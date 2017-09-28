Is Korea ready? (국문)

The car sharing service Uber was very useful when travelling abroad. Thanks to Uber, I could get around during a business trip to San Francisco in mid September. Whenever I requested a car, I never had to wait for more than three minutes. On Sept. 13, I got a warning that there could be delays after the San Francisco Giants played the LA Dodgers. That day, I called Uber and waited just eight minutes. And the fare was cheaper than a taxi.
San Francisco is the home of Uber, where Travis Kalanick founded the company in 2010. Locals were generally favorable to Uber, and the Uber drivers were raving over the car sharing company.
Joseph works as an IT security consultant in Silicon Valley, but as he only reports to the office twice a week, he drives an Uber on his free time. He says that driving a cab is not so flexible. Former Uber driver Jeffrey also said that he has his own car, but those who don’t own one can borrow a car from Uber and be an Uber driver as long as they have driving records. He argues that Uber is a great company that offers opportunities to drivers without cars. Full-time Uber driver Eric says cab drivers with good driving records can drive Ubers, and he is making good money.
Lately, Uber came under fire. As founder Kalanick stepped down for use of inappropriate language and mishandling of sexual harassment allegations, Dara Khosrowshahi of Expedia, the biggest online travel site, became the new CEO of Uber. Last weekend, it was announced that the transportation regulator of London, one of the biggest markets, did not renew Uber’s license.
Also, there is a more fundamental criticism. Sharing economy platforms like Uber turn self-employed individuals into petty businesses and accelerate the market monopoly.
However, when a service is convenient to users and individual operators are satisfied, the tendency cannot be stopped. Joseph makes money using his car through an Uber “gig” in the evening after work, and to him, Uber is an innovation, not evil.
Arun Sundararajan, a professor at New York University’s Stern School of Business, is an authority on sharing economies, and he claims Uber will change the industries more than Google or Facebook will. It is targeting the $10 trillion-a-year automobile and transportation market, which is far larger than the $500 billion-a-year advertising business.
Irregular employee Joseph and full-time driver Jeffrey voluntarily chose to drive for Uber. Whether they choose Uber, rival Lyft or China’s Didi Chuxing is a secondary issue. The waves of innovation to change the world are flowing fast. Is Korea ready to face the challenge?
차량 공유 서비스 ‘우버’는 역시 해외에서 요긴했다. 이달 중순 미국 샌프란시스코 출장에서 필자의 이동을 책임져 줬다. 어느 장소에서 부르든 3분 이상 기다리게 하지 않았다. 지난 13일 밤은 샌프란시스코 자이언츠와 LA 다저스 야구 경기가 끝나 팬들이 쏟아져 나올 테니 이동이 힘들 것이란 사전 경고가 있던 날이었다. 이날도 우버를 부른 후 기다린 시간은 단 8분이었다. 택시보다 요금이 싼 것은 물론이다.
샌프란시스코는 우버의 고향이다. 트래비스 캘러닉이 2010년 우버를 창업한 곳이다. 그래서인지 우버에 대체로 우호적인 분위기이긴 하다. 하지만 우버 운전사들에게 직접 들어본 우버에 대한 평가는 호의를 넘어서는 수준이었다.
미국 실리콘밸리의 정보기술(IT) 보안 컨설턴트로 근무하고 있다는 조셉은 “일주일에 두어 번밖에 출근하지 않는 직업이라 짬짬이 우버 기사를 하고 있다”며 “택시는 이렇게 자유롭게 근무할 수 없지 않은가”라고 되물었다. 전업 우버 기사인 제프리 역시 “나는 내 차가 있지만, 자신의 차가 없어도 운전 기록만 있으면 우버에서 차를 빌려 우버 기사를 할 수 있다”고 말했다. “차 없는 운전사에게까지 돈 벌 기회를 주는 우버는 좋은 회사”라고 그는 주장했다. 또 다른 전업 우버 기사 에릭도 “택시 운전사들도 운전 기록만 좋으면 우버 기사로 전업할 수 있다”며 “벌이도 짭짤하다”고 전했다.
우버는 사실 요즘 ‘동네북’에 버금간다. 창업자 캘러닉의 막말 파문, 회사에서 벌어진 성 추문 폭로에 캘러닉이 물러나고 온라인 여행 예약 사이트 익스피디아의 최고경영자(CEO)인 다라 코스로우샤이를 신임 CEO로 등판시켰다. 지난 주말엔 가장 큰 시장 중 하나인 영국 런던에서 영업 연장이 불허됐다는 뉴스도 나왔다.
보다 근본적인 비판도 있다. 우버 같은 공유 경제 플랫폼이 개인 사업자를 영세 사업자로 전락시키고 시장 독점만 가속화할 것이란 주장이다. 하지만 소비자에게 편익을 주고 사업자들도 만족한다면 이를 어떻게 막을 수 있겠나. 평소엔 다른 일을 하다 저녁에 잠깐 자신의 차량을 활용해 ‘긱’으로 아르바이트를 뛰어 돈을 버는 조셉에게 우버는 악이 아니라 혁신이다.
공유 경제 전문가인 아룬 순다라라잔 미국 뉴욕대 스턴경영대학원 교수는 “우버가 바꿀 판은 페이스북이나 구글이 바꿀 판보다 훨씬 크다”고 주장한다. 한 해 5000억 달러(약 568조원)인 글로벌 광고 시장보다 훨씬 큰 10조 달러(약 1136조원)의 자동차 내지는 이동 시장을 노리고 있기 때문이라는 것이다.
비정규직 조셉과 전업 기사인 제프리가 스스로 우버 기사를 선택하는 세상이다. 그 중심에 우버가 있든, 아니면 우버의 경쟁사인 미국 리프트나 중국 디디추싱이 있든 그것은 나중 문제다. 아이디어 하나로 세상을 바꾸는 혁신의 물결은 한 나라 또는 몇몇 나라가 막기엔 이미 너무 빨리 도도히 흐르고 있다. 우리는 여기에 대응할 준비가 돼 있나.
