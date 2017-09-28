Rapper critically shot at Hollywood hotel

LOS ANGELES - A Tennessee rapper was shot and critically wounded outside of a landmark Hollywood hotel Tuesday, and investigators are looking into whether he was targeted as part of a hip-hop rivalry more than six months after surviving a hail of gunfire shot on his SUV in North Carolina, law enforcement officials said.The Memphis rapper, known as Young Dolph, 32, was shot in an altercation with three men outside Loews Hollywood hotel, near the intersection of Hollywood Boulevard and Highland Avenue, Los Angeles police Det. Meghan Aguilar said.Young Dolph’s real name is Adolph Thornton Jr.AP