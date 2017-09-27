Gene editing scientists to gather in Seoul this week

Genome editing experts from around the world will convene in Seoul later this week to introduce and share their new genome engineering technologies, organizers said Tuesday.“The IBS-Nature Conference on Frontiers in Genome Engineering will open at Seoul National University on Wednesday for a three-day run, with 18 renowned scientists from home and abroad attending,” the organizers said.The Institute for Basic Science (IBS) is based in Daejeon.The meeting will handle three main topics: genome editing in plants, animals and human embryos; therapeutic genome editing in vivo and ex vivo; and base editing with targeted deaminases in plants and animals.YONHAP