이 배우 문소리의 삶을 들여다본다. 2편까지 만들자, 결국 내 삶은 영화로 인해 만난 사람들과 마음을 나누며 살아온 시간 같더라. 그 생각을 바탕으로 동료 감독의 장례식 풍경을 그린 3편 ‘최고의 감독’을 만들게 됐다.”임 “지난해 이 영화를 서울국제여성영화제에서 처음 봤다. 첫인상은 소리씨 자신이 오랫동안 몸담아 온 영화계를 관객에게 선보이는 영화 같았다. 이런 영화에서 가장 중요한 게 자기 객관화인데, 이를 잘 해내면서 유머까지 녹였다. 자기 자신은 물론, 친정어머니까지 희화화하잖아(웃음).2편에서 임플란트 할인이 간절한 친정어머니가 소리씨에게 치과 원장과 함께 사진 찍기를 부탁하는 장면도 좋더라. 속물 같지만 우리 모두가 지닌 보편적인 모습을 부담스럽지 않게 잘 끄집어냈다. 어렵진 않았나?”문 “사실과 허구의 균형을 맞추는 게 정말 어려웠다. 사실을 고스란히 그리는 게 정답은 아니고, 경험을 토대로 했으니 이 영화를 볼 주변 사람의 마음도 헤아려야 하니까. 마치 모빌처럼 한쪽을 당기면 다른 한쪽이 쑥 올라가는 느낌이었다. 자기 연민에 빠지지 않으려 다방면으로 시나리오 모니터링을 부탁했다.”"자기 연민에 빠지지 않으면서 사실과 허구 사이의 균형을 맞추려 노력했다." -문소리임 “감독으로서 눈여겨본 건, 어린이 배우와 비전문 배우의 연기였다. 특히 연두 역을 맡은 윤초희가 연기를 참 잘하더라. 연기 지도의 특별한 비결이 있나.”문 “배우가 본업이다 보니 배우가 어떤 연기를 잘하는지, 어떨 때 불편한지 빨리 파악한다. 배우라고 모든 연기를 잘할 순 없지 않나. 연출자인 내가 원하는 방향과 각 배우의 장점을 맞추려 했다. 연출 의도에 관해 최대한 이야기를 많이 하고, 리허설도 많이 하는 편이다.연두가 유치원에 가지 않겠다고 우는 장면은 새벽에 자던 아이를 깨워 찍었다. 비가 내려 정해진 촬영 시간이 어그러진 상황이었으니, 초희가 정말 졸리고 화가 나 있던 순간인 거지. 이러다 천벌 받을 것 같더라.”문 “너무 한다. 나를 바로 앞에 두고(웃음).”임 “가장 큰 장점은 힘을 빼고 만든 것이다. ‘이 미장센으로 나의 연출력을 보여주리라’ 하는 자의식이 없다. 마음 편히 볼 수 있는 동시에 여성 배우를 향한 선입견 등 생각할 거리도 던진다. 다만, 세 단편을 만든 시기가 달라 완급 조절에 일관성이 떨어진다는 인상은 있다. 또 다른 장점은 역시 유머.”문 “내가 원래 사석에선 임 감독님 만큼이나 잘 웃긴다(일동 웃음). 인생에서 유머는 철학만큼 중요하고, 유머 없인 살 수 없다고 생각하니까. 연출을 하면서도 결코 놓칠 수 없었다.”임 “1편에서 친구 강숙이 ‘소리야, 너는 한국의 메릴 스트립이야~’ 하는 장면이 웃기더라. 소리가 기다리던 시나리오를 늦게 내민 매니저를 마구 구박하는 장면도 재미있었고.”문 “내가 제일 웃기다고 생각한 대목은 소리가 치과 복도에서 엄마와 전화하는 장면이다. 원장과 사진을 찍은 소리가 엄마에게 ‘아빠도? 아니 다들 왜 이렇게 이가 안 좋아?’ 할 때. 그런데 보는 분들은 ‘딸내미 뒷바라지 하느라 얼마나 힘들었으면’ 하며 마음껏 웃질 못하더라(웃음).”"실제 문소리와 싱크로율이 아주 높은 영화다. 자기 객관화가 잘 돼 있고, 유머도 살아있다." -임순례문 “일단 홍상수 감독님 영화보다는 훨씬 픽션에 가깝다는 걸 밝히고 싶다(웃음). 기억 자체도 사실 그대로가 아닐 텐데, 이를 재구성해서 영화를 만들었으니, 무엇이 사실이고 현실인지 이젠 나도 장담할 수 없다.한번은 남편(장준환 감독)에게 ‘내가 영화 속 대사처럼 말한 적 있어요?’ 했더니, 아니라더라. 곰곰이 생각하니 내가 품고 있던 속내를 대사로 쓴 거였다. 기억과 희망과 상상이 섞여 영화가 탄생한 것 같다.”임 “홍 감독이 아닌 이상 계속 자기 이야기로 영화를 만드는 건 쉽지 않을 것 같다. 문소리의 영화를 기대하는 관객으로서 말한다면, 대중적 어법을 구사하는 장르 영화를 보고 싶다.”문 “에이, 영화 연출을 시작하며 한 번도 ‘영화제 한번 가야지, 연출은 내 인생 제2의 목표’ 라고 생각하지 않았다(웃음).”임 “이전부터 ‘연출은 안 할 거다’ ‘집안에 감독은 하나만 있으면 된다’는 말을 농담처럼 하는데, 그렇게 생각하지 않아도 된다. 할리우드에선 배우가 연기 외에 자기 취향에 맞는 작품을 제작하거나 연출하지 않나. 그런 적극적인 참여가 좋아 보인다.소리씨는 다른 감독이 갖지 못한 연출 재능이 분명 있으니 썩히지 않길 바란다. 문소리가 연출자로서 또 다른 영역을 확장한다면, 한국영화에도 좋은 영향을 미칠 테니까.”문 “영화와 오래 어울려 지냈으니 연기든 연출이든 제작이든 동료들과 재미있게 할 수만 있다면 마다할 이유가 없다. 내가 브런치 먹고 쇼핑만 하며 살 수 있는 사람이 아니니까. 늘 친구들과 영화 얘기 하는 게 일이다.이 영화의 개봉 역시 배급하는 친구가 영화진흥위원회에 저예산 영화 개봉 지원을 받자고 제안하며 이뤄졌다. 개봉을 위해 간소하게 팀을 꾸리고, 포스터 아이디어 회의하며 웃고 떠들고, 결과를 만들어내고, 맥주 한잔 하고. 이게 문소리가 영화랑 사는 방식이다.”임 “내가 볼 때 감독 문소리는 다른 감독보다 훨씬 여유 있다. 감독 못하면 배우 하면 되고, 10년 후엔 딸이 훌륭한 배우가 될 수도 있지 않나. 보험이 아주 많다니까(웃음). 자유로운 여건이니 중압감 느끼지 않고 계속 연출을 하길 바란다. 그런 산뜻한 마음으로 즐겁게 작업한다면, 관객은 오히려 더 유쾌하고 색다르게 받아들일 것 같다.”문 “출연할 영화가 줄어드는 건 비단 그 이유 때문만은 아닐 것이다. 내 연기가 트렌드에 맞지 않거나, 배우로서 매력이 부족한 탓일 수도 있다. 무엇이 되었든 현실에 관한 불평만 할 수는 없다. 푸념만 하고 앉아 있을 성격도 아니고(웃음).내가 영화를 더 사랑할 방법이 무엇인지, 지금의 문제를 어떻게 타계할 수 있을지 고민을 많이 했다. 돌이켜 보면, 여러 상황이 맞물려 연출을 하게 된 것 같다.”임 “내 경우를 비춰보면 ‘와이키키 브라더스’(2001) 등 초기작이 대중적이지 않아 관객과 많이 만나지 못했다. 어떻게 하면 연출을 계속 할 수 있을지 고민을 많이 했다. 나를 포함한 여러 여성 감독이 자극적인 장르영화 보다는 개인의 내면에 집중하는 영화를 선호하는 경향이 있다. 그런데 이러한 작품은 현재 영화 시장에서 투자 받기가 쉽지 않다.”문 “임 감독님 말에 공감한다. 지금까지 여러 감독의 행보를 지켜보며 느낀 게 있다. 대체로 남성 감독은 작품의 규모를 점점 키우는 방향으로 나아가더라. 이번에 50억 예산의 영화를 했다면, 다음엔 100억대의 작품을 하고, 그 다음엔 외국에 가는 수순이랄까.반면 여성 감독은 전작에서 흥행을 거두어도 ‘내가 정말 관심 있는 이야기가 무엇인지’를 고민한다. 그런 맥락에서 여성 감독의 수가 늘어나는 건, 한국영화의 다양성 문제와 직결된다고 본다. 임 감독님도 자연의 아름다움을 담은 ‘리틀 포레스트’를 찍고 있지 않나(웃음).”임 “내 성향에 맞으니까. 앞서 말한 여성 감독의 특성은 한국뿐 아니라 미국, 일본, 유럽 국가에서도 비슷하게 나타난다. 한국의 문제는 다양성에 무게를 덜 두는 제작·투자·배급의 흐름이라 본다. 소수 관객이 좋아하는 영화를 만나게 하는 시장의 보완 장치가 외국에 비해 현저히 적다. 이런 구조에서 여성 감독이 설 자리가 점점 줄어들고 있다. 물론 섬세한 감성의 드라마영화를 찍고 싶은 남성 감독도 마찬가지다.”문 “현재 영화계의 성평등 문제를 해소할 유연한 방법이 무엇인지 자주 고민한다. 어느 순간, ‘드디어 내가 페미니스트가 됐구나’ 하는 생각을 한 적 있다. 그렇게 체득한 페미니즘이 내 삶과 영화에 긍정적 영향을 끼칠 거라 본다. 분명한 건 여성에게 가해지는 부당함에 분노만 하면, 불행해져 이를 개선할 힘이 없어진다는 것이다. 영화계에 한정해 말하면, 여성 영화인 특히 여성 감독의 수가 늘어나길 바란다. 변화와 개선을 위한 깊은 고민을 함께 해야 할 시점이다.”김나현 기자