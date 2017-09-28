Volkswagen appoints new Korea director

Stefan Krapp

Volkswagen Group is speeding up preparations to resume sales in Korea by filling major positions at its local units.On Wednesday, the German automaker named Stefan Krapp, who has strong experience in Asian markets, as the new managing director for Volkswagen Korea.“Korea is one of the leading countries in the global automotive industry and [a] strategic market for [the] Volkswagen brand,” Krapp said in a statement released in English. “Regaining trust from customers and [the] public will be first priority, and I will put all efforts [into a] successful new start [for] ... Volkswagen Korea.”Volkswagen Group is expected to resume vehicle sales in Korea as early as later this year after conducting a series of recalls and obtaining certification from the authorities here for resumption of sales. In July last year, the automaker voluntarily stopped selling its vehicles in Korea as the government announced it would ban the sale of all Audi and Volkswagen cars and impose heavy fines for emissions cheating.Currently, Audi and Volkswagen vehicles are not available at local dealerships.Krapp started his career at Volkswagen Group in 2002 and has been mainly in charge of sales and marketing for the Volkswagen brand, the statement said.Previously, the German automaker named Rene Koneberg, formerly in charge of Audi Hong Kong and Macau, as co-managing director of Audi Volkswagen Korea.YONHAP