Game of chicken (국문)

The standoff between the United States and North Korea is starting to become a game of chicken. After North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho said in New York that U.S. President Donald Trump’s comments suggesting he would eradicate North Korea and its leaders constitute “a declaration of war” against North Korea, the Pentagon on Monday said that U.S. forces are prepared to go to war immediately. The tougher the rhetoric gets between the two, the more likely both sides could get entangled in an unintentional military clash.
The U.S. Department of State denied that the United States declared war on the North. But in reaction to North Korea’s brazen threat that it has a right to shoot down U.S. strategic bombers even if they do not penetrate its airspace, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the White House press secretary, underscored that “it’s never appropriate to shoot down another country’s aircraft when it’s over international waters.” She made clear that if North Korea takes military action against a U.S. aircraft in international airspace, it’s an illegitimate use of force.
Compared to statements from the State Department and the White House press secretary, the Department of Defense’s reaction was tough. Col. Robert Manning III, director of defense press operations for the Defense Department, stressed that U.S. forces are “ready to fight tonight.” Trump’s National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster, a former Army Lt. General, joined the chorus by saying that the U.S. administration had not ruled out the possibility of going to war even though it wants to avoid it. He added that the United States is looking at four to five scenarios.
Amid the exchanges of verbal attacks between Washington and Pyongyang, tension is rapidly mounting. Under such volatile circumstances, we can hardly rule out the possibility of a small accidental clash escalating into a full-fledged war. South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha highlighted the need for Seoul and Washington to jointly manage the heightened tension.
A realistic way to avoid a military option is bringing North Korea to the negotiating table through strong sanctions and pressure. The world pays special attention to which countries will be included in Trump’s list of secondary boycotts to put more pressure on China and Russia so that the two nations abandon their uncooperative attitudes. Needless to say, the best option to solving the North Korean nuclear conundrum is resolving it through diplomatic means. A solid alliance between Seoul and Washington is needed more than ever.
JoongAng Ilbo, Sept. 27, Page 30
"미국이 선전포고했다"는 북한의 억지에 맞서 미 국방부가 지난 25일(현지시간) "당장에라도 전투에 나설 수 있다"고 응수하는 등 북·미 간 대결이 치킨게임으로 치닫고 있다. 각자 내뱉은 말폭탄의 덫에 걸려 초강수를 두게 되면 우발적 충돌 위험은 갈수록 커질 수밖에 없다.
미 국무부는 일단 "우리는 선전포고를 한 바 없다"고 북한의 억지를 일축했다. 북한이 "전략폭격기가 영공을 넘지 않더라도 떨어트릴 권리가 있다"고 위협한 것에도 "국제 공역에서 타국의 비행기를 공격하는 것은 절대 적절하지 않다"고 못 박았다. 북한이 군사적 대응을 할 경우 불법적인 무력사용임을 분명히 한 셈이다.
외교를 담당하는 국무부에 비해 미 국방부의 반응은 "모든 옵션을 행사할 것"이라며 훨씬 강경했다. 로버트 매닝 국방부 대변인은 "우리는 당장 싸울 수 있는 '파이트 투나잇(fight tonight)' 태세를 갖추고 있다"고 강조했다. 허버트 맥매스터 백악관 국가안보보좌관도 공개 강연에서 "우리는 4~5개의 시나리오를 검토했다"며 "전쟁을 피하길 원하지만 이(전쟁) 가능성도 도외시하지 않는다"고 밝혔다.
북·미 간에 험한 말이 오가면서 한반도 긴장 수위가 급속히 치솟고 있다.
이런 대결 국면에선 사소한 우발적 충돌마저 전면전으로 비화될 위험성을 배제할 수 없다. 강경화 외교부 장관도 "한·미가 함께 빈틈없고 견고하게 상황을 관리해야 한다"고 강조했다. 이제 군사적 옵션을 피할 현실적 방법은 강력한 제재와 압박을 통해 북한을 협상 테이블로 끌어내는 것이다. 도널드 트럼프 행정부가 대북제재에 미온적인 중국과 러시아를 압박하기 위해 곧 발표할 세컨더리 보이콧 제재 대상이 주목되는 것도 이 때문이다. 북핵 위기의 궁극적 해결 방식은 외교적이고 정치적인 것이 바람직하다. 이를 위해서도 튼튼한 한·미 동맹과 강력한 억제력, 국제공조를 통한 고강도 대북제재가 필수조건이다.