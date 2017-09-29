Jason Mraz will debut in ‘Waitress’ in Nov.

NEW YORK - When he was still a teenager, Jason Mraz considered musical theater as a career option but feared he’d end up frustrated and as a waiter. Now the singer-songwriter is ready to make that jump and he’s picked an appropriately titled show - “Waitress.”The two-time Grammy Award-winning troubadour whose hits include “I’m Yours” and “I Won’t Give Up” will make his Broadway debut in the hit musical starting Nov. 3.“It’s classy, it’s classic, it’s whimsical, it’s kitsch, it’s funny, its scandalous - it’s got a little bit for everyone,” said Mraz. “I love that I get out of my routine and try on a new routine that requires me to show up in a different way.”“Waitress,” the musical adaptation of the 2007 film with songs by pop star Sara Bareilles, tells the story of Jenna, a waitress and pie maker trapped in a small-town diner and a loveless marriage. Mraz will play Dr. Pomatter, a gynecologist and Jenna’s love interest. He’ll have several duets with actress Betsy Wolfe, including the steamy “Bad Idea,” the adorable “It Only Takes a Taste” and the aching “You Matter to Me.”“I hope I live up to the hype,” said Mraz. AP