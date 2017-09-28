Pressure, not dialogue (국문)

U.S. President Donald Trump is flexing his muscles and further tightening financial sanctions on North Korea. The U.S. government on Wednesday put eight North Korean banks and 26 North Korean individuals on a list of sanctions. Washington took the step only five days after Trump signed an executive order imposing comprehensive restrictions on individuals, enterprises and financial institutions of a third party that transact with North Korea.
The secondary sanctions are intended to warn financial entities around the world not to do business with North Korea in the future. Financial and security analysts compared the tougher sanctions to the 2010 “secondary boycott” the Obama administration levied on global financial institutions to thwart Iran’s nuclear program.
The reinforced sanctions will most likely have a strong impact on North Korea because the North Korean banks that are included on the sanctions list are known to have played key roles as a channel not only to deliver money needed to fund the North’s relentless push for nuclear and missile development but also to provide slush funds needed to maintain the Kim Jong-un regime. The sanctions also will put more pressure on China’s financial organizations than ever, given their whopping 90 percent share of North Korea’s total financial transaction with other countries.
“We are targeting North Korean banks and financial facilitators acting as representatives for North Korean banks across the globe,” U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a statement Tuesday. “This further advances our strategy to fully isolate North Korea in order to achieve our broader objectives of a peaceful and denuclearized Korean peninsula.”
His comments strongly suggest that China is one of the targets.
Washington’s latest measure — arguably the toughest taken by past U.S. administrations — constitutes Trump’s second option aimed at bringing North Korea to the negotiating table without the risk of a military clash. Beijing must cooperate with Washington without trying to find loopholes in the sanctions as it did in the past.
At the same time, the international community must find effective ways to put the brakes on the funds deposited in fake names in Chinese banks. Our government must help tighten the U.S.-led financial sanctions on North Korea after recognizing the need for pressure, not dialogue.
도널드 트럼프 미국 대통령이 북한의 돈줄을 옥죄기 위한 실력 행사를 시작했다. 미 행정부는 그제 북한 은행 10곳과 여기에 근무하는 북한인 26명을 제재 대상에 올렸다. 트럼프 대통령이 북한과 거래하는 제3국의 개인과 기업, 금융회사를 포괄적으로 제재하는 행정명령에 서명한 지 불과 닷새 만이다. 미국의 새 조치가 던지는 메시지는 전 세계 금융기관은 앞으로 북한과 어떠한 금융거래도 하지 말라는 것이다. 미국이 2010년 이란의 핵개발을 막고자 금융 분야에 중점을 둬 시행한 ‘세컨더리 보이콧’과 유사한 방식이란 평가가 나온다.
제재 리스트에 오른 북한 은행들은 핵·미사일 개발에 필요한 자금과 김정은 위원장의 체제 유지를 위한 비자금을 조달해 온 것으로 알려져 북한이 받을 타격은 상당할 것으로 보인다. 또 북한 기업의 대외 교역 90% 가까이를 취급해 온 중국계 금융기관도 커다란 압박을 받을 전망이다. 북한과 거래를 계속하다간 미국 금융망 접근이 차단돼 파산 위기에 몰릴 수 있다. 스티븐 므누신 미 재무장관이 “제재는 북한 은행과 이들을 대신해 활동한 조력자들을 겨냥한 것”이라고 말했듯이 중국 또한 분명한 타깃이기 때문이다.
미 정부의 역대 대북 제재 중 가장 강력하다는 이번 조치는 트럼프 대통령이 말하는 두 번째 옵션, 즉 군사적 옵션을 쓰기 전에 이뤄지는 것으로 그 목적은 무력 충돌 없이 북한을 협상 테이블로 끌어내는 것이다. 따라서 중국은 과거와 같은 대북 제재의 빈틈을 만들지 말고 적극 협력해야 한다. 또 북한이 중국 등 해외에 차명으로 관리하는 자금은 이번 제재의 사각지대로 지적되는 만큼 이를 보완할 방법을 마련하기 위해 국제사회가 머리를 맞대야 한다. 우리 정부도 대화를 하기 위해선 압박이 먼저 필요한 시점임을 충분히 인식하고 대북 금융제재의 촘촘한 그물망 짜기에 힘을 보태야 한다.