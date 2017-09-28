Sports Briefs

OLYMPICSAn international festival will kick off across South Korea this week to honor and promote the cultural heritage of countries competing in next year’s PyeongChang Winter Olympics, the government said Wednesday.World Culture Collage, organized by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, and Arts Council Korea, will open on Saturday and run until Nov. 5, the ministry said.Talent representing 15 countries, including France, Hungary, Britain, Italy, Norway and New Zealand, will put on various shows in 71 venues throughout the country.French rock bands The Dizzy Brains and Matmatah, together with Hungary’s Bohemian Betyars will perform at an indie music event slated from Saturday to next Monday in Seoul.London-based contemporary circus company Gandini Juggling is also scheduled to present its 2010 outdoor production “Smashed” during the month-long festival.Fabrizio Bosso Quartet of Italy, Norway’s Jacob Young Band and several other European jazz acts will showcase their respective music.Korea’s Olympic body said Wednesday 11 athletes have been selected as recipients of a scholarship from the International Olympic Committee (IOC).The Korean Sport & Olympic Committee (KSOC) said its 11 candidates for the Olympic Solidarity Commission’s scholarship program all received approval from the IOC. The selected athletes will receive $ 365 per month until Aug. 31, 2020, and will also get financial support of up to $50,000 for participation in Olympic qualification events.The recipients include five Olympic gold medalists: shooter Jin Jong-oh, archer Choi Mi-sun, wrestler Kim Hyeon-woo, and fencers Park Sang-young and Kim Ji-yeon. Other names on the list were judoka An Ba-ul, weightlifter Won Jeong-sik, badminton player Shin Seung-chan, taekwondo fighter Lee Ah-reum, and track and field athletes Woo Sang-hyeok and Sung Jin-suok.YonhapBASEBALLThe KT Wiz signed a final contract with Kang Baek-ho, who was the first pick in the 2018 KBO rookie draft, for 450 million won ($393,633) on Wednesday.“We’ve finalized our contract with Kang Baek-ho, Kim Min and 11 other rookies drafted at the 2018 rookie draft,” the Wiz said on Wednesday.The Wiz said the contract of 450 million was the best offer the Wiz has offered a rookie who was drafted as a fielder. Starting in the 2018 season, Kang is likely to play as the Wiz’s batter and as a bullpen pitcher.By Kang Yoo-rim