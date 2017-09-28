Behind Bangtan’s Billboard success : When the boys’ songs weren’t playing on the radio, fans dialed in

The Bangtan Boys pose during the release of their latest EP “Love Yourself: Seung Her.” [NEWS1]

Call them the Billboard boys.Korea’s hottest group, the Bangtan Boys, also known as BTS, broke into the Hot 100 with their single “DNA” charting at 85th on Monday, becoming the first Korean boy group to reach the chart.A day earlier, their latest EP, “Love Yourself: Seung Her,” debuted on the Billboard 200 at seventh, breaking their last record of 26th with the album “Wings” and becoming the first Korean group to break into the top 10.With such mainstream success, BTS is writing a new chapter in K-pop history.Everything changed when they won Billboard’s award for top social media artist in May. The seven-member group debuted in 2013 and inched their way up the charts with their 2015 EP, “The Most Beautiful Moment in Life, Part 2,” charting at 171st, and their 2016 follow-up, “The Most Beautiful Moment in Life: Young Forever,” moving up to 107.Their trajectory is different from past K-pop stars who have charted on Billboard. Unlike BTS, these artists released English versions of their songs, including the Wonder Girls in 2009 with “Nobody” (ranked 76th on the Hot 100) and CL with “Lifted” (at 94th) last year.“DNA,” on the other hand, is written mostly in Korean, just like Psy’s “Gangnam Style.” But whereas his eye-catching horse dance video caught fire around the world, BTS maintains a close-knit fandom on social media.“DNA” was streamed 5.3 million times in United States during the first week of release and downloaded 14,000 times, according to industry figures. However, the number of radio plays, a crucial factor for charting on the Hot 100, was lower than expected.When global fans heard the news, they sent out tweets asking radio stations to play the boys’ songs. After they broke into the Hot 100 for the first time on Monday, the Bangtan Boys wrote on their Twitter account, “We finally made it!” and “Our teamwork made this possible,” thanking fans for their support.Unlike many Korean pop groups, which get flack for simply performing songs that money-grubbing producers write, the Bangtan Boys are being embraced as true artists. It’s part of the strategy of their boss, Big Hit Entertainment CEO Bang Si-hyuk, who has focused on understanding the characteristics of the Western music market and based the music entirely on the listeners’ tastes. However, he has also encouraged members to actively participate in writing the lyrics and producing the songs.The strategy led BTS to create an electronic dance song rather than hip-hop like their previous releases. Tracks off their latest EP like “DNA” and “Best of Me” reflect the latest trends in EDM, while the song “Go Go” has Latin rhythms.“BTS’ music has become brighter, which revives the vividness of the songs,” Mimyo, a self-professed K-pop expert, wrote on Twitter. “By using similar music video styles like in ‘Dope’ and ‘Fire,’ they have optimized each member’s charm and charisma through precise choreographies and by filling the screens with each member’s solo dance parts.”“When we decide on a new concept, we do consider the latest trends and issues,” Big Hit Entertainment wrote in a media release, “but what we put the most effort into is reflecting each member’s situations and feelings. While preparing this album, what we discussed the most was balancing between opposite lives - the life of a global superstar and life as an ordinary individual - and how to apply such emotions into the tracks.”To promote the EP, Bang decided that it would be better to market the songs in story form instead of using abstract concepts like in the past. So he planned the music video like a short film and released four small clips as part of a “highlight reel” one month before the EP’s release. The reel functioned like a teaser for fans.Another factor in BTS’ ever-growing fandom is the boys’ ability to self-promote. They upload videos from their daily lives to an online channel called “Bangtan TV,” where fans can see them do everything from choosing their outfits to eating. One member, J-Hope, even says good night to fans before he goes to sleep.“What appeals most in musical storytelling is telling one’s own story,” culture critic Kim Heon-sik said. “The concept ‘Love Yourself’ attracts not only domestic fans but also foreign ones.”Kim believes subsequent BTS releases will generate an even bigger fan base.BY MIN KYUNG-WON [lee.jaelim@joongang.co.kr]이쯤 되면 ‘말하는 대로’다. 25일(현지시간) 방탄소년단(방탄)의 신곡 ‘DNA’가 빌보드 메인 싱글차트인 ‘핫 100’에 85위로 진입했다. 지난 18일 미니앨범 ‘러브 유어셀프 승 허(LOVE YOURSELF 承 Her)’를 발표하면서 꼽았던 새로운 목표를 달성한 것이다. 이들은 빌보드 앨범차트인 ‘빌보드 200’에서도 7위를 차지하면서 자체 최고 기록(‘윙스’ 26위)을 경신했다. 2012년 ‘강남스타일’로 빌보드 ‘핫 100’에서 7주 연속 2위를 차지한 싸이에 이어 K팝의 역사를 새로 쓰고 있다.2013년 데뷔한 7인조 아이돌 방탄의 위상은 지난 5월 빌보드 뮤직 어워드에서 ‘톱 소셜 아티스트’ 상을 받으면서 달라지기 시작했다. 빌보드 차트에는 2015년 12월 ‘화양연화 pt.2’로 171위에 진입한 이래 ‘화양연화 영 포에버’ 107위, ‘유 네버 워크 얼론’ 61위 등 계단식으로 상승했다. 선배 K팝 아이돌들과는 궤적이 좀 달랐다. 2009년 ‘노바디’로 76위를 기록한 원더걸스와 지난해 ‘리프티드’로 94위에 진입한 2NE1의 씨엘은 영어로 노래를 발표했다. ‘DNA’는 대부분의 가사가 한국어다. 싸이의 ‘강남스타일’도 한국어 노래였지만 포인트 안무인 ‘말춤’이 인기를 끌면서 커버 동영상 등의 수혜를 입은 유튜브 스타라면, 방탄은 탄탄하게 조직화된 글로벌 팬덤을 바탕으로 하는 SNS 스타다.방탄의 ‘DNA’는 발매 첫 주 미국 내 스트리밍 530만회, 다운로드 판매량 1만4000회 등 음악 관련 지표에서 고른 분포를 보였다. 반면 미국 내 라디오 방영 횟수는 다소 부족했다. 이 소식이 해외 팬들이 모여 빌보드를 전문적으로 공략하는 트위터 계정(@BTS_Billboard)을 통해 전해지면 라디오에 사연을 보내고 해당 곡을 신청하는 등 이를 보완하기 위한 움직임이 발빠르게 이뤄지는 식이다. 방탄 역시 ‘핫100’ 진입 소식에 트위터에 “우리가 해냈다” “팀워크가 꿈같은 일을 만들었다”고 글을 올리며 팬들에게 감사를 표했다.방탄이 영국 앨범차트 14위 등 미국보다 보수적인 유럽차트에서까지 강세인 것은, 이들이 단순히 기획사에 만들어진 아이돌을 넘어 자기 음악을 만드는 아티스트로서 인정받고 있음을 의미한다. 여기에는 “가수의 영혼이 얼마나 녹아있는지를 중시하는” 서구 시장의 특성을 파악하고 철저히 청자 맞춤형 음악을 기반으로 하되 멤버 7명이 직접 곡의 작사·작곡에 참여하게 하는 방시혁 빅히트 엔터테인먼트 대표의 전략이 주효했다.그동안 힙합 베이스의 곡을 주로 선보여온 방탄이 EDM(Electronic Dance Music)으로 선회한 것도 이러한 맥락이다. 빅히트 측은 “‘DNA’‘베스트 오브 미’ 등 EDM 곡이 글로벌 차트 최신 트렌드를 반영했다면, ‘고민보다 Go’는 히스패닉 문화권을 고려해 라틴 정서와 리듬을 가미했다”고 밝혔다. 음악평론가 미묘는 “음악이 예전보다 밝아지면서 비비드한 매력이 살아났다”며 “뮤직비디오 역시 국내보다 해외에서 더 큰 반응을 얻었던 ‘쩔어’와 ‘불타오르네’ 등 세트장 스타일을 활용해 방탄표 칼군무와 멤버별 독무의 매력을 극대화했다”고 분석했다.‘학교 3부작’ ‘청춘 2부작’에 이어 ‘러브 유어셀프’라는 새로운 시리즈의 화두에 대해 랩몬스터는 “지난 앨범에 수록된 솔로곡 ‘리플렉션’을 만들 때부터 이어지는 고민”이라고 말했다. 빅히트 측은 “새로운 콘셉트를 정할 때는 시대정신과 트렌드도 고려하지만 멤버들의 상황과 심경을 가장 많이 반영한다”며 “이번 앨범을 준비하는 동안 가장 많이 이야기를 나눈 것이 글로벌 수퍼스타로서의 삶과 자연인으로서의 삶 사이의 괴리를 어떻게 극복할 것인가였다”고 설명했다.새로운 시리즈의 탄생과 함께 이에 걸맞은 플랫폼도 필요했다. 방시혁 프로듀서는 기존의 학교나 청춘처럼 직관적인 주제에 비해 추상적인 시리즈를 설명하기 위해서는 이야기의 형태로 보여주는 것이 낫겠다는 판단에 쇼트 필름을 기획했다. 앨범 발매 1달 전부터 ‘하이라이트 릴’ 형태로 4부작으로 나누어 공개된 동영상은 그 자체로 티저 광고의 효과를 지니기도 했다.연습생 시절부터 간간이 동영상을 제작해 유튜브에 올리면서 멤버들 자체의 셀프 프로듀싱 능력이 커진 것도 팬덤을 더욱 공고히 하는 요소다. 기획사가 만드는 공식 콘텐트가 주로 올라오는 다른 아이돌 그룹 채널과는 달리 ‘방탄 TV’에는 멤버들의 일상을 담은 ‘방탄 밤’이나 영상 일기 ‘방탄 로그’ 등 멤버들이 직접 만드는 프로그램이 많다. 개인 SNS를 운영하는 대신 채널을 한데 모은 것도 차별화 포인트다. 매일 의상 착용샷을 남기는 ‘김데일리’(랩몬스터)나 잠들기 전 인사를 전하는 ‘홉나잇’(제이홉) 등 멤버별 코너까지 생겨났다.김헌식 문화평론가는 “음악의 스토리텔링 중에서 자기 이야기를 하는 것이 가장 소구력이 높다. ‘자기 자신을 사랑하라’는 것은 한국 팬들 뿐만 아니라 해외에서도 매력적인 주제”라며 “‘승’을 시작으로 기승전결이 모두 공개되면 일종의 스노볼 효과가 생겨 더 큰 팬덤이 구축될 것”이라고 전망했다. 그는 “다만 국내 차트에서는 아이유의 ‘가을아침’이 1위인 것처럼 전 연령을 아우르기에는 한계가 있다”고 덧붙였다.민경원 기자