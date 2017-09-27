Amend the Constitution (국문)
여야,'국민 삶을 바꾸는 개헌' 당장 착수하라
Sept 27,2017
The majority want a rewriting of the Constitution not merely to fix the single-term five-year presidency and other power systems, but to ensure better individual livelihood and rights. According to a survey by the JoongAng Ilbo, 78.4 percent of people and 88.8 percent of lawmakers backed the idea of holding a referendum on a constitutional amendment when voters elect their district heads, governors, mayors and councilmen on June 13 next year.
It is noticeable that the majority supported a constitutional reform for better basic rights, overwhelming the 18.5 percent who cited the diffusion of presidential power as the reason for their approval for changes to the Constitution.
Reforming the 1987 Constitution has been raised because of the need to contain the mighty powers of the president. But the people had eyes on a bigger and farsighted purpose behind constitutional reform. They desired to see the Constitution, which was written to improve democracy, changed to better reflect the individual needs and rights of today and the future. The same reason topped a separate survey in July.
Politicians, therefore, must embark on the process to amend the Constitution in the direction of enhancing rights, welfare, and the livelihood of the people. President Moon Jae-in made a campaign promise to reform the Constitution around the time of local elections next year.
The Democratic Party’s role is essential. It must not delay the process by citing the difference in the choice of government system among rivaling parties. It must work on a draft of bettering civilian rights, national competitiveness, and state governance. Constituents must be included in the process.
There is not much time if a referendum is to be held along with the June election. A bill on the constitutional amendment must be ready by March and passed by May to go to the public vote in June. The rival parties must stop bickering over political details and concentrate on the reforms aimed to upgrade civilian rights.
JoongAng Ilbo, Sept. 26, Page 30
국민 대다수가 개헌, 그것도 권력구조만 얼추 바꾸는 개헌이 아니라 시민 개개인이 인간답게 살 여건을 보장하는 '생활 개헌'을 열망하고 있음이 확인됐다. 중앙일보가 창간 52주년을 맞아 실시한 여론조사 결과, 국민 78.4%, 국회의원 88.8%가 내년 6.13 지방선거 때 국민투표로 개헌안을 통과시키는 방안을 지지하는 것으로 나타났다. 더욱 주목되는 건 개헌 지지 이유로 '기본권 확대'(72.8%)가 '대통령 권한 분산(18.5%)'을 압도한 점이다.
현행 '87년 헌법'은 지금까지 주로 '제왕적 대통령제의 극복'의 관점에서 개정 필요성이 제기돼왔다. 그러나 개헌을 통한 정권창출에 관심을 집중하는 정치권과 달리 국민은 '기본권 확대를 통해 시민의 삶을 바꾸는 개헌'을 희구하고 있음이 드러났다. 이는 지난 7월 정세균 국회의장실이 실시한 여론조사에서 '삶의 질 향상'이 개헌 지지 이유 1위에 오른 데서도 확인되는 사실이다.
정치권은 이런 국민의 열망을 받아들여 즉각 개헌, 그것도 '생활 개헌' 절차에 착수해야 한다. 내년 지방선거 때 개헌을 하겠다는 건 문재인 대통령의 확고한 대선 공약이었다. 그런 만큼 무엇보다 집권당인 더불어민주당의 노력이 중요하다. 대통령 4년 중임제니, 이원집정부제니 하는 권력구조를 놓고 여야의 입장이 다르다는 핑계로 개헌 논의를 미룬다면 공약위반이요, 직무유기일 뿐이다. 국민의 기본권을 전폭적으로 확대하고, 미래의 국가 경쟁력과 효율적 국정 운영의 뼈대를 담은 개헌안을 시급히 내놓아야 한다. 개헌의 주체는 국민이므로 대선 공약인 '정부내 국민 참여 개헌 기구'를 속히 출범시키고 야당과도 머리를 맞대 국민적 공감대 속에서 개헌안이 도출되도록 해야 할 것이다.
9개월도 남지 않은 지방선거와 동시에 개헌 국민투표를 실시해야 한다면 시간이 빠듯하다. 늦어도 내년 3월중 개헌안이 발의되고, 5월중 국회 의결을 마쳐야 6월 개헌이 가능할 것이다. 여야는 즉각 정쟁을 멈추고 국민의 인간다운 삶을 보장할 개헌안 마련에 총력을 기울여야한다.