Singapore’s China policy (국문)

Singapore is a small country, just 1.2 times the size of Seoul. But it is a diplomatic power that keeps a balance between the United States and China, China and Taiwan and South and North Korea. Founding Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew kept an equal distance in his inter-strait dealings, and Singapore made diplomatic ties with China in 1990.
Lee Kuan Yew visited Taiwan in 1973. Then-Premier of Taiwan Chiang Ching-kuo said they could communicate without an interpreter and so could share thoughts easily. He proposed that they exchange letters and maintain their friendship. In 1975, the two leaders agreed to Project Starlight, whereby Taiwan provided Singapore with a military training facility.
In July 2016, Korea announced a plan to deploy the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (Thaad) anti-missile system. Later, the international tribunal ruled against China’s territorial claim over the South China Sea. Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong supported the decision, saying the international law should be respected, freedom of ocean navigation should be guaranteed and Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) members must unite. China responded by seizing Singapore’s nine armored military vehicles on their way home after participating a joint Singapore-Taiwan drill. The vehicles were returned after two months, but bitter feelings remain between Singapore and China.
Then the situation turned around drastically. Lee made an official visit to China and was accompanied by his foreign minister, defense minister and a likely successor. China offered hospitality and arranged meetings with President Xi Jinping, Premier Li Keqiang, Standing Committee Chairman Zhang Dejiang and Communist Party leader Wang Qishan, the top three and sixth most powerful men in China.
Xi said the contact was a good tradition for the leaders of future generations and should be reinforced. Lee said that he supports the One China policy and opposes the independence of Taiwan.
Lee’s China visit was full of political signals.
As Xi is getting ready for the 19th party Congress, while Lee is in a family feud, their political interests have coincided. After Lee asked for a meeting with Wang Qishan, also the Secretary of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, the Foreign Affairs Leading Group arranged the meeting.
The meeting took place at Zhongnanhai’s Hall of Purple Light, a reception hall for the premier. Wang said that it was unexpected and that he was pleased. Singapore, which made ties with both South and North Korea in 1975, exchanged plans to deal with the North Korean nuclear crisis. Lee visited Xiamen, Fujian, Xi’s political base, before returning to Singapore. Then Taiwanese media disclosed the postponement of the Starlight program. Taiwan’s defense ministry refused to comment. Beijing and Singapore’s defense authorities did not release official responses.
President Moon Jae-in’s visit to China is still not decided as anti-Chinese sentiment is spreading in Korea. After Lotte Group decided to withdraw its Chinese operation, people praised the decision without thinking ahead. Of course, armored vehicles and radars are very different matters. But Singapore’s diplomacy with China is noteworthy.
싱가포르는 작다. 면적은 719㎢, 서울의 1.2배다. 하지만 미국과 중국, 양안(兩岸), 남북한을 넘나드는 균형 잡힌 외교 강국이다. 양안 등거리 외교를 펼친 건국 총리 리콴유(李光耀)는 1990년에야 중국과 수교했다. 리콴유는 73년 대만을 찾았다. 장징궈(蔣經國) 당시 행정원장은 “우리는 통역 없이 말이 통한다. 공명(共鳴)에 유리하다. 서신 왕래로 깊은 우정을 맺자”고 말했다. 75년 두 지도자는 ‘싱광(星光) 계획’에 합의했다. 대만이 싱가포르에 군 훈련장을 제공했다. 비밀 군사 교류였다.
지난해 7월 한국이 고고도미사일방어(THAAD·사드) 체계 도입을 선포했다. 곧 중국의 남중국해 영유권 주장이 국제중재재판에서 패소했다. 리셴룽(李顯龍) 싱가포르 총리는 “국제법은 지켜져야 하고, 항행의 자유는 보장돼야 하며, 아세안은 단결해야 한다”며 판결을 지지했다. 중국은 11월 싱광훈련 후 복귀하던 장갑차 9대의 홍콩 억류로 대답했다. 두 달 뒤 장갑차는 돌아왔지만, 앙금은 남았다.
극적 반전이 일어났다. 리셴룽 총리가 지난주 중국을 공식 방문하면서다. 외교·국방부 장관과 총리 후계자를 포함한 호화 방중단이 수행했다. 중국은 권력 서열 1~3, 6위인 시진핑(習近平)·리커창(李克强)·장더장(張德江)·왕치산(王岐山)과 회담으로 환대했다. 시진핑 주석은 “고위급 접촉은 양국 앞 세대 지도자의 좋은 전통”이라며 “전략적 연결을 강화하자”고 말했다. 리 총리는 “하나의 중국 정책을 견지한다. 대만 독립 반대”로 화답했다.
이번 방중은 정치 신호가 가득했다. 19차 당대회를 앞둔 시 주석과 ‘형제의 난’ 와중의 리 총리는 정치적 이해가 일치했다. 리 총리는 파워맨 왕치산 중앙기율검사위 서기 면담을 신청했다. 중앙외사영도소조는 만남을 추인했다. 회담장은 총리 전용 접견 장소인 중난하이(中南海) 쯔광거(紫光閣). 진퇴설이 엇갈리는 왕치산은 “의외다. 기쁘다”를 외쳤다. 의미심장한 신호다. 75년 남북한과 동시 수교한 싱가포르는 북핵 해법도 교환했다. 리 총리는 시 주석의 정치적 고향 푸젠(福建)성 샤먼(厦門)을 거쳐 귀국했다.
마침 대만 언론이 싱광훈련 유예설을 폭로했다. 대만 국방부는 논평을 거부했다. 베이징과 싱가포르 국방부 역시 공식 반응을 내놓지 않았지만 분위기는 예년과 달라졌다.
한국 문재인 대통령의 중국 방문은 여전히 오리무중이다. 국내에선 반중(反中) 여론이 들끓는다. 한 기업의 중국 철수 결정에 원견(遠見) 없이 “잘했다”는 댓글 일색이다. 조선시대 반청(反淸) 여론이 이러했을까 싶다. 장갑차와 레이더는 물론 다르다. 그래도 싱가포르의 능란한 중국 외교에 자꾸 시선이 멈춘다.
