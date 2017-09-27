Samsung unveils a chip for cars with higher capacity

Samsung Electronics on Tuesday launched the industry’s first 128-gigabyte embedded universal flash storage chip for automobiles, tapping deeper into the premium memory market.The Korean tech giant mass-produced a similar chip for smartphones in January 2015. Samsung said the new product is optimized for advanced driver assistance systems in high-end automobiles.The chip for automobiles boasts 45,000 random read input-output operations per second, which is 6.4 times faster than the embedded Multi Media Card 5.0 products, according to the company. Samsung said the new product has double the capacity while maintaining the same size as Multi Media Card 5.0 chips.YONHAP