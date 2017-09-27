2017.9.27 Ticket

The traditional dance drama “Lotus: A Flower Comes Out Once More,” is being staged at the Jeongdong Theater in central Seoul through Oct. 29. The Jeongdong Theater’s performances have been especially favored by visitors from abroad for presenting various aspects of traditional Korean theater in one show. This story combines two traditional folktales: “The Sea Bream” and “Igongbonpuri.” [YONHAP]

MUSICJamsil Sports Complex Olympic StadiumOct. 7: A new kind of festival to promote living a more relaxed life, the event will feature a screening of “La La Land” with the film’s famous jazz score performed live by the Ditto Orchestra under the baton of score composer Justin Hurwitz.In the second part of the program, the legendary German film score composer Hans Zimmer with his 19-piece studio band, an orchestra and choir will perform soundtracks off his many films including “The Lion King,” “Pirates of the Caribbean” and “Dunkirk.”“La La Land in Concert” will begin at 4:30 p.m., and “Hans Zimmer Live” will start at 8:30 p.m.Tickets cost 135,000 won ($120).Olympic Park Station, line No. 5, exit 3Seoul Arts Center, Concert HallOct. 14: Rafal Blechacz became one of the biggest names in classical music after he won all five top prizes at the 15th International Chopin Piano Competition in 2005, the first pianist to achieve the feat. In his first performance in Korea, he will be playing the songs of Bach, Mozart and Chopin, and showing off his incredible talent that has won him a slew of the biggest awards in classical music.The performance starts at 8 p.m.Ticket prices range from 50,000 to 130,000 won.Nambu Bus Terminal Station, line No. 3, exit 5KBS ArenaOct. 21: Korea’s first music group composed entirely of producers is returning for a 27th-anniversary concert appropriately titled “Homecoming.” The group is coming together for a performance after seven years apart.As a pioneer of the feature performer format, 015B is a ‘90s icon. They were the first in Korea to invite guest singers to perform songs that they composed and famously regarded a singer’s voice as one of their “instruments.” In this regard, they were able to write songs without considering the characteristic of a particular singer’s voice, instead finding suitable performers for their music. The third album they released, “The Third Wave,” sold a million copies, a testament to their popularity.The concert’s lineup includes popular vocalists Yoon Jong-shin, Kim Tae-woo, Jo Seong-min and Lee Jang-woo.The show starts at 6 p.m.Ticket prices range from 77,000 to 110,000 won.Balsan Station, line No. 5, exit 10Seoul Arts Center, IBK Chamber HallNov. 28: Concertgoers will be treated to an opportunity to listen to Bach’s symphonies and fugues as if the 18th-century German composer were performing the pieces himself.That is how influential Evgeni Koroliov is in the world of Bach music.The pianist will be performing with his wife, Ljupka Hadji Georgieva, as the Piano Duo Koroliov.Koroliov is globally regarded for his mastery of classical music, proving his worth by receiving awards at various international competitions including the Van Cliburn International Piano Competition and International Johann Sebastian Bach Competition. From 1978 to 2015, he was a teacher at the Hochschule fur Musik und Theater in Hamburg, Germany.Ticket prices range from 50,000 to 90,000 won.The concert starts at 8 p.m.Nambu Bus Terminal Station, line No. 3, exit 5Seoul Arts Center, Concert HallNov. 19-20: One of Germany’s most well-known orchestras, the Berlin Philharmonic founded in 1882, is performing in Korea for its sixth time. This will be the last performance with Simon Rattle as artistic director.Rattle, who hails from Liverpool, England, is highly rated as one of the most revolutionary and distinctive conductors, and his collaboration with the Berlin Philharmonic’s authentic sounds have created fresh and exciting work. The orchestra remains one of the most powerful in the world and boasts legendary figures like Wilhelm Furtwangler and Herbert von Karajan among its conductors.On Sunday, Strauss’ “Don Juan, Op. 20,” Brahms’ “Symphony No.4 in E Minor, Op.98” will be performed. On Monday, Stravinsky’s “Petruska” will be featured.The performance starts at 5 p.m. on Sunday and 8 p.m. on Monday.Ticket prices range from 70,000 to 450,000 won.Nambu Bus Terminal Station, line No. 3, exit 5THEATERD-Cube Arts CenterTo Oct. 8: The Tony Award-winning musical set in New York City first premiered in Korea in 1996 and has lasted the test of time with its crowd-pleasing tap numbers and lavishly choreographed performances.This time, the role of Julian Marsh will be played by both Kim Suk-hoon and Lee Jong-hyuk, and the role of Peggy will be played by Oh So-yeon and Jeon Ye-ji.The show starts at 8 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays; 3 p.m. on Wednesdays; 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Saturdays; and 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Sundays. There are no shows on Mondays.Ticket prices range from 60,000 to 130,000 won.Sindorim Station, lines No. 1 and 2, exit 1 or 5Shinhan Card FAN Square Live HallTo Oct. 16: Directed by Kolleen Park, Mr. Show is a production only for women above 19. In this performance, hot and sexy guys take the stage and provide an exciting escape for the audience.The theater offers a special section called “Ladies Zone,” which is located close to the stage and allows for interaction with the actors.The performance starts at 8 p.m. Monday to Friday, 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Saturdays, 3 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Sundays, and 4 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 9. There are no shows on Tuesdays and during Chuseok.Ticket prices range from 60,000 to 80,000 won.Hapjeong Station, lines No. 2 and 6, exit 9 or 10Chungmu Arts Center, Grand HallTo Oct. 29: From the producers of the Korean version of the hit musical “Frankenstein” comes the musical “Ben-Hur,” which portrays the struggles, love and devotion of the title character.Written by Lew Wallace in 1880, this best-selling novel has been adapted into many movies and musicals. The 1959 film adaptation was nominated for 11 Academy Awards.Set in the year 26 A.D. in the city of Jerusalem, Ben-Hur, a Jewish noble, is reunited with his long-time friend Messala. However, when Ben-Hur turns down an offer from Messala, he is falsely framed for treason and endures years of slavery.The show starts at 8 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays; 3 and 8 p.m. on Wednesdays; 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Saturdays; and 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Sundays and public holidays.Ticket prices range from 50,000 to 140,000 won.Sindang Station, lines No. 2 and 6, exit 9Seoul Arts Center, Opera TheatreNov. 1-5: Anna Karenina is married to an austere man but finds her married life boring. One day, she falls in love with a very optimistic and funny man, the astute Count Vronsky.While Anna hesitates to have an affair, Vronsky persists, and eventually, they begin dating. After their affair is discovered, Anna finds herself caught between her ethical obligations as a wife and her desires. The story is based on the novel of the same name by Leo Tolstoy.The performance starts at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday to Friday, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturdays and 2 p.m. on Sundays.Ticket prices range from 5,000 to 50,000 won.Nambu Bus Terminal Station, line No. 3, exit 5Hongik Daehangno Art CenterTo Nov. 5: A dynamic mix of rock music and monologue, this stylish eight-time Tony-nominated musical follows the life of a band called The Angry Inch. It has been staged about 2,000 times since its Korean premiere in 2005.The story revolves around a boy named Hansel living in East Germany in 1988. One day, an American lieutenant proposes to marry Hansel if he changes his gender to female.Hansel eventually decides to adopt the name Hedwig and undergoes a sex change operation, but it fails. He flies to Kansas only to find that he has been dumped.Undeterred, Hedwig starts wearing wigs and makeup, forms a band called The Angry Inch and becomes a rock star.The show starts at 8 p.m. from Tuesday to Thursday; 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Fridays; 2 p.m., 5:15 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on Saturdays; and 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Sundays. There are no shows on Mondays.Ticket prices range from 55,000 to 99,000 won.Hyehwa Station, line No. 4, exit 3Seoul Arts Center, Opera TheatreNov. 24-26: Known as a must-see masterpiece, “Onegin” is back in Seoul for the first time since 2013.The production premiered in 1965 and was brilliantly choreographed by John Cranko, a key figure in 20th-century European ballet.A story of mixed fate and cruel love, “Onegin” is a premier example of a drama ballet. The compact storyline of passionate lovers and their separation keeps the audience glued to their seats.The performance starts at 7:30 p.m. on Fridays, and 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.Ticket prices range from 10,000 to 120,000 won.Nambu Bus Terminal Station, line No. 3 exit 5TRADITIONAL PERFORMANCEJeongdong TheaterTo Oct. 29: Korea’s most elegant traditional dance drama is in theaters now.The “Tale of the Sea Bream” from Korea’s Three Kingdoms period and a myth called “Igongbonpuri” combine to form a new tale of “Lotus: A Flower Comes Out Once More.” It is the heartbreaking love story between the best dancer and singer of the court, Seo-ryeon, and the great Gen. Do-dam about the obstacles they endure together to fulfill their love for each other. Will they have a happy ending? Viewers will have to find out themselves.The performance starts at 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. Tuesday to Sunday.Ticket prices range from 40,000 to 60,000 won.City Hall Station, line No. 2, exit 12FESTIVALOlympic ParkOct. 21-22: This two-day festival is back for its 11th year. The lineup includes Daybreak, Park Won, Standing Egg, Sugarbowl, Sam Kim and Soran. Powerful vocalists like Yun DDan DDan, Paul Kim and Urban Zakapa will also make an appearance.One-day tickets cost 99,000 won. Two-day tickets cost 158,000 won.Olympic Park Station, line No. 5, exit 3*Most tickets are available at ticket.interpark.com/global or by calling 1544-1555.