SHI wins 1.1 billion won deal to build six container ships

Samsung Heavy Industries said Tuesday that it had clinched a 1.1 billion won ($968 million) deal to build six container vessels to be delivered by the end of 2019.Although the shipbuilder did not reveal the name of the buyer, industry sources believe it may be MSC, the world’s second-largest shipping company. Last week, Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering also received a 927 billion won order to build five container vessels, with the buyer presumed to be MSC.An earlier report said the two shipbuilders are expected to win a combined $1.5 billion in new orders.With the latest deal, Samsung Heavy has received orders worth $6.5 billion so far this year to build 24 vessels.YONHAP