Labor reform is key (국문)
기업은 정권의 화수분이 아니다
Sept 28,2017
President Moon Jae-in and his government place creating jobs as a top economic priority. The key to the agenda to make the economy better for everyone is to make more jobs. Enterprises make jobs. The jobs in the public sector the government are creating can help. But at the end of the day, jobs must be added naturally through market mechanism.
The Employment and Labor Ministry formerly nullified the two major labor regulations under the former government that enabled employers to fire poor-performing workers and revise working terms without full consent of the employees to make the labor market more flexible.
Doing business is becoming more and more difficult under the new liberal government. The government has been pressuring the private sector to follow suit after the president promised to put all irregular workers at Incheon Airport on the permanent payroll. The government overlooked the different nature of franchising and imposed the same hiring regulations on their agency workers as on manufacturers to take punitive action on bakery franchiser Paris Baguette.
It made wireless carriers cut phone bills to meet the president’s campaign promise. The minimum wage has been raised by double digits and maximum corporate tax rates will go up next year. All the policies are negative for employers.
There is no sympathy for the business sector. The market, business, and consumer sentiment have turned bad amid escalating geopolitical tensions. The consumer sentiment index fell for the second consecutive month in August. Apartment prices in Seoul have strengthened to suggest widening jitters and skepticism about the economy.
The government vowed to place public and individual interests above national and corporate interests in economic policymaking. Scaling back its focus on enterprises to ensure more balanced income growth for the population is understandable. But the means should not be corporate bashing. It cannot push the large corporations to go abroad to make money and leave the domestic market to the small players.
The road map to improve labor-management relations under former liberal President Roh Moo-hyun in 2003 also proposed guidelines to make it easier for companies to dismiss redundant workforce. It as bold for the left-leaning government to seek a conservative agenda including a free trade agreement with the U.S. and flexible labor rules. The Moon Jae-in government is out to succeed Roh’s policies, but has not inherited his open-mindedness.
JoongAng Ilbo, Sept. 27, Page 30
북핵 리스크로 시장 불안 커지는데
기업 부담 늘리는 정책만 쏟아져
참여정부처럼 '진보 적폐' 청산해야
문재인 정부는 일자리 경제를 내세운다. 5대 국정 목표의 두 번째가 '더불어 잘사는 경제'며 그 핵심 과제가 일자리 창출이다. 그렇게 중요한 일자리를 만드는 게 기업이다. 정부도 공공부문 일자리 창출은 마중물일 뿐이고, 결국 일자리는 시장에서 생긴다고 인정했다. 그런 정부가 일자리 만드는 기업을 사정없이 궁지로 몰아가고 있다.
그제 고용노동부는 노동개혁 양대지침으로 불리는 저성과자 해고 절차를 담은 '공정인사 지침'과 호봉제 중심의 임금체계를 성과연봉제나 역할·직무급으로 개편하기 쉽게 하는 '취업규칙 해석 및 운영에 관한 지침'을 공식 폐기했다. 박근혜 정부가 추진했던 노동개혁의 상징이었던 두 지침은 1년 8개월 만에 물거품이 됐다. 재계에선 정부의 친노동정책이 본격화하는 신호탄으로 받아들이는 분위기다.
새 정부 출범 이후 기업 부담은 갈수록 커지고 있다. 인천공항공사를 앞세워 민간기업에도 비정규직의 정규직화를 압박했다. 가맹점의 품질관리가 기본인 프랜차이즈의 본질을 무시하고 파리바게뜨에 불법파견 판정을 내렸다. 가계 부담을 줄이겠다는 대선 공약을 관철하기 위해 통신비를 끌어내렸고 최저임금은 대폭 인상됐으며 법인세 부담도 늘어난다. 기업 부담을 늘리는 정책이 줄줄이 이어지고 있다. 아무리 써도 재물이 줄지 않는 화수분처럼 기업을 생각하는 것 같다.
기업은 지금 안팎의 칼바람을 맞고 있다. 북핵 사태로 한반도 긴장이 고조되면서 시장 불안감이 커지고 있다. 소비 심리도 나빠졌다. 어제 한국은행이 발표한 소비자심리지수는 두 달 연속 하락했다. 8·2 부동산 대책의 약발도 약해졌다. 서울 강남 아파트값이 다시 오르고 분양시장에는 매수세가 몰렸다. 시장 상황이 녹록지 않다.
정부는 경제운용의 중심을 국가와 기업에서 국민 개인과 가계로 바꾸겠다고 선언했다. 성장의 과실을 골고루 나누기 위해 기업 중심의 정책에서 한발 물러나는 것은 이해할 수 있다. 하지만 그렇다고 기업을 이렇게까지 흔들어대는 건 지나치다. 대기업에 골목상권을 떠나 세계시장에서 경쟁하라고 말만 앞세워선 안 된다. 다리에 잔뜩 모래주머니를 채워놓고 달리기 경주에서 어떻게 승리하라는 말인가.
새 정부의 국정과제 38번은 '주력산업 경쟁력 제고로 산업경제의 활력 회복'이다. 신산업과 고용창출 효과가 높은 외국인투자·유턴기업을 중점 유치할 수 있도록 내년까지 관련 지원제도를 개편하겠다고 했다. 해외로 나간 일자리를 되돌리기 위해 세제 혜택만이 능사는 아니다. 기업 하기 좋은 환경을 만드는 게 더 중요하다.
노무현 정부는 2003년 노사관계 로드맵을 만들었다. 이번에 폐기된 양대 지침과 일맥상통하는 내용이 포함돼 있다. 해고절차 간소화 등 기업 의견이 상당수 반영됐지만 노동계의 반발로 대부분 실현되지는 못했다. 한미 자유무역협정(FTA)과 마찬가지로 노동시장 개혁이라는 보수의 어젠다를 진보 정부가 채택했다는 점은 평가할 만하다. 진보정권이 개방과 경쟁이 키워드인 FTA를 끌어안았고 노동시장 유연화를 추진했다. 경쟁을 꺼리는 진보의 적폐를 진보정권이 정조준한 것이다. 참여정부를 계승한다는 문재인 정부는 과거에서 대체 무엇을 배우고 있는가.