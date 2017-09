Lee Ho-jae, left, founder of Gana Art, one of Korea’s leading galleries, receives an award from Sam Bardaouil, co-chairman of the Montblanc Cultural Foundation, at the Gana Art Center in central Seoul on Tuesday. Montblanc, the famed designer of luxury writing instruments, selected Lee as this year’s art patron of Korea, citing his lifelong devotion to the development of Korean art. [YONHAP]