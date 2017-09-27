2017.9.27 Museums & Galleries

Hangaram Art Museum, Seoul Arts Center, Seocho DistrictTo Oct. 7: This solo exhibition of work by Egyptian-Canadian designer Karim Rashid features some 350 pieces, including furniture, objets d’art, design sketches, paintings and sculptures that people can not only look at but also touch and feel for themselves.Tickets cost 14,000 won ($12) for adults and 8,000 won for children.Get off at Nambu Bus Terminal Station, line No. 3, exit 4-2 or 5.(02) 3143-4360, https://karimrashid2017.modoo.at.Hangaram Art Museum, Seoul Arts Center, Seocho DistrictTo Oct. 7: This exhibition features over 100 pieces of fashion photography from the iconic magazine’s 125-year history.The photos, inspired by famous paintings and art movements, were taken by 32 fashion and portrait photographers including the legendary Irving Penn and Cecil Beaton.Tickets cost 13,000 won for adults.Get off at Nambu Bus Terminal Station, line No. 3, exit 4-2 or 5.(02) 332-8011, www.voguelike.com.MMCA Seoul, Jongno DistrictTo Oct. 9: Polish artist Krzysztof Wodiczko is famous for his public art projects where he turns grand monuments and facades into screens where the neglected appear and speak. This retrospective features video from 10 of his public art projects as well as his latest piece “My Wish,” in which images of contemporary Koreans are projected onto a monument to Kim Koo.Tickets cost 4,000 won.Get off at Anguk Station, line No. 3, exit 1.(02) 3701-9500, www.mmca.go.kr.